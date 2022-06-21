Power Rankings: Live and Work in Maine Open

Falmouth Country Club takes its second turn as host for the 2022 edition and the stock Par-71 will play 73 yards shorter than the original edition. Reductions on Hole No. 8 (513 is now 486) and Hole No. 13 (436 is now 390) will shift the total yardage on the scorecard from 7,372 to 7,299.

With only 25 yards of fairway acreage I'm looking back to last year for clues. Ramey entered the week second in Fairways and sixth GIR on KFT. At the end of the week he was holding the trophy as he led the field in GIR and was fourth in Fairways.

The first champion also navigated the Par-3 holes with aplomb. The card lists all four three shotters as 198 yards or better so there's no faking it this week. Ramey ended the week holding the trophy as he was T3 in Par-3 scoring and only squared five total bogeys for the week.

The cut was 2-under last time around so rounds in the 70s probably will need to take the week off again. Last year the top 17 players were 10-under or better. Falmouth County Club checked at 70.861 (-0.139) and ranked 15th most difficult on KFT.

Spring-like conditions welcome the beginning of summer and a shower is in the forecast early for round one. Temperatures increase throughout as the 60s are replaced by the mid to high 70s as the final 36 holes line up.