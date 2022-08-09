Power Rankings: Pinnacle Bank Championship

The end of the road is just the beginning, as 25 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded upon the conclusion of this week’s Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna.

Andrew Kozan had missed 11 consecutive cuts before raging home in 63 to win last week’s Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. If that's not enough, he had only made four cuts in 19 prior starts this season, with one top-25 payday. He's now on the inside looking out as his 500 points vaulted him to No. 41 and safely into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The odds are good it will be a fresh face, as there are no repeat winners from the 22 previous Korn Ferry Tour events this season.

For the sixth consecutive season, The Club at Indian Creek outside Omaha will host the Korn Ferry Tour.

For the second year in a row, it will mark the Regular Season finale.

On the line is a purse of $750,000, with the winner enjoying $135,000 plus 600 Korn Ferry Tour points (compared to 500 points for a standard victory).