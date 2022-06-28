Power Rankings: The Ascendant presented by Blue

Plenty of firewroks will be bursting in air this weekend in Colorado as the Korn Ferry Tour will ring in the Fourth of July weekend on the longest course on TOUR.

The last two events on KFT have shown us that it's never too late to join the party to start stacking points. The calendar reminds us that there are only five more chances to claim the remaining 17 PGA TOUR cards. Winning doesn't solve all problems but those 500 points for first place each week will go a long way.

In just his third event Pierceson Coody picked up his first win last week as he blew away the field on Sunday going out in 28. Eventually winning comfortably by five shots he added 500 points for winning to his 123 points for T4 in Wichita and sits T31 in the race to The 25. What a difference two weeks can make!

The fourth edition at TPC Colorado welcomes a full field of 156 players including 2021 champion Tag Ridings and 2019 inaugural winner Nelson Ledesma.

On the line is a purse of $750,000 with the winner enjoying $135,000 plus 500 KFT points.