-
-
Power Rankings: Price Cutter Charity Championship
-
July 19, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- July 19, 2022
- Michael Kim leads this week's power rankings heading into the Price Cutter Charity Championship. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Three events remain in the regular season on KFT to determine the first 25 new members headed to the PGA TOUR.
Last week Paul Haley II picked up his first win in 10 years and guaranteed his spot at the next level. He was joined in promotion with Augusto Nunez so 12 cards are spoken for while 13 more are up for grabs.
Springfield is in lights again this week as it has been since 1990. The 33rd edition tees it at the Robert Trent Jones, Jr., Highland Springs Country Club. One of the original four events dating back to 1990, the Par-72 tips at 7,115 yards and has given up a winning score of 20-under or better every year since 2002. Dylan Wu (-27) equaled the tournament record last season but is current plying his trade on the PGA TOUR so a new champion is guaranteed to be crowned.
On the line is a purse of $750,000 with the winner enjoying $135,000 plus 500 KFT points.
Highland Springs CC
Yards (per official scorecard): 7,115 Par: 72 (36-36). Architect: Robert Trent Jones, Jr. (1989). Greens: A1/A4 Bentgrass, 6,500 square feet on average. Stimpmeter: 11.5 feet. Rough: Tall Fescue at 3.5 inches. Bunkers/Water Penalty Areas: 71/5 (in play on 7 holes). Defending Champion: Dylan Wu not entered (-27). 72 Hole Tournament Record (course): 27-under; Dylan Wu (2021), Doug Labelle (2006). Course Record (last): 60; Tyler Williamson (Round 4, 2004).
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Sam StevensOn a run of nine straight paydays including five in a row trending in the right direction. His run of T61-T31-T26-T13-T9 followed a run of four consecutive T24 or better so this has been brewing. Nobody likes a trending golfer more than I do! Sits third in GIR.On a run of nine straight paydays including five in a row trending in the right direction. His run of T61-T31-T26-T13-T9 followed a run of four consecutive T24 or better so this has been brewing. Nobody likes a trending golfer more than I do! Sits third in GIR. 9 Justin SuhSits No. 20 in The 25 (745 points) and will look for another top finish to edge closer to the magic number of 875 points. Streak of 13 consecutive paydays ended last week in the other Springfield but there's no chance I'm jumping off now. Leads KFT in the All Around and is third in scoring.Sits No. 20 in The 25 (745 points) and will look for another top finish to edge closer to the magic number of 875 points. Streak of 13 consecutive paydays ended last week in the other Springfield but there's no chance I'm jumping off now. Leads KFT in the All Around and is third in scoring. 8 Nelson LedesmaWonderfully all-or-nothing recently as he's cashed T7-MC-T3-T71-T9 entering the week. Four rounds of 67 or better last week is the perfect warm up for a hot week in Missouri. Two time winner on KFT.Wonderfully all-or-nothing recently as he's cashed T7-MC-T3-T71-T9 entering the week. Four rounds of 67 or better last week is the perfect warm up for a hot week in Missouri. Two time winner on KFT. 7 Nicolas EchavarriaWhen asked to go low this season (BMW Charity, Memorial Health) the Colombian has responded with 19-under and 20-under and a pair of top 10 paychecks. Sits 10th in Putting Average and 14th in Par-4 scoring. Will be looking to add to his five top 10 finishes this season.When asked to go low this season (BMW Charity, Memorial Health) the Colombian has responded with 19-under and 20-under and a pair of top 10 paychecks. Sits 10th in Putting Average and 14th in Par-4 scoring. Will be looking to add to his five top 10 finishes this season. 6 Pierceson CoodyHe's produced the goods already this season posting 20-under to win the Live and Work in Maine Open in just his third start on KFT. A taste of reality hit last week as his 69-69 at Panther Creek wasn't good enough to play the weekend. That should be proper motivation this week plus the Texan won't mind triple digits in the forecast either. Sits No. 29 in points.He's produced the goods already this season posting 20-under to win the Live and Work in Maine Open in just his third start on KFT. A taste of reality hit last week as his 69-69 at Panther Creek wasn't good enough to play the weekend. That should be proper motivation this week plus the Texan won't mind triple digits in the forecast either. Sits No. 29 in points. 5 Davis ThompsonThe heavy lifting is over as he's heading to the TOUR next season but the more points, the better for reshuffle purposes. Last time out he picked up T6 at TPC Colorado to suggest he's not satisfied where he sits. Sits sixth in Total Driving and 10th in The 25.The heavy lifting is over as he's heading to the TOUR next season but the more points, the better for reshuffle purposes. Last time out he picked up T6 at TPC Colorado to suggest he's not satisfied where he sits. Sits sixth in Total Driving and 10th in The 25. 4 Austin EckroatAfter MC in his first two KFT events he's rattled off eight straight weekends and seven have gone for T25 or better. The best of the bunch was last week as he finished second after playing from the final group on Sunday. He learned that sometimes 26 birdies and one eagle isn't enough. Do it again this week and see what happens!After MC in his first two KFT events he's rattled off eight straight weekends and seven have gone for T25 or better. The best of the bunch was last week as he finished second after playing from the final group on Sunday. He learned that sometimes 26 birdies and one eagle isn't enough. Do it again this week and see what happens! 3 Paul Haley IIFour consecutive T11 or better was ended by MC in Colorado before closing 61-64 last week for his first win in 10 years. Another win would take him above Carl Yuan for the top spot in The 25. Posted 62 here in 2020 and T6 in 2021.Four consecutive T11 or better was ended by MC in Colorado before closing 61-64 last week for his first win in 10 years. Another win would take him above Carl Yuan for the top spot in The 25. Posted 62 here in 2020 and T6 in 2021. 2 Augusto NúñezSat No. 1 in the Power Rankings and one shot off the 54 hole lead last week after a Round 3 61. Sunday 70 saw him cash T5 for his fourth top 10 payday in his last four events. Finished the week T1 GIR and T2 Fairways so the putter will have to behave better this time around! Second time in the last three events he's posted 61 so going low isn't a problem!Sat No. 1 in the Power Rankings and one shot off the 54 hole lead last week after a Round 3 61. Sunday 70 saw him cash T5 for his fourth top 10 payday in his last four events. Finished the week T1 GIR and T2 Fairways so the putter will have to behave better this time around! Second time in the last three events he's posted 61 so going low isn't a problem! 1 Michael KimSkipped the 3M Open on PGATOUR this week to play here so that's all I need to know. Former TOUR winner at JDC and did so in record setting fashion on 27-under won't be bothered by having to get low again this week. Posted 18-under at Barbasol two weeks ago on PGATOUR for solo seventh before opening last week in Springfield with 61 for solo third. It's T23 or better in his last five starts across both TOURS.Skipped the 3M Open on PGATOUR this week to play here so that's all I need to know. Former TOUR winner at JDC and did so in record setting fashion on 27-under won't be bothered by having to get low again this week. Posted 18-under at Barbasol two weeks ago on PGATOUR for solo seventh before opening last week in Springfield with 61 for solo third. It's T23 or better in his last five starts across both TOURS.
Yep, 19 straight winners at 20-under or better.
Let's make birdies!
Lots of them. Of the last four winners two have posted 30 birdies.
Start with the Par-5 holes as the longest of the bunch is just 544 yards. Time to get home in two and take advantage.
The last four winners here have all been in the top three in Par-4 scoring and that's hardly a surprise in a shootout.
The longest Par-3 hole is the only one of the four over 200 yards and will play as one of the toughest. The other three stack up at 176, 174 and 151 yards so short irons will be pin hunting.
Racking up GIR again this week will be the first step. Taking advantage on the greens is step No. 2 as A1/A4 bent should be ready to roll true.
Over the last five years the cut has been BETTER than 5-under on average so scores in the 70s need not apply again this week.
Anytime there's a shootout on the cards the door opens to even more players. With only three events left the heightened sense of LET'S GO needs to get going as well.
Firm and fast should be on the menu as the area hasn't received a half an inch of rain in the month of July. Temperatures of 101 or better will greet the field every day this week. Staying cool and keeping hydrated will be just as important as making birdies!
Last Week - Memorial Health Championship
No. 10 - Brandon Crick - T41
No. 9 - Charlie Saxon - MC
No. 8 - Dawson Armstrong - T41
No. 7 - Anders Albertson - MC
No. 6 - Carl Yuan - MC
No. 5 - Brandon Matthews - WD after Round 3
No. 4 - Ryan McCormick - T49
No. 3 - Justin Suh - MC
No. 2 - MJ Daffue - MC
No. 1 - Augusto Nunez - T5
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
-
-