Power Rankings: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

One down, two to go.

The first two of 25 PGA TOUR cards were awarded last week at the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event. Will Gordon defeated Philip Knowles and MJ Daffue in a playoff to claim the first Finals 25 promotion as he earned 1,000 points. Knowles and Daffue collected 490 points each for sharing second and will join Gordon on the big stage next season.

The threshold to achieve one of the remaining 23 opportunities in the Finals 25 will require around 220 total points over the course of the three events. Read more here .

After a trip to Boise and Hillcrest Country Club to kick off the Finals, the second event returns to the Scarlet Course at The Ohio State University. Jack Nicklaus' 2005 redesign of the 1938 Alister Mackenzie original will provide the challenge as it has since 2007. The 16th edition will feature 145 players looking to kick the door down or inch closer to access to the PGA TOUR.

Defending champion Adam Svensson smashed the tournament scoring record but will not return to defend his title. Svensson comfortably regained his playing privileges as he finished in the top 100 of the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List.

The Finals brings an elevated prize purse of $1 million, with the winner enjoying $180,000 plus 1,000 Korn Ferry Tour points for all three events.