Power Rankings: Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS

Now that all of the hot dogs and hamburgers have been cooked and the fireworks blasted into the night sky the Korn Ferry Tour returns to the Land of Lincoln this week for the first of the final four regular season events.

The "bye" week was a chance to recharge and regroup before the final four tournament stretch into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. There is still plenty to play for as 15 TOUR cards are still up for grabs once the 875 point threshold has been cleared.

Last time out Zecheng "Marty" Dou picked up his third career Korn Ferry Tour victory and crossed that threshold as he jumped from No. 19 to No. 2 in the rankings. Davis Thompson picked up his third top six in his last five starts to join him as he ran his season total to 925 points and automatic qualification.

The seventh edition of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS tees it up at Panther Creek Country Club as it has done the last six editions. Defending champion plus course AND tournament record setter Taylor Moore is busy this week on the PGA TOUR but that gives another 156 players a chance to possibly join him next season.

On the line is a purse of $750,000 with the winner enjoying $135,000 plus 500 Korn Ferry Tour points.