Power Rankings: The Ascendant presented by Blue

June 28, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Pierceson Coody sits T31 in the race to The 25 after winning the sits T31 in the race to The 25. (Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Plenty of firewroks will be bursting in air this weekend in Colorado as the Korn Ferry Tour will ring in the Fourth of July weekend on the longest course on TOUR.
The last two events on KFT have shown us that it's never too late to join the party to start stacking points. The calendar reminds us that there are only five more chances to claim the remaining 17 PGA TOUR cards. Winning doesn't solve all problems but those 500 points for first place each week will go a long way.
In just his third event Pierceson Coody picked up his first win last week as he blew away the field on Sunday going out in 28. Eventually winning comfortably by five shots he added 500 points for winning to his 123 points for T4 in Wichita and sits T31 in the race to The 25. What a difference two weeks can make!
The fourth edition at TPC Colorado welcomes a full field of 156 players including 2021 champion Tag Ridings and 2019 inaugural winner Nelson Ledesma.
On the line is a purse of $750,000 with the winner enjoying $135,000 plus 500 KFT points.
TPC Colorado
Yards (per official scorecard): 7,995 Par: 72 (36-36) Architect: Art Schaupeter (2018) Greens: T-1 Bentgrass Stimpmeter: Tournament Speed (Forecast dependant) Rough: Kentucky Bluegrass 4" inches Defending Champion: 16-under; Tag Ridings (2021) 72 Hole Tournament Record (course): 16-under; Tag Ridings (2021) Course Record (last): 63; Taylor Moore (Round 1, 2021)
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Augusto NúñezDefinitely knows his countryman won the inaugural event here and that won't hurt. Sixth in Wichita last time out included opening with 63 and 61 on Saturday. Posted T3 in previous event at BMW Charity to take his aggregate to 38-under in his last two. Sits third GIR and fourth in Scoring.Definitely knows his countryman won the inaugural event here and that won't hurt. Sixth in Wichita last time out included opening with 63 and 61 on Saturday. Posted T3 in previous event at BMW Charity to take his aggregate to 38-under in his last two. Sits third GIR and fourth in Scoring.
Finally had enough in his last start in Wichita so he went out on Sunday and posted the course record (60). Didn't even get him in the top 10 (T11) but it was his 11th T27 or better in 12 starts. Sits third in Scoring and fourth in Birdie Average but most importantly No. 23 in points.
Streak of six straight began with solo second in Nashville as he couldn't hold the 54 hole lead. Added another podium finish in Wichita in his last appearance playing in the final group with Norman Xiong. Lost in a playoff here last year in his fourth professional start as he bogeyed the 72nd hole. Keep knocking.
In his last eight rounds he's posted 71 twice. In his last eight rounds he's also hit the top 10 (T8, T3) twice. Sitting at No. 24 of The 25 he'll look to keep moving up the leaderboard and into safer territory. Should have a big smile on his face when he sees all the room off the tee this week as he sits No. 120 in Fairways.
Hit it great last week (6th Fairways; T15 GIR) but threw away valuable points on the 72nd hole with a bogey that dropped him from T2 to T3. Longest track on KFT won't bother the guy who's third in Driving Distance and has no problems making birdies.
Of his last 12 rounds 11 have been in the 60s and he's 47-under. Cashed in the top 10 three times in his last six and is on a run of T8-T15-T2 in his last three. Leads KFT in Total Driving and GIR.
Rolls in after T4 in Wichita which included an opening round 62. Sits just 27 points shy of PGA TOUR qualification and loves TPC Colorado. Sat 13-under and led after 36 holes plus shared the 54 hole lead last year before T4. Cashed T9 in 2020 as well.
Playing only his 11th event he's cashed twice in the top 10 in two of his last three starts. Aggregate of 32-under for T8 and T3 last week suggests he's found something as spring transitions to summer. The 2019 champ birdied the 72nd hole in the inaugural event at TPC Colorado and that won't hurt his confidence this week.
Remember me? Haven't seen him since MC at The Country Club and before that was Memorial Day weekend in Chicago. Leads KFT in scoring and his last five have cashed T8-2nd-T4-T13-T4. Finds plenty of GIR but with massive fairways he'll find even more. Sits third in Putting also.
From national champion at Texas to winner on the KFT in less than six weeks is impossible to ignore. If the requirement is going low, he posted 63 in Wichita and followed with tying the course record (62) in Maine. He only missed 17 fairways and 17 greens all week and needed just 107 putts en route to his first win. Not many holes to poke in his game! Oh, and he's not in The 25 (No. 31) so he'll have plenty of motivation again this week. I'm not betting against him.
Just Missed: TK Kelly, MJ Maguire, Curtis Luck, Alex Weiss, Ben Griffin
Fourth of July weekend. Fourth event here. Four inches of rough. FORE!
For the altitude this week (5,030 feet above sea level) math will come into play adjusting yardage and club choices.
The links style layout also provides a ton of room to swing it off the tee that will also help eat up the distance. The fairways are large to accommodate the breezes that can blow in this part of the world. Green speeds will also be dependent on the forecast as their slope-y nature already proves an excellent challenge.
Missing the massive targets off the tee and should and will be penalized with thick Bluegrass. Recovery shots that don't find the above average sized putting surfaces will have closely mown areas (read: decision making zones) to scramble. Missing in the wrong places will find difficult bunkering complexes and pot bunkers.
The longest hole on any TOUR will be in play as No. 13 stretches to 773 yards and plays, obviously, to a Par-5. The course is four yards longer this year at 7,995 because stretching to 8,000 yards would just sound funny. Heck, it was weird just to type!
There will be bogeys and others as TPC Colorado ranked in the top five of Par-72 tracks during the first three editions.
The winning score was 15-under in the first two and 16-under last year.
Players achieving double digits under par have increased from 13 to 14 to 21 in last year's edition.
Last year there were only nine rounds above par posted by the top 30 players and just two of those rounds were posted by those in the top 10.
Early week 90s will cool into the 80s for the first two rounds. Heating up Saturday to the upper 80s before 92 rolls in Sunday. Chance of Thunderstorm chances don't reach 40% for any tournament day and the winds are will barely make it to 10 mph but it will blow from three different directions the first three days.
Last Week - Live and Work in Maine Open
No. 10 - Jamie Lovemark - Opened with 75 that included an 11. MC.
No. 9 - Xinjun Zhang - T15 makes is nine straight weekends when entered.
No. 8 - Ryan McCormick - T8.
No. 7 - Jeremy Paul - T42.
No. 6 - Erik Barnes - MC.
No. 5 - Carl Yuan - T32.
No. 4 - Davis Thompson - T56.
No. 3 - Pierceson Coody - WINNER
No. 2 - Brent Grant - MC.
No. 1 - Anders Albertson - MC.
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
