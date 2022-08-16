-
KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS
Power Rankings: Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
August 16, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- August 16, 2022
- Taylor Montgomery leads the Korn Ferry Tour in scoring average. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
The Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season concluded last week outside Omaha as the first 25 of 50 PGA TOUR cards were awarded after the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna. Robby Shelton became the first multiple winner of the season as he held off Englishman Ben Taylor by a shot to add to his BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD Synnex trophy from June. He wasn't the only "winner" as 10 more Korn Ferry Tour pros, including Taylor, secured their path to the PGA TOUR, after the first 15 cards had been determined into the week.
The next 25 cards, The Finals 25, will be determined after three events beginning this week in Boise. Everyone begins at zero and this separate points list will accumulate over the final three starts. For a complete inspection of how the Finals works, please read this.
This is the 33rd year for the Korn Ferry Tour to bring the show to Boise. Its proud history stretches back to 1990 where it was one of the first four original events to debut on what was then the Ben Hogan Tour.
For the second year in a row, the Albertsons Boise Open will be the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Last year's winner Greyson Sigg isn't entered this week as he finished No. 118 on the PGA TOUR's FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List this season and retains his status.
The Finals brings an elevated prize purse of $1 million, with each event's winner enjoying $180,000 in addition to 1,000 Korn Ferry Tour points.
Hillcrest Country Club
Yards (per official scorecard): 6,880 (since 2016) Par: 71 (36-35). Architect: A. Vernon Macan (1958); Robert Muir Graves (1968). Greens: Bentgrass/Poa annua; 6,000 square feet on average. Stimpmeter: 11 feet plus. Rough: Ryegrass and Poa annua at 4 inches. Bunkers/Water Penalty Areas: 61/6 Defending Champion: Greyson Sigg (-19, not entered). 72 Hole Tournament Record (course): 28-under, 256; Martin Piller (2015, not entered). Course Record (last): 59; Russell Knox (Round 2, 2013).
POWER RANKINGS: BAKER'S DOZEN
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 13 Min Woo LeeAll-or-nothing season has been highlighted by his performance in major championships. He began 2022 at No. 49 in the OWGR buoyed by his 2021 Scottish Open victory. He MC in four stroke-play events entering the Masters where he cashed T14. Another three MC didn't distract him from T27 at the U.S. Open. Carried the summer momentum to St. Andrews where he picked up T21 the last time we saw him. Won't be bothered by the field, course or circumstances.All-or-nothing season has been highlighted by his performance in major championships. He began 2022 at No. 49 in the OWGR buoyed by his 2021 Scottish Open victory. He MC in four stroke-play events entering the Masters where he cashed T14. Another three MC didn't distract him from T27 at the U.S. Open. Carried the summer momentum to St. Andrews where he picked up T21 the last time we saw him. Won't be bothered by the field, course or circumstances. 12 Dean BurmesterThe South African wishes this event was in Scotland as he cashed T11 at St. Andrews and T10 the week before at Renaissance Club at North Berwick. Sits No. 72 in the OWGR and enters well rested as the two events above were his last two played worldwide.The South African wishes this event was in Scotland as he cashed T11 at St. Andrews and T10 the week before at Renaissance Club at North Berwick. Sits No. 72 in the OWGR and enters well rested as the two events above were his last two played worldwide. 11 Yannik PaulTwin brother Jeremy is a Korn Ferry Tour member and finished No. 37 in the Regular Season. DP World Tour member took advantage of his three events in the last five weeks in the States as he cashed 20th at Barbasol, T20 at Barracuda and T36 at Wyndham to make the Finals. Two top-10s across the pond in 2022 including T2 in Belgium in May.Twin brother Jeremy is a Korn Ferry Tour member and finished No. 37 in the Regular Season. DP World Tour member took advantage of his three events in the last five weeks in the States as he cashed 20th at Barbasol, T20 at Barracuda and T36 at Wyndham to make the Finals. Two top-10s across the pond in 2022 including T2 in Belgium in May. 10 Chris GotterupBurst onto the scene in March with his T7 in Puerto Rico as a collegian at Oklahoma. Also won a college event in Puerto Rico the month prior. Decorated amateur turned pro in June and has cashed six times in eight events. The best of the bunch was T7 at John Deere Classic but he also cashed T43 at the U.S. Open. Hop on board!Burst onto the scene in March with his T7 in Puerto Rico as a collegian at Oklahoma. Also won a college event in Puerto Rico the month prior. Decorated amateur turned pro in June and has cashed six times in eight events. The best of the bunch was T7 at John Deere Classic but he also cashed T43 at the U.S. Open. Hop on board! 9 Thomas DetryStreak is at six straight made cuts worldwide including T12 in Wales following T34 at St. Andrews and T10 at North Berwick. Streak has also seen T34 or better in five of six paydays and it's his second streak of six straight paydays in 2022. Former University of Illinois golfer played Corales earlier this season and picked up T15.Streak is at six straight made cuts worldwide including T12 in Wales following T34 at St. Andrews and T10 at North Berwick. Streak has also seen T34 or better in five of six paydays and it's his second streak of six straight paydays in 2022. Former University of Illinois golfer played Corales earlier this season and picked up T15. 8 Kiradech AphibarnratNeeded a big finish at Wyndham just to get into the top 200 and he delivered as he sat 10-under thru 54 holes. Even-par 70 saw him cash T13 and safely move him to No. 191. Last year he played in the final group here after posting 63 in Round 3 for 15-under. 73 in the final round dropped him to T20 but I've seen enough.Needed a big finish at Wyndham just to get into the top 200 and he delivered as he sat 10-under thru 54 holes. Even-par 70 saw him cash T13 and safely move him to No. 191. Last year he played in the final group here after posting 63 in Round 3 for 15-under. 73 in the final round dropped him to T20 but I've seen enough. 7 Justin LowerBest finishes have come in alternate field events and he should be prepared to take the next step this week. Only played two Korn Ferry Tour events this season and cashed T6 and T21. Cashed five of his last six on PGA TOUR including T36-T30 the last two Regular Season events. Not sure many have more experience here. T32 last year with 64-65 in middle two rounds. T4 in 2020 with a 63-66 weekend. T25 in 2019 with all four rounds at par or better. T9 in 2018. Might have to move him up!Best finishes have come in alternate field events and he should be prepared to take the next step this week. Only played two Korn Ferry Tour events this season and cashed T6 and T21. Cashed five of his last six on PGA TOUR including T36-T30 the last two Regular Season events. Not sure many have more experience here. T32 last year with 64-65 in middle two rounds. T4 in 2020 with a 63-66 weekend. T25 in 2019 with all four rounds at par or better. T9 in 2018. Might have to move him up! 6 Michael KimCashed in 11 of 12, and 10 have gone for T23 or better. That's NOT including solo seventh on PGA TOUR at Barbasol last month. Played last week from the bubble as he was No. 25 entering the week. Challenge accepted as he fired 64 on Sunday to claim T5 and his return to PGA TOUR.Cashed in 11 of 12, and 10 have gone for T23 or better. That's NOT including solo seventh on PGA TOUR at Barbasol last month. Played last week from the bubble as he was No. 25 entering the week. Challenge accepted as he fired 64 on Sunday to claim T5 and his return to PGA TOUR. 5 Austin EckroatT18 or better in five of his last six didn't get him over the finish line for The 25 as he finished No. 34. In 13 events he's racked up nine top-25s and three of his last four have gone for 2nd-T8-MC-T12. Sits second in ball striking and seventh in scoring.T18 or better in five of his last six didn't get him over the finish line for The 25 as he finished No. 34. In 13 events he's racked up nine top-25s and three of his last four have gone for 2nd-T8-MC-T12. Sits second in ball striking and seventh in scoring. 4 Mac MeissnerSmells blood in the water after back-to-back top 10 paydays in the final two events of the Regular Season. If he's saving his best for last, there's no time like the present to force his way into the winner's circle. Love the combo of 23rd ball-striking and ninth in putting this week plus his #Heat.Smells blood in the water after back-to-back top 10 paydays in the final two events of the Regular Season. If he's saving his best for last, there's no time like the present to force his way into the winner's circle. Love the combo of 23rd ball-striking and ninth in putting this week plus his #Heat. 3 Hurly LongStreak of nine straight made cuts worldwide was busted in Wales last week. The good news is he had plenty of time to get to Boise and acclimate. His last two adventures to the U.S. have resulted in solo seventh at Barracuda and solo fourth the week before at Barbasol. The German cashed T14 in Scotland to conclude an epic three-week journey before his MC. Cashed in 15 of 18 worldwide in 2022.Streak of nine straight made cuts worldwide was busted in Wales last week. The good news is he had plenty of time to get to Boise and acclimate. His last two adventures to the U.S. have resulted in solo seventh at Barracuda and solo fourth the week before at Barbasol. The German cashed T14 in Scotland to conclude an epic three-week journey before his MC. Cashed in 15 of 18 worldwide in 2022. 2 Justin SuhEight top-10 finishes include his last three and four of his last five. He's 53-under par in his last three events and his worst round is 69 of those 12. Sits fourth in ball striking and seventh in putting.Eight top-10 finishes include his last three and four of his last five. He's 53-under par in his last three events and his worst round is 69 of those 12. Sits fourth in ball striking and seventh in putting. 1 Taylor MontgomeryFive of his last six are top-10s and four are T4 or better including the last two times he's teed it up. Super putter and leads Tour in scoring. Cashed second or T2 in five of his last 53 starts. Missed The 25 last year at No. 26. T11 at Torrey Pines earlier this season on Poa.Five of his last six are top-10s and four are T4 or better including the last two times he's teed it up. Super putter and leads Tour in scoring. Cashed second or T2 in five of his last 53 starts. Missed The 25 last year at No. 26. T11 at Torrey Pines earlier this season on Poa.
A new pressure is in play this week but not for everyone. For The 25, this week is a free roll to improve their position for status entering the PGA TOUR season beginning in early September. For everyone else the race starts from zero and it's time to go.
Joining the party will be familiar names to the Korn Ferry Tour from seasons past, TOUR veterans and a few names lingering in the top-100 OWGR.
Nobody said it would be easy.
Last year, Hillcrest Country Club saw DP World Tour member Aaron Rai roll into town, post 63 in Round 3 and hold the lead on the tee box of the 72nd hole. A double bogey at the last saw his fate reduced to T5 but the point remains. All of these guys are good.
After 7,700 yards last week, Boise's altitude of 2,800 feet above sea level and only 6,880 yards will provide a different test. With four inches of rough pinching some of the tightest fairways (just 23 acres) on the Korn Ferry Tour, I'm looking for guys who can stick the landing off the tee. Wedges will rule and scoring is always front and center here.
In the last 10 editions, the winning score has been 19-under or better in nine of them.
Over the last three seasons, 61 has been posted each year including 2021 by Kelly Kraft and 2019 by Rob Oppenheim, and both are in the field this week. The other was posted by Cameron Young in 2020. The last three seasons have seen the top 42, top 47 and top 36 players all posting 10-under or better.
The stock par-71 has three par-5 holes and four par-3 holes. Finding GIR and taking birdie chances when presented is always the angle in a shootout.
If the pressure of an expanded field doesn't turn up the heat, Mother Nature will do exactly that. The final practice round on Wednesday will touch 104 degrees while the "coolest" tournament day will be 95 on Friday. It doesn't rain in Boise this time of year and it won't this week either. Stay hydrated, my friends!
Last Week - Pinnacle Bank Championship
No. 10 - Kevin Roy - T39 and received his card.
No. 9 - Mac Meissner - T5
No. 8 - Zecheng Dou - T31
No. 7 - Austin Eckroat - T12
No. 6 - Patrick Fishburn - MC
No. 5 - Michael Kim - T5
No. 4 - Pierceson Coody - MC
No. 3 - Taylor Montgomery - T3
No. 2 - Augusto Nunez - MC
No. 1 - Justin Suh - T5
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
