Power Rankings: Pinnacle Bank Championship
August 09, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Justin Suh enters the Pinnacle Bank Championship ranked No. 1 in All Around scoring. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
The end of the road is just the beginning, as 25 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded upon the conclusion of this week’s Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna.
Read this to understand what's at stake for the others this week.
Those of you who would like to get ahead should probably bookmark this as well!
Andrew Kozan had missed 11 consecutive cuts before raging home in 63 to win last week’s Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. If that's not enough, he had only made four cuts in 19 prior starts this season, with one top-25 payday. He's now on the inside looking out as his 500 points vaulted him to No. 41 and safely into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Whew.
Next!
The odds are good it will be a fresh face, as there are no repeat winners from the 22 previous Korn Ferry Tour events this season.
For the sixth consecutive season, The Club at Indian Creek outside Omaha will host the Korn Ferry Tour.
For the second year in a row, it will mark the Regular Season finale.
On the line is a purse of $750,000, with the winner enjoying $135,000 plus 600 Korn Ferry Tour points (compared to 500 points for a standard victory).
The Club at Indian Creek
Yards (per official scorecard): 7,721 Par: 71 (36-35). Architect: Hummel and Rathert (1991). Greens: T1-Bentgrass; 6,500 square feet on average. Stimpmeter: Tournament speed. Rough: Ryegrass/Bluegrass/Fescue over 3 inches. Bunkers/Water Penalty Areas: 56/6 (water in play on six holes). Defending Champion: David Skinns (not entered). 72 Hole Tournament Record (course): 21-under; Sam Ryder (2017). Course Record (last): 62; Sam Ryder, Round 3, 2017.
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Kevin RoyAt No. 22 on the Points List, he'll be dialed in, but he's been dialed making nine of his last 10 cuts. Of his last five paydays, four have gone for T14 or better including a pair of top-10s. Sits seventh in scoring and top-21 in both driving distance and greens in regulation.At No. 22 on the Points List, he'll be dialed in, but he's been dialed making nine of his last 10 cuts. Of his last five paydays, four have gone for T14 or better including a pair of top-10s. Sits seventh in scoring and top-21 in both driving distance and greens in regulation. 9 Mac MeissnerSits No. 48 on Points List and will need another hot week with the irons. Hit 59 of 72 greens last week (T5) to pick up his second top-10 of the season (T10). With bigger greens this week he should give his putter another workout as he tries to ride the heat generated from last week.Sits No. 48 on Points List and will need another hot week with the irons. Hit 59 of 72 greens last week (T5) to pick up his second top-10 of the season (T10). With bigger greens this week he should give his putter another workout as he tries to ride the heat generated from last week. 8 Zecheng DouWinner of this year’s The Ascendant presented by Blue in Colorado, he must enjoy the plains. He joined Skinns last year as the only two to post all four rounds in the 60s in Omaha as he shared second. Sits fifth in scoring and will look to add to his five top-10 paydays.Winner of this year’s The Ascendant presented by Blue in Colorado, he must enjoy the plains. He joined Skinns last year as the only two to post all four rounds in the 60s in Omaha as he shared second. Sits fifth in scoring and will look to add to his five top-10 paydays. 7 Austin EckroatOne bad round in 10 starts isn't going to push me away! His second-round 76 in Utah was his first in 33 rounds above 71. Sits seventh in ball striking and 10th in GIR. At No. 39, he's qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals so there's only one thing left to do. Win.One bad round in 10 starts isn't going to push me away! His second-round 76 in Utah was his first in 33 rounds above 71. Sits seventh in ball striking and 10th in GIR. At No. 39, he's qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals so there's only one thing left to do. Win. 6 Patrick FishburnFound his form here last year with T4 that included 64. Got it revved up last week as he picked up his best finish of the season in his native Utah with T2 including a 64 to close. He won't be hitting first often this week as he sits No. 14 in Driving Distance. Rolls in T2-T13-MC-T18.Found his form here last year with T4 that included 64. Got it revved up last week as he picked up his best finish of the season in his native Utah with T2 including a 64 to close. He won't be hitting first often this week as he sits No. 14 in Driving Distance. Rolls in T2-T13-MC-T18. 5 Michael KimAcross Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR, he has posted top-10 paychecks in three of his last four events. His worst of the bunch was T13 and his worst score from those 20 rounds is 70 twice. GIR should go up this week and the No. 3 putter on Tour should have plenty of chances.Across Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR, he has posted top-10 paychecks in three of his last four events. His worst of the bunch was T13 and his worst score from those 20 rounds is 70 twice. GIR should go up this week and the No. 3 putter on Tour should have plenty of chances. 4 Pierceson CoodyMade nothing last week on the greens and still found his third top-10 in just seven starts. Already a winner in Maine earlier this season, he's just 40 points behind Kim for the last spot in The 25. He missed two cuts in July at 4 under and 3 under. His scoring average of 67.82 over 22 rounds is quite useful.Made nothing last week on the greens and still found his third top-10 in just seven starts. Already a winner in Maine earlier this season, he's just 40 points behind Kim for the last spot in The 25. He missed two cuts in July at 4 under and 3 under. His scoring average of 67.82 over 22 rounds is quite useful. 3 Taylor MontgomeryI put him in this column every week but have had to delete him plenty of times as his schedule has been less than arduous. But when he shows up, look out! He's cashed in six of his last seven and five are of the top-10 variety. Last time we saw him was T2 in Springfield, Missouri, his second top 10 in four starts. #Heat.I put him in this column every week but have had to delete him plenty of times as his schedule has been less than arduous. But when he shows up, look out! He's cashed in six of his last seven and five are of the top-10 variety. Last time we saw him was T2 in Springfield, Missouri, his second top 10 in four starts. #Heat. 2 Augusto NúñezLast 20 rounds have resulted in solo sixth or better. That's five straight in the top six if you're scoring at home, and I surely am! Leads the Korn Ferry Tour in scoring and is plenty long plus is second in ball striking. It's not a shootout this week so he won't need to hit the ground running after a week off.Last 20 rounds have resulted in solo sixth or better. That's five straight in the top six if you're scoring at home, and I surely am! Leads the Korn Ferry Tour in scoring and is plenty long plus is second in ball striking. It's not a shootout this week so he won't need to hit the ground running after a week off. 1 Justin Suh
Finally.
All he needed last week was T22 but he dropped a "2" for T2 instead. Sits No. 7 entering the week and his seven top-10 finishes finally pushed him to the TOUR. No. 1 in the All Around and No. 2 in scoring. T2 last week was his fourth T15 or better in his last six. Let it rip!
The final event of the regular season isn't a pushover and nor should it be. Sitting at 7,721 yards, 140 yards deeper than last season, the par-71 will identify a very deserving winner.
Ranking in the top-five most difficult tracks on Tour for 2019 and 2020, the event slipped to 14th in 2021. The result was to beef up three par-4 holes (Nos. 6, 10 and 12) by 20, 60 and 60 yards.
The six par-4 holes on the closing nine are now all 453 yards or longer.
Omaha sits 1,000 feet-plus at altitude but not exactly a mile high.
If that's not fun enough, all four par-3 holes are listed at 205 yards or better.
David Skinns has won this event twice but did so squaring 10 bogeys and eight bogeys. The last two winners have each squared 10 bogeys. The last two winners have posted the two highest winning totals (14 under and 13 under).
With rough approaching almost four inches, keeping it long and in play off the tee is required. Big targets for recovery shots await but so will potential three-putts. With water in play on six holes, that's another added distraction.
Distractions will also come in the form of scoreboard-watching for everyone with a vested interest. That's not always the case in a "normal” weekly event. Guys will have to handle that pressure on top of the golf.
Hot finish to the regular season as temperatures will hover in the mid- to high 90s. Breezes will move the hot air around especially on the weekend when winds blow 10 to 15 mph. If you can't stand the heat.
Last Week - Utah Championship
No. 10 - Brent Grant - MC
No. 9 - Zac Blair - T30
No. 8 - Patrick Fishburn - T2
No. 7 - Philip Knowles - 77th
No. 6 - Kevin Yu - T23
No. 5 - Vincent Norrman - T30
No. 4 - Michael Kim - T5
No. 3 - Paul Haley II - MC
No. 2 - Justin Suh - T2
No. 1 - Austin Eckroat - MC
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
