-
-
Power Rankings: Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
-
July 12, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- July 12, 2022
- Augusto Nunez is just seven points shy of grabbing his TOUR card. (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
Now that all of the hot dogs and hamburgers have been cooked and the fireworks blasted into the night sky the Korn Ferry Tour returns to the Land of Lincoln this week for the first of the final four regular season events.
The "bye" week was a chance to recharge and regroup before the final four tournament stretch into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. There is still plenty to play for as 15 TOUR cards are still up for grabs once the 875 point threshold has been cleared.
Last time out Zecheng "Marty" Dou picked up his third career Korn Ferry Tour victory and crossed that threshold as he jumped from No. 19 to No. 2 in the rankings. Davis Thompson picked up his third top six in his last five starts to join him as he ran his season total to 925 points and automatic qualification.
The seventh edition of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS tees it up at Panther Creek Country Club as it has done the last six editions. Defending champion plus course AND tournament record setter Taylor Moore is busy this week on the PGA TOUR but that gives another 156 players a chance to possibly join him next season.
On the line is a purse of $750,000 with the winner enjoying $135,000 plus 500 Korn Ferry Tour points.
Panther Creek CC
Yards (per official scorecard): 7,228 Par: 71 (35-36). Architect: Hale Irwin (1992). Greens: Pencross Bentgrass. Stimpmeter: Tournament speed. Rough: Kentucky Bluegrass/Fescue at 2.5 inches. Bunkers/Water Penalty Areas: 59/9 (in play on 6 holes). Defending Champion: Taylor Moore not entered (-27). 72 Hole Tournament Record (course): 27-under; Taylor Moore (2021). Course Record (last): 60; Taylor Moore (Round 3, 2021).
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Brandon CrickBack to back top 25 finishes the last two seasons at Panther Creek (T18, T22) but it was last season that caught my attention. Not many times T18 sends me running but he finished the week last year with ZERO BOGEYS on the card. None. Nada. Zilch. Streak of T26 or better in five straight busted last time out. Very nice landing spot for the veteran.Back to back top 25 finishes the last two seasons at Panther Creek (T18, T22) but it was last season that caught my attention. Not many times T18 sends me running but he finished the week last year with ZERO BOGEYS on the card. None. Nada. Zilch. Streak of T26 or better in five straight busted last time out. Very nice landing spot for the veteran. 9 Charlie SaxonSince September of 2020 Saxon has picked up just four top 10 paydays on Korn Ferry Tour and half of those have been at Panther Creek. Opened and closed with 64 in last summer (T6) and opened with 61, tying the course record in September of 2020. Played from the final group but his 73 was the only round above par in the top 10 that week and knocked him to T7.Since September of 2020 Saxon has picked up just four top 10 paydays on Korn Ferry Tour and half of those have been at Panther Creek. Opened and closed with 64 in last summer (T6) and opened with 61, tying the course record in September of 2020. Played from the final group but his 73 was the only round above par in the top 10 that week and knocked him to T7. 8 Dawson ArmstrongGetting closer. T13 in Wichita primed him for a big week in Colorado where he played from the final group on Sunday. Closing 73 knocked him out of the top 10 (T11) but he arrives in Springfield where he was T25 last year and T5 in September 2020.Getting closer. T13 in Wichita primed him for a big week in Colorado where he played from the final group on Sunday. Closing 73 knocked him out of the top 10 (T11) but he arrives in Springfield where he was T25 last year and T5 in September 2020. 7 Anders AlbertsonWhen a shootout takes place, I'm looking for guys who hit GIR, convert birdies and grind out pars. Albertson is top 20 in just about all of those categories and posted 62 here in 2020. Played in the final group that season with Saxon before cashing T5 after closing with 71.When a shootout takes place, I'm looking for guys who hit GIR, convert birdies and grind out pars. Albertson is top 20 in just about all of those categories and posted 62 here in 2020. Played in the final group that season with Saxon before cashing T5 after closing with 71. 6 Carl YuanBroke out of his mini-funk in the final two rounds at TPC Colorado closing 64-67 for solo second. His buddy Marty Dou provided the inspiration for this week as he picked up the trophy in Colorado. Of his top seven finishes five are on the podium. Streak of six straight events with 71 being his worst score.Broke out of his mini-funk in the final two rounds at TPC Colorado closing 64-67 for solo second. His buddy Marty Dou provided the inspiration for this week as he picked up the trophy in Colorado. Of his top seven finishes five are on the podium. Streak of six straight events with 71 being his worst score. 5 Brandon MatthewsSolo third in Colorado was his third consecutive top 15 payday and fifth event running where he's taken home a check. Cashing only twice in his next eight events after winning in Colombia, the big hitter qualified for and played the weekend at the U.S. Open, sparking him back into form. Nice visit home last week should have him grounded and ready to win again.Solo third in Colorado was his third consecutive top 15 payday and fifth event running where he's taken home a check. Cashing only twice in his next eight events after winning in Colombia, the big hitter qualified for and played the weekend at the U.S. Open, sparking him back into form. Nice visit home last week should have him grounded and ready to win again. 4 Ryan McCormickNo chance I'm hopping off after T13-T8-T3 in his last three! His 20-under here last year was only good for T11 but he was T2 GIR and that helps in a shootout. Sits currently No. 20 in Korn Ferry Tour points.No chance I'm hopping off after T13-T8-T3 in his last three! His 20-under here last year was only good for T11 but he was T2 GIR and that helps in a shootout. Sits currently No. 20 in Korn Ferry Tour points. 3 Justin SuhSits No. 1 in the All-Around and Scoring so those are our first clues. He's 13th GIR and fourth Putting: Birdie or Better Conversion Percentage so he's made for a shootout. He's 42-under in his last three on Korn Ferry Tour.Sits No. 1 in the All-Around and Scoring so those are our first clues. He's 13th GIR and fourth Putting: Birdie or Better Conversion Percentage so he's made for a shootout. He's 42-under in his last three on Korn Ferry Tour. 2 MJ DaffueClosed 68-65 at TPC Colorado for his sixth top 10 of the season. Spent Father's Day weekend picking up T31 at the U.S. Open two weeks before that so his game is rolling at the moment. Leads Korn Ferry Tour in Birdie Average and Birdie or Better Percentage so those are the percentages I'm playing this week in a shootout!Closed 68-65 at TPC Colorado for his sixth top 10 of the season. Spent Father's Day weekend picking up T31 at the U.S. Open two weeks before that so his game is rolling at the moment. Leads Korn Ferry Tour in Birdie Average and Birdie or Better Percentage so those are the percentages I'm playing this week in a shootout! 1 Augusto NúñezJust seven points shy of grabbing his card he shouldn't need extra motivation this week to get it over the line. His streak is seven straight events and the last three have cashed T3-6th-T3 to the tune of 52-under aggregate. Sits No. 2 GIR and third in Par-4 Scoring so posting low rounds isn't going to force him out of his comfort zone.Just seven points shy of grabbing his card he shouldn't need extra motivation this week to get it over the line. His streak is seven straight events and the last three have cashed T3-6th-T3 to the tune of 52-under aggregate. Sits No. 2 GIR and third in Par-4 Scoring so posting low rounds isn't going to force him out of his comfort zone.
The last three years at Panther Creek have been three very different golf tournaments. 2019 winner Xinjun Zhang posted 15-under while the cut was 1-over. In September of 2020, the winner posted 19-under as the cut jumped five shots to 4-under. OK, fall, got it, different time of year, etc., right.
Last year the event returned to July and all hell broke loose.
Taylor Moore set the tournament record on 27-under and the course record in Round 3 of 60. There were five TOTAL ROUNDS above par for the week as 65 players made the cut on 6-under!
The top SEVENTEEN players were 20-under or BETTER.
Hale Irwin's parkland layout will feature plenty of scoring chances. Generous fairways (30 acres) and green complexes (6,750 square feet) will give the field plenty of chances to make birdies and avoid bogeys. Rounds of 70 or better need not apply. Also, as always in the case with shootouts, players are going to get healthy quickly knowing birdies must be made so everyone will be fired up to take their shot.
Throw in the bunkering complexes have been reduced in size by half and I'd expect more low scores again this time around.
Mother Nature has dumped almost five inches of rain on Panther Creek in the last week. Sunshine this week will help dry it out and the chance of rain isn't worth noting until Sunday, if at all.
Last Week - The Ascendant
No. 10 - Augusto Nunez - T3
No. 9 - Justin Suh - T10
No. 8 - Kevin Yu - MC
No. 7 - Ryan McCormick - T13
No. 6 - Will Gordon - MC
No. 5 - Vincent Norrman - T33
No. 4 - Tyson Alexander - T61
No. 3 - Nelson Ledesma - 71st
No. 2 - Taylor Montgomery - MC
No. 1 - Pierceson Coody - T30
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
-
-