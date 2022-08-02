Power Rankings: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank

Blasting the field in Springfield, Missouri two weeks ago, David Kocher posted 28-under to set the tournament scoring record and claim his second career Korn Ferry Tour victory.

But.

(There's always a "but".)

Even with 31 birdies, tying a Korn Ferry Tour record and a win this late in the season, Kocher is still on the outside The 25 looking in. The victory at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper provided his fifth consecutive payday but his first inside T37. The first-place points (500) move him to No. 30 on the list with 663 so there's still work to be done with two events left.

Another familiar face greets the Korn Ferry Tour this week as the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank hosts again. This event has been on the original schedule since 1990 and has hosted an event every year with the exceptions of 1997 and 1998. Oakridge Country Club has been the host since 2017 and will host the 31st event in Utah. Designed in the mid 1950s, the par-71 stretches to just 7,045 yards so it's hardly surprising that the winning score has been 20-under or lower in four of the five editions. For the second straight season, Utah will host in August.

On the line is a purse of $750,000, with the winner enjoying $135,000 plus 500 Korn Ferry Tour points.