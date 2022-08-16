Power Rankings: Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron

The Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season concluded last week outside Omaha as the first 25 of 50 PGA TOUR cards were awarded after the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna. Robby Shelton became the first multiple winner of the season as he held off Englishman Ben Taylor by a shot to add to his BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD Synnex trophy from June. He wasn't the only "winner" as 10 more Korn Ferry Tour pros, including Taylor, secured their path to the PGA TOUR, after the first 15 cards had been determined into the week.

The next 25 cards, The Finals 25, will be determined after three events beginning this week in Boise. Everyone begins at zero and this separate points list will accumulate over the final three starts. For a complete inspection of how the Finals works, please read this.

This is the 33rd year for the Korn Ferry Tour to bring the show to Boise. Its proud history stretches back to 1990 where it was one of the first four original events to debut on what was then the Ben Hogan Tour.

For the second year in a row, the Albertsons Boise Open will be the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Last year's winner Greyson Sigg isn't entered this week as he finished No. 118 on the PGA TOUR's FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List this season and retains his status.

The Finals brings an elevated prize purse of $1 million, with each event's winner enjoying $180,000 in addition to 1,000 Korn Ferry Tour points.