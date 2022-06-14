-
Power Rankings: Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics
June 14, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Paul Haley II is just 116 points off securing his PGA TOUR card. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Last week Robby Shelton fired 61 in Round 3 and defeated Ben Griffin in a playoff to pick up his third career win on KFT.
Griffin might not have comeout on top that day but he ended up cliaming the season objective. His runner up finish in a playoff pushed him over the 875 point threshold and onto the PGATOUR for 2022-23. There are now seven players who have booked their tickets to the big leagues, including Brandon Matthews (T15) who also joined Griffin in celebrations last Sunday afternoon.
With seven regular season events left to play the pressure will start building, if it hasn't already. Remember, 25 TOUR cards are awarded during the regular season. An additional 25 TOUR cards will be distributed to the top 25 based on their finish in the KFT playoffs for total of 50 players moving on at the end of the year.
One of the original events on the Hogan Tour from 1990, the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics will play the 33rd edition at Crestview Country Club's North Course. Current KFT member Harry Hall is the defending champion but isn't listed in the field this week.
Back to a normal field of 156 this week in Wichita. On the line is a purse of $750,000 with the winner enjoying $135,000 plus 500 KFT points.
Crestview CC - North Course
Yards (per official scorecard): 6,910 Par: 70 (35-35). Architect: Robert Trent Jones (1969); Greens: A1/A4 Bentgrass; 5,000 square feet on average. Stimpmeter: Tournament speed. Rough: Bermuda, Fescue at 3 inches. Bunkers/Water Penalty Areas 55/7 (in play on 11 holes). Defending Champion: Harry Hall (-20); not entered. 72 Hole Tournament Record: 21-under; Aaron Wise (2017). Course Record (last): 61; Kevin Yu (Round 3, 2021); Patrick Fishburn (Round 2, 2021); Nicolas Echavarria (Round 2, 2021). Youngest Winner: 20; Aaron Wise (2017). Oldest Winner: 48; Scott Parel (2013).
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Patrick FishburnEach week I have to throw homage to Horses for Courses and Fishburn gets the saddle in Wichita. After six straight paydays he's limping into town on three consecutive MC. The landing spot this week should have his full attention. Posted 62 on debut for solo fifth in 2020 and followed that with tying the course record 61 last year cashing 19th.Each week I have to throw homage to Horses for Courses and Fishburn gets the saddle in Wichita. After six straight paydays he's limping into town on three consecutive MC. The landing spot this week should have his full attention. Posted 62 on debut for solo fifth in 2020 and followed that with tying the course record 61 last year cashing 19th.
9 Michael KimCashed in seven of his last nine and the best of the bunch was T12 in Kansas City in late May. Only TOUR win was in the Quad Cities so there's something about this part of the world that gets his game tuned in.
8 Zack FischerPicked up his third top 10 in 14 starts last week at Thornblade with a 63 and 64 on the card. Has a 63 to his name here from 2015 so I'd expect him to stay dialed in. Sits 10th in the All Around.
7 Brent GrantFour straight paydays after his win in Nashville suggest he's not satisfied. Sits eighth in Total Driving and third GIR. Closed with 63 last week. Needs just 155 points for his TOUR card! Circled 24 birdies here last year (T10).
6 Augusto NúñezCashed in 11 of 16 tries this year with eight top 25 performances. Best finish of the season (T3) and fifth top 10 was booked last week at Thornblade so he rolls in hot. Sits seventh in Scoring and third GIR this season.
5 Kevin YuLast man to set the course record here did so to lead by two after 54 holes last year. Final round 72 left him sharing T5. Held the 54 hole lead earlier this year in Nashville before closing with 71 to miss a playoff by a shot. Sits third in Total Driving.
4 Vincent NorrmanI don't carre how many RR's he has in his last name if he's going to lead the KFT in GIRRRR weekly! He's 31-under the last two weeks with T15 and T2 added to the ledger. Leads the KFT in Total Driving and GIR.
3 Justin SuhOf his last 11 events on KFT nine have cashed T17 or better. Sits No. 1 in the All Around but just No. 23 in the KFT regular season standings. Looking to add to his four top 10s again this week. UNLV's Harry Hall won here last year in the heat!
2 Nicolas EchavarriaBack on the top 10 train last week with T5 at Thornblade. Top 10 paydays in four of his last eight. Fired 61 here in 2021 and was 26th last season. Former Razorback won't mind a hot week!
1 Paul Haley IIHotter than the weather in Wichita as he arrives 46-under over his last three events. Of those 12 rounds four are 65 or better including a third round 63 at Thornblade last weekend. He's cashed in four straight and the last two have gone for T7 and solo sixth. Key to his success is the driver as he's fourth in Fairways for the season. Just 116 points to his card as well.
Just Missed: Kevin Daugherty, Philip Knowles, Rob Oppenheim, Nelson Ledesma, Brad Hopfinger
The storied history of Wichita on KFT began in 1990 but not at Crestview CC until 2001. The North Course debuted as Par-72 while the second edition checked in at Par-70. Year three brought Par-71, of course, and that was the standard until the 2014 edition shifted back to Par-70.
The stock Par-70 is the second shortest course on the schedule this season ranking only behind Country Club de Bogota (Pacos), which stretched only to 6,249 at altitude.
The tree lined fairways require concentration off the tee as the field missed the short grass over 52 percent of the time last year. The Bentgrass greens are strategically bunkered but the winning score here over the last five years has hovered around 16-under so getting up and down is paramount.
The four Par-3 holes all play into the wind and are 186 yards plus. The first Par-5 hole is 563 and is second on the scorecard. The definite scoring opportunity comes on the backside as the second of two barely stretches to 500 yards at 501.
Posting four-under daily suggests bogeys and rounds above 70 need not apply. In the last three editions COMBINED, there were 21 rounds above par from the top 28 players. The top 25 the last three editions have all posted 10-under or better.
Wise's victory was the exception to the recent rules. He's the youngest winner, last 54 hole leader to close the deal and he posted the only margin of victory larger than one shot/playoff as he won by five. The 2018 edition was the only recent event where the cut was OVER par. The 2020 edition was held in September,
The golf ball is gonna fly this week as Wichita hit 101 today and will be 96 or better every day! Gustier winds subside, for The Plains at least, as tournament play begins Thursday.
Last Week - BMW Charity Pro-Am
No. 10 - Vincent Norrman - T15
No. 9 - Justin Suh - T15
No. 8 - Ben Griffin - P2
No. 7 - Austin Eckroat - T25
No. 6 - Spencer Ralston - MC
No. 5 - MJ Daffue - MC
No. 4 - Paul Haley II - T7
No. 3 - Harry Hall - T31
No. 2 - Davis Thompson - MC
No. 1 - Erik Barnes - MC
Just Missed: Mac Meissner - T44, Tyson Alexander - MC, Kevin Roy - MC, Mark Hubbard - T44 RBC Canadian Open BONUS PICK
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
