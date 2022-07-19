Power Rankings: Price Cutter Charity Championship

Three events remain in the regular season on KFT to determine the first 25 new members headed to the PGA TOUR.

Last week Paul Haley II picked up his first win in 10 years and guaranteed his spot at the next level. He was joined in promotion with Augusto Nunez so 12 cards are spoken for while 13 more are up for grabs.

Springfield is in lights again this week as it has been since 1990. The 33rd edition tees it at the Robert Trent Jones, Jr., Highland Springs Country Club. One of the original four events dating back to 1990, the Par-72 tips at 7,115 yards and has given up a winning score of 20-under or better every year since 2002. Dylan Wu (-27) equaled the tournament record last season but is current plying his trade on the PGA TOUR so a new champion is guaranteed to be crowned.

On the line is a purse of $750,000 with the winner enjoying $135,000 plus 500 KFT points.