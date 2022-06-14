Power Rankings: Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics

Last week Robby Shelton fired 61 in Round 3 and defeated Ben Griffin in a playoff to pick up his third career win on KFT.

Griffin might not have comeout on top that day but he ended up cliaming the season objective. His runner up finish in a playoff pushed him over the 875 point threshold and onto the PGATOUR for 2022-23. There are now seven players who have booked their tickets to the big leagues, including Brandon Matthews (T15) who also joined Griffin in celebrations last Sunday afternoon.

With seven regular season events left to play the pressure will start building, if it hasn't already. Remember, 25 TOUR cards are awarded during the regular season. An additional 25 TOUR cards will be distributed to the top 25 based on their finish in the KFT playoffs for total of 50 players moving on at the end of the year.

One of the original events on the Hogan Tour from 1990, the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics will play the 33rd edition at Crestview Country Club's North Course. Current KFT member Harry Hall is the defending champion but isn't listed in the field this week.

Back to a normal field of 156 this week in Wichita. On the line is a purse of $750,000 with the winner enjoying $135,000 plus 500 KFT points.