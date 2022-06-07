-
Power Rankings: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
June 07, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Erik Barnes has six top-10 finishes this season on the Korn Ferry Tour. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson became the fifth rookie and 11th first time winner this season as he won on his 23rd birthday last Sunday at the REX Hospital Open.
More importantly, he was in the Power Rankings last week!
Nobody said this would be easy and after 16 weeks I can attest it's exactly the opposite. Each week over 150 players battling for their spot on the food chain are gaining something, losing another, all while trying to hit that magical mark of 875 points and a PGA TOUR card.
The Carolina exacta heads to South Carolina and an event which has been on the Korn Ferry Tour calendar since 1992. Thornblade Club will serve as host as it has since 2008. Old friend Carolina CC will help handle half of the field in Rounds 1 and 2 for the first time since 2012.
Mito Pereira won't be back to defend his title as he's rattled off four consecutive T17 or better on TOUR including a pair of top 10 paydays at the PGA Championship and Colonial.
Adding amateurs to the proceedings will bump the field to 160 players. On the line is a purse of $750,000 with the winner enjoying $135,000 plus 500 Korn Ferry Tour points.
The fight for The 25 continues. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kJqwVDZ9Ev— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) June 6, 2022
Yards (per official scorecard): 7,062 Par: 71 (35-36). Architect: Tom Fazio (1990); Greens: Bentgrass; 6,000 square feet on average. Stimpmeter: 11 feet. Rough: 419 Bermuda at almost two inches. Bunkers/Water Penalty Areas 65/10 (in play on 11 holes). Defending Champion: Mito Pereira (-27); not entered. 72 Hole Tournament Record (course): 27-under; done three times including two of the last three events. Course Record (last): 60; Michael Arnaud (2018, Round 2).
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Vincent NorrmanI can't leave a guy off the list who co-led the field last week in Fairways AND GIR! And surely I won't leave a guy off who picked up his second podium in his last four starts. Leads Korn Ferry Tour in Total Driving and Ball-Striking so last week wasn't out of the ordinary. Only made three bogeys as well.I can't leave a guy off the list who co-led the field last week in Fairways AND GIR! And surely I won't leave a guy off who picked up his second podium in his last four starts. Leads Korn Ferry Tour in Total Driving and Ball-Striking so last week wasn't out of the ordinary. Only made three bogeys as well.
9 Justin SuhSitting at No. 25 in The 25 will serve as motivation again this week as he inches closer and closer to the ultimate goal. Don't let his T65 fool you last week as he posted three rounds of 71 or better. It's nine straight events with a payday and he sits sixth in Scoring.
8 Ben GriffinLast time there were two courses used for one event in Colombia he posted 61 and went on to finish T2. I'm going to rely on a fantastic putter (4th Putting) to make a ton of birdies (5th Birdie Average) this week. The North Carolina native has cashed in five of his last six but hasn't posted at top 10 since late March. Slump buster!
7 Austin EckroatT25 or better in his last three starts on Korn Ferry Tour include his last eight rounds of 70 or better. Closed here with 66 last year to claim solo seventh, his best payday in his first Korn Ferry Tour event. Vibes should be solid this week.
6 Spencer RalstonI tried this after his first top 10 of the season (T9) at Huntsville and MC followed. He's obviously learned from his mistakes as he backed up T5 in Chicago with T10 last week. He was only three back after 54 holes last week before posting 72 (+1) on Sunday. The next step is stringing three in a row together with that hot putter.
5 MJ DaffueLife has changed as the TOUR card has arrived! Of his last 12 rounds seven are 67 or better. Leading the Korn Ferry Tour in Birdie Average and All-Around he's also T2 Rounds in the 60s (31) and T3 Par-5 Scoring.
4 Paul Haley IINobody loves jumping on the trend more than I do! Closed with 65 in Chicago for T11 and followed that up with solo sixth last week in Raleigh. The Dallas resident had a front row seat as he watched playing partner Davis Thompson hold his two shot 54-hole lead and turn it into victory. Sitting T7 GIR, that won't hurt this week in a shootout.
3 Harry HallBacked up his win with solo fifth at REX Hospital so the dam has broken open. No top 10 in his first 12 events? No problem. He's 36-under the last two weeks and his worst round is 70. The other seven rounds are 68 or better. To top it off, the Englishman qualified for the U.S. Open earlier this week. Confidence is the 14th club.
2 Davis ThompsonA win, T5 and T6 in his last five events suggests he's not here to goof around. Winning changes everything but the former Georgia Bulldog has a cabinet full of trophies from his college days so this shouldn't be a "new" feeling. Only needs 46 more points for his promotion.
1 Erik BarnesFresh off securing his TOUR membership for next season AND qualifying for the U.S. Open Monday in a playoff he's riding high. Nobody has more rounds in the 60s this season (33). He's top 10 in both Birdie Average and Par-5 scoring, which should factor this week. He's second in the All Around and third in Scoring. The ONLY thing missing from his CV is a victory!
Just Missed: Mac Meissner, Tyson Alexander, Kevin Roy
The BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX joined the Korn Ferry Tour rotation in 1992 but did not become a Pro-Am until 2001. This will be the second multi-course tournament of the season (Astara Golf Championship - Colombia) but the first with Pro-Am angle.
Thornblade and Carolina CC are reunited for the first time since 2012. It will be different this year as each course will be used once in determining the cut before Thornblade hosts the entire weekend. In 2012 there were three courses in the rotation.
The host will provide Bentgrass putting surfaces, four Par-5 holes and FIVE Par-3 holes. Carolina CC won't stretch to 7,000 yards but will have slick Bermudagrass as the major defense.
As is the case in Pro-Am events, scoring will be the key. With amateurs around pins won't be completely tucked, rough won't be gnarly and the putting surfaces cannot be lightning quick.
Or the rounds will be glacially slow.
The mark of 27 under has been posted in two of the last three events (no event 2020) for the winner.
The secret in a shootout isn't much of a secret: Find fairways, spin wedges close and hole putts on the pure greens. With only 25 acres of fairways, hitting more of them will provide more chances to attack flags. The Bentgrass will be kept at a reasonable 11 feet this week because of the heat in the forecast I'm told. At that speed, with that surface, it won't be a surprise to see putts dropping by the bushel this week!
Thornblade's par-3 holes will need full attention, especially those on the back nine, but the Par-5 holes will help mitigate any damage. Plus the par-4 holes can be attacked with wedges.
Bentgrass greens are on the menu for the fifth consecutive week in three of the four rounds but I like the angle of one round on slippery Bermuda.
Rain might soften the tracks Tuesday or Wednesday with another chance on Saturday morning but nothing as of Monday night that suggests delays or long days. Temperatures in the mid to upper 80s remind us all that summertime, officially, is right around the corner.
Last Week - REX Hospital Open
No. 10 - Chris Baker - T19
No. 9 - Kyle Reifers - MC
No. 8 - Ben Martin - DNS
No. 7 - Sam Stevens - T61
No. 6 - Grayson Murray - T37
No. 5 - Davis Thompson - WINNER
No. 4 - Christopher Petefish - MC
No. 3 - Erik Barnes - T19
No. 2 - Justin Suh - T65
No. 1 - MJ Daffue - T37
Just Missed: Kevin Dougherty - T52, Kevin Yu - T52, Albin Choi - WD
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
