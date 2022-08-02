-
-
Power Rankings: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
-
August 02, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- August 02, 2022
- Austin Eckroat leads this week's rankings as he looks to continue his momentum into the end of the season. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Blasting the field in Springfield, Missouri two weeks ago, David Kocher posted 28-under to set the tournament scoring record and claim his second career Korn Ferry Tour victory.
But.
(There's always a "but".)
Even with 31 birdies, tying a Korn Ferry Tour record and a win this late in the season, Kocher is still on the outside The 25 looking in. The victory at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper provided his fifth consecutive payday but his first inside T37. The first-place points (500) move him to No. 30 on the list with 663 so there's still work to be done with two events left.
Another familiar face greets the Korn Ferry Tour this week as the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank hosts again. This event has been on the original schedule since 1990 and has hosted an event every year with the exceptions of 1997 and 1998. Oakridge Country Club has been the host since 2017 and will host the 31st event in Utah. Designed in the mid 1950s, the par-71 stretches to just 7,045 yards so it's hardly surprising that the winning score has been 20-under or lower in four of the five editions. For the second straight season, Utah will host in August.
On the line is a purse of $750,000, with the winner enjoying $135,000 plus 500 Korn Ferry Tour points.
Oakridge CC
Yards (per official scorecard): 7,045 Par: 71 (36-35). Architect: William Neff (1956). Greens: Poa annua; 4,575 square feet on average. Stimpmeter: 11.5 feet. Rough: Ryegrass/Bluegrass at 3 inches. Bunkers/Water Penalty Areas: 40/not available. Defending Champion: Joshua Creel not entered (-24). 72 Hole Tournament Record (course): 24-under; Creel (2021), Cameron Champ (2018). Course Record (last): 61; Hayden Buckley not entered (Round 4, 2021).
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Brent GrantT8 here the last two years convinces me that his ball-striking fits what's required at Oakridge. Gotta run out a Horse for Course to stay on brand and he easily qualifies. His recent form isn't for the faint of heart though!T8 here the last two years convinces me that his ball-striking fits what's required at Oakridge. Gotta run out a Horse for Course to stay on brand and he easily qualifies. His recent form isn't for the faint of heart though! 9 Zac BlairHome game for the Salt Lake City native and BYU alum who has recently returned to the scene. In three events in July he posted 40-under and each aggregate was better than the one previous. Won't have to worry about keeping up off the tee and should continue to hole a ton of putts.Home game for the Salt Lake City native and BYU alum who has recently returned to the scene. In three events in July he posted 40-under and each aggregate was better than the one previous. Won't have to worry about keeping up off the tee and should continue to hole a ton of putts. 8 Patrick FishburnThat's right, TOTAL HOMER this week! Originally from Ogden and also BYU alum this is the week he'll put four rounds together. Last time out he spotted the field two shots with an opening round 73 before storming home 65-67-67. The last time he was at altitude he posted 68-68 for T18 at TPC Colorado.That's right, TOTAL HOMER this week! Originally from Ogden and also BYU alum this is the week he'll put four rounds together. Last time out he spotted the field two shots with an opening round 73 before storming home 65-67-67. The last time he was at altitude he posted 68-68 for T18 at TPC Colorado. 7 Philip KnowlesOk, let's catch this guy before he pops. In May/June he rattled off four straight including a T25-T12 before MC. Entering this week he's reduced T50 to T26 to T13 last week. Time to take the next step with only this week and next! T10 Birdie Average and T7 in Par-4 scoring.Ok, let's catch this guy before he pops. In May/June he rattled off four straight including a T25-T12 before MC. Entering this week he's reduced T50 to T26 to T13 last week. Time to take the next step with only this week and next! T10 Birdie Average and T7 in Par-4 scoring. 6 Kevin YuLet's make birdies so I'll go with No. 7 Birdie Average. Sitting third in Total Driving he'll have premium looks from the fairway to attack. He will look to add to his 27 birdies and one eagle last week as he shared second on 22-under. Do it again and grab that first KFT victory!Let's make birdies so I'll go with No. 7 Birdie Average. Sitting third in Total Driving he'll have premium looks from the fairway to attack. He will look to add to his 27 birdies and one eagle last week as he shared second on 22-under. Do it again and grab that first KFT victory! 5 Vincent NorrmanA run of five straight T33 or better including a T2 and T8 was busted last time out in Missouri. I'm leaning on the man who leads the KFT in Total Driving, Ball-Striking and GIR. Make a putt or hit it closer! Did I mention he was No. 24 in The 25? No? That should keep him dialed in as well.A run of five straight T33 or better including a T2 and T8 was busted last time out in Missouri. I'm leaning on the man who leads the KFT in Total Driving, Ball-Striking and GIR. Make a putt or hit it closer! Did I mention he was No. 24 in The 25? No? That should keep him dialed in as well. 4 Michael KimOf the 14 weekends he's played this KFT season, 12 have finished T30 or better. The last five events have produced nothing worse than T23 as he's 76-under aggregate. Sitting No. 31 entering the week he'll need his putter (4th Putting Average) to stay hot and his wedges to follow. Only four players have made more birdies this season.Of the 14 weekends he's played this KFT season, 12 have finished T30 or better. The last five events have produced nothing worse than T23 as he's 76-under aggregate. Sitting No. 31 entering the week he'll need his putter (4th Putting Average) to stay hot and his wedges to follow. Only four players have made more birdies this season. 3 Paul Haley IIHe removed any doubt and pressure with his win in Springfield, Illinois. Vaulting to second in The 25 on his performance of 27-under, the 34-year old is free to swing it the rest of the season. In 2020 he posted 62 in Round 2 to share the 36 hole lead here. Playing from the final group on Sunday he posted 20-under but that was only enough for a playoff where he finished T2.He removed any doubt and pressure with his win in Springfield, Illinois. Vaulting to second in The 25 on his performance of 27-under, the 34-year old is free to swing it the rest of the season. In 2020 he posted 62 in Round 2 to share the 36 hole lead here. Playing from the final group on Sunday he posted 20-under but that was only enough for a playoff where he finished T2. 2 Justin SuhRacked up T15 or better in four of his last five on KFT including solo seventh last time out. Top 10s in two of his last three sandwiched with a MC shows me he hasn't lost his focus late in the season. Sitting No. 17 in The 25 his balanced game (No. 1 All-Around Ranking) will be on display this week. The Los Angeles native won't mind Poa greens or having to circle birdies. He's No. 1 in Birdies and No. 4 in Birdie Average and needs just 40 more KFT points (Top 20 finish) to GUARANTEE his promotion for next season.Racked up T15 or better in four of his last five on KFT including solo seventh last time out. Top 10s in two of his last three sandwiched with a MC shows me he hasn't lost his focus late in the season. Sitting No. 17 in The 25 his balanced game (No. 1 All-Around Ranking) will be on display this week. The Los Angeles native won't mind Poa greens or having to circle birdies. He's No. 1 in Birdies and No. 4 in Birdie Average and needs just 40 more KFT points (Top 20 finish) to GUARANTEE his promotion for next season. 1 Austin EckroatThe folks at Oak Tree have seen him knock out nine consecutive paydays as the former Walker Cup winner looks to make the next step to the biggest of leagues. Posted 42-under the last two events as he's playing his best golf on KFT when he needs it most. Sits in the top 10 in Scoring Average and Birdie Average while leading KFT in Par-4 scoring.The folks at Oak Tree have seen him knock out nine consecutive paydays as the former Walker Cup winner looks to make the next step to the biggest of leagues. Posted 42-under the last two events as he's playing his best golf on KFT when he needs it most. Sits in the top 10 in Scoring Average and Birdie Average while leading KFT in Par-4 scoring.
Sitting at 4,300 feet above sea level, the 7,045 yards will be ample target practice for those who can control the golf ball tee-to-green. Some of the smallest greens on the Korn Ferry Tour provide defense but these wedge masters will rack up plenty of birdies and eagles attacking with lofted clubs.
In four of the five years, 60-plus players who have made the cut have posted 10-under or better. Speaking of the cut, it has been 5 under or better in four of the five editions.
The 2019 was the exception as even par was the line after 36 holes and 14-under was the winning score.
The rule is simple: Rounds of 70 or worse need not apply this week. In three of the five editions, 61 has been posted, tying the course record. West Coasters should have a bit of an advantage this week with the Poa annua.
Birdie festivals always open the door to all comers. Most of these guys thrive when they know there are 16 or 17 chances per round to put a circle on the card. Kocher picked a heck of a time to circle 31 birdies and claim his first top 10 of the season!
August in Utah for the second year in a row means the opposite of having tons of rain. The arid climate will keep firm and fast on the menu again this week. Temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s will accompany the four days of golf.
Last Week - Price Cutter Charity Championship
No. 10 - Sam Stevens - T37
No. 9 - Justin Suh - 7th
No. 8 - Nelson Ledesma - MC
No. 7 - Nicolas Echavarria - T63
No. 6 - Pierceson Coody - MC
No. 5 - Davis Thompson - MC
No. 4 - Austin Eckroat - T8
No. 3 - Paul Haley II - T31
No. 2 - Augusto Nunez - T2
No. 1 - Michael Kim - T13
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
-
-