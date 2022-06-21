-
Power Rankings: Live and Work in Maine Open
June 21, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
June 21, 2022
- Anders Albertson finished T20 at Falmouth Country Club last season. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
With only six regular season events remaining on the KFT schedule this season the opportunities for jumping into The 25 are dwindling.
Last week Monday qualifier Norman Xiong blew away the field in Wichita to become the first qualifier since 2016 to win. He also received membership and won't have to worry about qualifying on Mondays for the rest of the season either!
Trevor Werbylo also "won" this week as he's accumulated enough points to secure his 2022-23 PGA TOUR card.
The first @PGATOURU alum to be #TOURBound. 💪@trevorwerbylo is heading to the @PGATOUR. pic.twitter.com/mknXZdyK53— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) June 19, 2022
With six events remaining there are 17 more PGA TOUR cards available to claim so there is plenty again to play for this week. Players ranking Nos. 22 thru 28 will clinch with a solo second or victory. Those sitting Nos. 29 thru 40 will need a win to make it to the big league.
The Live and Work in Maine Open returns this season for event No. 2. Originally scheduled for 2020, the inaugural event was won by current PGA TOUR member Chad Ramey. Falmouth Country Club will host for the second year running.
On the line is a purse of $750,000 with the winner enjoying $135,000 plus 500 KFT points. A full field of 156 players is expected.
Falmouth Country Club
Yards (per official scorecard): 7,299 Par: 71 (35-36) Architect: Brian Silva (1988) Greens: Bentgrass Stimpmeter: 12 feet Rough: Bluegrass, Fescue at 2.5" inches Bunkers/Water Penalty Areas: 100/8 (in play on 8 holes) Defending Champion: Chad Ramey (-16); not entered 72 Hole Tournament Record (course): 16-under; Chad Ramey (2021) Course Record (last): 62; Joshua Creel (Round 2, 2021)
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Jamie LovemarkPlayed his final 54 holes last week in 16-under (63-65-66) with just two bogeys and T4 GIR. Didn't make anything on the greens but he's 25-under his last two events, his only two paydays in a truncated season.Played his final 54 holes last week in 16-under (63-65-66) with just two bogeys and T4 GIR. Didn't make anything on the greens but he's 25-under his last two events, his only two paydays in a truncated season. 9 Xinjun ZhangGood news? Eight straight. Bad news? Six straight outside T25. Two previous wins in 2019 will have him prepared if it comes to that this week. Keep knocking...Good news? Eight straight. Bad news? Six straight outside T25. Two previous wins in 2019 will have him prepared if it comes to that this week. Keep knocking... 8 Ryan McCormickGot my attention with 65-64-65 final 54 holes last time out at BMW for T3. DNS last week suggests he's comfortable with where his game is currently as he felt he didn't need to ride the heat. Cashed five of his last six and sits No. 31 in The 25.Got my attention with 65-64-65 final 54 holes last time out at BMW for T3. DNS last week suggests he's comfortable with where his game is currently as he felt he didn't need to ride the heat. Cashed five of his last six and sits No. 31 in The 25. 7 Jeremy PaulSits third in Ball Striking and picked up a season best T5 in Nashville. Seven straight for the German includes just ONE round over 72 from 28 rounds.Sits third in Ball Striking and picked up a season best T5 in Nashville. Seven straight for the German includes just ONE round over 72 from 28 rounds. 6 Erik BarnesReturns from MC at The Country Club to jump back into the grind! Didn't have far to go to get back on the horse this week. His MC at the US Open was by exactly one shot so I'm expecting a quick re-heat! Hard to fade No. 1 in the All-Around on KFT!Returns from MC at The Country Club to jump back into the grind! Didn't have far to go to get back on the horse this week. His MC at the US Open was by exactly one shot so I'm expecting a quick re-heat! Hard to fade No. 1 in the All-Around on KFT! 5 Carl YuanThe weather and the views will resemble Washington to a degree so he should feel right at home. Streak of T7-T13-2nd blew up last week but his MC was 69-68, not exactly dire straits. Hits it a mile and is No. 2 GIR.The weather and the views will resemble Washington to a degree so he should feel right at home. Streak of T7-T13-2nd blew up last week but his MC was 69-68, not exactly dire straits. Hits it a mile and is No. 2 GIR. 4 Davis ThompsonOnly 46 points are necessary to get him over the finish line and on to PGA TOUR. After three T6 or better, including his win, in five events he followed with a MC and a week off. Recharged and ready he'll lean on his Ball-Striking (6th) numbers to make his final push.Only 46 points are necessary to get him over the finish line and on to PGA TOUR. After three T6 or better, including his win, in five events he followed with a MC and a week off. Recharged and ready he'll lean on his Ball-Striking (6th) numbers to make his final push. 3 Pierceson CoodyI left him alone after winning the national title at Texas and showing up at Thornblade for his first pro start. All he needed was one to get up to speed evidenced by his T4 last week in Wichita with nothing worse than 67. His weekend of 65-63 should remove most, if not all, of any doubt moving forward. Only made four bogeys on the week as he was T6 Fairways. Got it.I left him alone after winning the national title at Texas and showing up at Thornblade for his first pro start. All he needed was one to get up to speed evidenced by his T4 last week in Wichita with nothing worse than 67. His weekend of 65-63 should remove most, if not all, of any doubt moving forward. Only made four bogeys on the week as he was T6 Fairways. Got it. 2 Brent GrantStreak of five straight paydays went down the drain last week as 69-68 didn't cut it in Wichita. Sits No. 2 in Ball-Striking and that's going to factor this week. Led here last year after 36 holes by two before fading on the weekend (T20). Redemption.Streak of five straight paydays went down the drain last week as 69-68 didn't cut it in Wichita. Sits No. 2 in Ball-Striking and that's going to factor this week. Led here last year after 36 holes by two before fading on the weekend (T20). Redemption. 1 Anders AlbertsonAlready has a trophy on the shelf (Visit Knoxville) in 2022 as he squared just one bogey that week, plus has another KFT win from 2018. Plays well where he plays well and he was T20 here last season, which included a 63 in Round 2, second best round of the week. T10 at BMW Charity his last time and sits 13th Fairways and No. 8 GIR.Already has a trophy on the shelf (Visit Knoxville) in 2022 as he squared just one bogey that week, plus has another KFT win from 2018. Plays well where he plays well and he was T20 here last season, which included a 63 in Round 2, second best round of the week. T10 at BMW Charity his last time and sits 13th Fairways and No. 8 GIR.
Falmouth Country Club takes its second turn as host for the 2022 edition and the stock Par-71 will play 73 yards shorter than the original edition. Reductions on Hole No. 8 (513 is now 486) and Hole No. 13 (436 is now 390) will shift the total yardage on the scorecard from 7,372 to 7,299.
With only 25 yards of fairway acreage I'm looking back to last year for clues. Ramey entered the week second in Fairways and sixth GIR on KFT. At the end of the week he was holding the trophy as he led the field in GIR and was fourth in Fairways.
The first champion also navigated the Par-3 holes with aplomb. The card lists all four three shotters as 198 yards or better so there's no faking it this week. Ramey ended the week holding the trophy as he was T3 in Par-3 scoring and only squared five total bogeys for the week.
The cut was 2-under last time around so rounds in the 70s probably will need to take the week off again. Last year the top 17 players were 10-under or better. Falmouth County Club checked at 70.861 (-0.139) and ranked 15th most difficult on KFT.
Spring-like conditions welcome the beginning of summer and a shower is in the forecast early for round one. Temperatures increase throughout as the 60s are replaced by the mid to high 70s as the final 36 holes line up.
Last Week - Wichita Open
No. 10 - Patrick Fishburn - 71-66 one too many, MC
No. 9 - Michael Kim - Played his last 54 in 14-under with a 62 in Round 2 for T23
No. 8 - Zack Fischer - 70-67 one too many, MC
No. 7 - Brent Grant - 69-68 one too many, MC
No. 6 - Augusto Nunez - 6th. Nailed it. Haha
No. 5 - Kevin Yu - 3rd
No. 4 - Vincent Norrman - T8
No. 3 - Justin Suh - T11
No. 2 - Nicolas Echavarria - T51
No. 1 - Paul Haley II - T11

