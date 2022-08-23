-
KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS
Power Rankings: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
August 23, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Dean Burmester is poised for a good week after a T4 in Boise. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
One down, two to go.
The first two of 25 PGA TOUR cards were awarded last week at the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event. Will Gordon defeated Philip Knowles and MJ Daffue in a playoff to claim the first Finals 25 promotion as he earned 1,000 points. Knowles and Daffue collected 490 points each for sharing second and will join Gordon on the big stage next season.
The threshold to achieve one of the remaining 23 opportunities in the Finals 25 will require around 220 total points over the course of the three events. Read more here.
After a trip to Boise and Hillcrest Country Club to kick off the Finals, the second event returns to the Scarlet Course at The Ohio State University. Jack Nicklaus' 2005 redesign of the 1938 Alister Mackenzie original will provide the challenge as it has since 2007. The 16th edition will feature 145 players looking to kick the door down or inch closer to access to the PGA TOUR.
Defending champion Adam Svensson smashed the tournament scoring record but will not return to defend his title. Svensson comfortably regained his playing privileges as he finished in the top 100 of the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List.
The Finals brings an elevated prize purse of $1 million, with the winner enjoying $180,000 plus 1,000 Korn Ferry Tour points for all three events.
Scarlet Course
Yards (per official scorecard): 7,444 (since 2015) Par: 71 (36-35). Architect: Alister Mackenzie (1938); Jack Nicklaus (2005). Greens: L93 Bentgrass/Poa annua; 8,000 square feet on average. Stimpmeter: 11 feet plus. Rough: Kentucky Bluegrass and Ryegrass at 4 inches. Bunkers/Water Penalty Areas 64/7 (water in play on seven holes). Defending Champion: Adam Svensson (-17; not entered). 72 Hole Tournament Record (course): Svensson last year. Course Record (last): 63; Aaron Rai (Round 2, 2021); one of three last year.
POWER RANKINGS: BAKER'S DOZEN
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 13 Scott GutschewskiGotta have a LIVE COURSE HORSE! Last two (T18-T5) are his best two from six career events on this track. Pegs plenty of GIR (No. 33 on TOUR) and should have fond memories here.Gotta have a LIVE COURSE HORSE! Last two (T18-T5) are his best two from six career events on this track. Pegs plenty of GIR (No. 33 on TOUR) and should have fond memories here. 12 Kevin RoySits ninth in scoring and leads in par-5 scoring. Rolls in on seven straight paydays and already has his card but will be looking to improve on his current ranking of No. 25 on The 25. Back to business this week.Sits ninth in scoring and leads in par-5 scoring. Rolls in on seven straight paydays and already has his card but will be looking to improve on his current ranking of No. 25 on The 25. Back to business this week. 11 Ben MartinPosted 62 last week in Idaho before cashing T15. Last three visits here have seen him collect T15-T14 and T4. Riding a veteran with a hot hand who was won before.Posted 62 last week in Idaho before cashing T15. Last three visits here have seen him collect T15-T14 and T4. Riding a veteran with a hot hand who was won before. 10 Sam StevensBroke a streak of 12 straight without MC last week as 70-68 (!?!?!?) didn't hold up in Boise. Sits ninth in ball-striking and 12th in scoring. Only Taylor Montgomery makes fewer bogeys on average this season.Broke a streak of 12 straight without MC last week as 70-68 (!?!?!?) didn't hold up in Boise. Sits ninth in ball-striking and 12th in scoring. Only Taylor Montgomery makes fewer bogeys on average this season. 9 Vincent NorrmanNobody better on the Korn Ferry Tour in ball striking or GIR as he paints it tee-to-green. T33 or better since the first week in June and that includes eight paydays from nine tries. Happy a shootout isn't taking place this week as he is 127th in putting.Nobody better on the Korn Ferry Tour in ball striking or GIR as he paints it tee-to-green. T33 or better since the first week in June and that includes eight paydays from nine tries. Happy a shootout isn't taking place this week as he is 127th in putting. 8 Nicholas LindheimVeteran checks in at No. 8 in scoring and sits in the top six in both fairways and GIR. Nobody loves the trending golfer more than I do! In his last four events (T57-T37-T23-T11) he's been heading in the proper direction. Posted 66 in six of his last eight rounds. Also will be his eighth event at the Scarlet Course.Veteran checks in at No. 8 in scoring and sits in the top six in both fairways and GIR. Nobody loves the trending golfer more than I do! In his last four events (T57-T37-T23-T11) he's been heading in the proper direction. Posted 66 in six of his last eight rounds. Also will be his eighth event at the Scarlet Course. 7 Thomas DetryBittersweet ending last week for the Belgian as he bogeyed the final hole to miss out on the playoff. The good news is he picked up 200 of the 220 points needed to secure PGA TOUR playing privileges for next season. Led the field in putting and hit 57 of 72 GIR. If he makes 29 more birdies this week, he should be just fine!Bittersweet ending last week for the Belgian as he bogeyed the final hole to miss out on the playoff. The good news is he picked up 200 of the 220 points needed to secure PGA TOUR playing privileges for next season. Led the field in putting and hit 57 of 72 GIR. If he makes 29 more birdies this week, he should be just fine! 6 Justin SuhFantastic 2022 season stuttered last week with T37 but posting 13-under hardly means he forgot how to play golf! Obviously I'm not worried as his skill set should translate easily on a more difficult track. Leads in the all-around and is second in scoring.Fantastic 2022 season stuttered last week with T37 but posting 13-under hardly means he forgot how to play golf! Obviously I'm not worried as his skill set should translate easily on a more difficult track. Leads in the all-around and is second in scoring. 5 Michael KimBroke a streak of four top-13 finishes last week with T26. Former TOUR winner has cashed in 12 of his last 13 on the Korn Ferry Tour and all have gone for T32 or better. Sits fifth in scoring and ninth in the all-around, plus rates in the top 10 in bogey avoidance.Broke a streak of four top-13 finishes last week with T26. Former TOUR winner has cashed in 12 of his last 13 on the Korn Ferry Tour and all have gone for T32 or better. Sits fifth in scoring and ninth in the all-around, plus rates in the top 10 in bogey avoidance. 4 Will GordonSomehow he slipped through the cracks last week and undeservedly so! The Vanderbilt alum, like Kim, had cashed T5-T5 entering the Finals and his playoff victory last week returns him to the TOUR. His last nine events have produced five top-10 paychecks so he's playing his best golf at the most important time of the season. Powerful off the tee and sits 11th GIR.Somehow he slipped through the cracks last week and undeservedly so! The Vanderbilt alum, like Kim, had cashed T5-T5 entering the Finals and his playoff victory last week returns him to the TOUR. His last nine events have produced five top-10 paychecks so he's playing his best golf at the most important time of the season. Powerful off the tee and sits 11th GIR. 3 MJ DaffueDidn't hit many fairways last week (P2) but his putter was the story as he only needed 108 for the week. Plenty of power (No. 2 in driving distance) to chew up 7,400 yards and new greens/courses obviously won't bother him (No. 8 in putting).Didn't hit many fairways last week (P2) but his putter was the story as he only needed 108 for the week. Plenty of power (No. 2 in driving distance) to chew up 7,400 yards and new greens/courses obviously won't bother him (No. 8 in putting). 2 Taylor MontgomeryLeads in bogey avoidance plus has cashed T18-T2 his last two years here. Missed playoff by a shot last week but still picked up his eighth top 10 from just 16 events. Still looking for his first professional win outside of the Nevada Open. It's coming.Leads in bogey avoidance plus has cashed T18-T2 his last two years here. Missed playoff by a shot last week but still picked up his eighth top 10 from just 16 events. Still looking for his first professional win outside of the Nevada Open. It's coming. 1 Dean BurmesterWith 10 wins under his belt worldwide he's not going to be bothered again this week when the going gets tough. Any questions about his layoff were answered last week as he closed 65-64 for T4, his third straight T11 or better worldwide.With 10 wins under his belt worldwide he's not going to be bothered again this week when the going gets tough. Any questions about his layoff were answered last week as he closed 65-64 for T4, his third straight T11 or better worldwide.
The Buckeye State and fans will welcome the Korn Ferry Tour Finals for the ninth consecutive Finals iteration. The 2019 edition led off the Finals and was won by Scottie Scheffler. We know how the rest of that story turned out!
The 2020 Finals didn't exist and the event was played as a "regular season" event. The Korn Ferry Tour played a two-year combined schedule (2020-2021) in wake of COVID-19 complications. The Finals 25 returned last year as the second of three events and Svensson took care of his future.
Last week presented clues about who is up for the challenge of obtaining those final 25 cards.
This week will provide an entirely different challenge.
In Boise the top nine golfers were all 20-under or better. To hit the top 60 the requirement was 10-under. Before last year's scoring explosion where the top 26 were double digits under par, the previous SIX EDITIONS COMBINED had 21 players crack that threshold.
Sitting at 7,444 yards and par-71 suggests lumber off the tee to be able to attack the massive greens. Keeping the ball on the proper tier of the slick Bentgrass greens will improve chances to keep bogeys off the card. With big targets off the tee and into the greens, mistakes will be amplified. The par-5 holes will provide a chance to clean up the card. The par-3 holes will be the ones being cleaned up as three of the four check in at 220 yards or deeper. The "baby" is just 202 yards.
The 2021 edition was the 29th most difficult and that was the first time since 2012 the Scarlet Course did not rank in the top 10 most difficult.
Time to grind out pars and keep it between the lines!
Heavenly summertime conditions continue in the Midwest as sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s will be on the menu. Only Sunday could possibly break the 85 degree barrier and the chance of rain isn't a very good one with 25 percent being highest probability.
Last Week - Albertsons Boise Open
No. 13 - Min Woo Lee - Opened with 63, cashed T26
No. 12 - Dean Burmester - T4
No. 11 - Yannik Paul - Opened with 64, MC.
No. 10 - Chris Gotterup - T18
No. 9 - Thomas Detry - T4
No. 8 - Kiradech Aphibarnrat - T56
No. 7 - Justin Lower - T26
No. 6 - Michael Kim - T26
No. 5- Austin Eckroat - T50
No. 4 - Mac Meissner - MC
No. 3 - Hurly Long - MC
No. 2 - Justin Suh - T37
No. 1 - Taylor Montgomery - T4
