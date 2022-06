Power Rankings: Live and Work in Maine Open

With only six regular season events remaining on the KFT schedule this season the opportunities for jumping into The 25 are dwindling.

Last week Monday qualifier Norman Xiong blew away the field in Wichita to become the first qualifier since 2016 to win. He also received membership and won't have to worry about qualifying on Mondays for the rest of the season either!

Trevor Werbylo also "won" this week as he's accumulated enough points to secure his 2022-23 PGA TOUR card.