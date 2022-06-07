Power Rankings: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Davis Thompson became the fifth rookie and 11th first time winner this season as he won on his 23rd birthday last Sunday at the REX Hospital Open.

More importantly, he was in the Power Rankings last week!

Nobody said this would be easy and after 16 weeks I can attest it's exactly the opposite. Each week over 150 players battling for their spot on the food chain are gaining something, losing another, all while trying to hit that magical mark of 875 points and a PGA TOUR card.

The Carolina exacta heads to South Carolina and an event which has been on the Korn Ferry Tour calendar since 1992. Thornblade Club will serve as host as it has since 2008. Old friend Carolina CC will help handle half of the field in Rounds 1 and 2 for the first time since 2012.

Mito Pereira won't be back to defend his title as he's rattled off four consecutive T17 or better on TOUR including a pair of top 10 paydays at the PGA Championship and Colonial.

Adding amateurs to the proceedings will bump the field to 160 players. On the line is a purse of $750,000 with the winner enjoying $135,000 plus 500 Korn Ferry Tour points.