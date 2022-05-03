Power Rankings: Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation

The first of two events in two consecutive weeks in the state of Tennessee The Grove returns for year two as host for the Simmons Bank Open benefitting the Snedeker Foundation.

Although the event debuted in 2016 this is just the second edition at The Grove. Current PGATOUR player Austin Smotherman posted 16-under to win by three shots but will not defend this season.

Greg Norman's design ranked as the ninth most difficult course on TOUR during its debut in the 2020-21 season (72.239).

The field of 156 is chasing a prize pool of $735,000 with the winner enjoying $135,000.