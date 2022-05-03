-
Power Rankings: Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Erik Barnes is hot entering Tennessee this week on the Korn Ferry Tour. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
The first of two events in two consecutive weeks in the state of Tennessee The Grove returns for year two as host for the Simmons Bank Open benefitting the Snedeker Foundation.
Although the event debuted in 2016 this is just the second edition at The Grove. Current PGATOUR player Austin Smotherman posted 16-under to win by three shots but will not defend this season.
Greg Norman's design ranked as the ninth most difficult course on TOUR during its debut in the 2020-21 season (72.239).
The field of 156 is chasing a prize pool of $735,000 with the winner enjoying $135,000.
Yards (per official scorecard) 7,368 Par 72 (36-36) Green
Mini Verde Ultradwarf Bermuda Stimpmeter
12 feet
Rough
Bermuda at 2 inches
Bunkers/Water Penalty Areas
53/12 (in play on 10 holes) Defending champion
Austin Smotherman (not entered) 72 Hole Tournament Record (course) 272; Austin Smotherman, 2021 (-16)
Course record 64; Brent Grant (Round 3, 2021) RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Spencer RalstonI could have gone with Quade Cummins in this spot after his T2 last week but we'll introduce another youngster instead. The former UGA Bulldog has teed it three times this spring and cashed in all three endeavors. In March he cashed T16 on the PGATOUR in Puerto Rico. He followed that up with T53 at The Landings in April and T9 last week at The Ledge with a round of 64. Not bad for just three starts.I could have gone with Quade Cummins in this spot after his T2 last week but we'll introduce another youngster instead. The former UGA Bulldog has teed it three times this spring and cashed in all three endeavors. In March he cashed T16 on the PGATOUR in Puerto Rico. He followed that up with T53 at The Landings in April and T9 last week at The Ledge with a round of 64. Not bad for just three starts. 9 Brent GrantNo chance I'm leaving out the course record holder! Grant, a rookie last season, posted 65 on Friday and went one better on Saturday and has that positive vibe (T5 last year) to fall back upon this time around. Has a top 10 (T6) under his belt recently at the Lake Charles Championship.No chance I'm leaving out the course record holder! Grant, a rookie last season, posted 65 on Friday and went one better on Saturday and has that positive vibe (T5 last year) to fall back upon this time around. Has a top 10 (T6) under his belt recently at the Lake Charles Championship. 8 Taylor MontgomeryRolls in on T4-MC-T9-T15 in his last four KFT starts. Sits top 20 in Driving Distance and Putting plus is top 11 both Par-4 and Par-5 scoring. Flashed earlier this season on PGATOUR with T11 at Torrey Pines.Rolls in on T4-MC-T9-T15 in his last four KFT starts. Sits top 20 in Driving Distance and Putting plus is top 11 both Par-4 and Par-5 scoring. Flashed earlier this season on PGATOUR with T11 at Torrey Pines. 7 Zecheng DouSomething brewing here with a round of 65 or better in his last four starts. The best result of the bunch was T13 last week at The Ledge. The streak of par or better rounds is now at nine straight.Something brewing here with a round of 65 or better in his last four starts. The best result of the bunch was T13 last week at The Ledge. The streak of par or better rounds is now at nine straight. 6 Nicolas EchavarriaHeat check! Of his last six events five have cashed T17 or better. The last three have all claimed top 10 honors and an aggregate of 43-under par. Sits fifth in Putting.Heat check! Of his last six events five have cashed T17 or better. The last three have all claimed top 10 honors and an aggregate of 43-under par. Sits fifth in Putting. 5 Kevin DoughertyMight be stretching here but I'm trying to catch him before he completely pops. His last eight rounds on KFT are in the 60s and he was the only player last week to post all four sub-70. Cashed five straight now with the last three trending in the right direction (T9-T26-T31). Pounds it off the tee (third Total Driving) and that won't hurt this week.Might be stretching here but I'm trying to catch him before he completely pops. His last eight rounds on KFT are in the 60s and he was the only player last week to post all four sub-70. Cashed five straight now with the last three trending in the right direction (T9-T26-T31). Pounds it off the tee (third Total Driving) and that won't hurt this week. 4 Paul Haley IIBroke out of a three event slump with T9 last week. Shared second here last year as he hit 57 of 72 GIR (third) and circled 20 birdies.Broke out of a three event slump with T9 last week. Shared second here last year as he hit 57 of 72 GIR (third) and circled 20 birdies. 3 Justin SuhKnock. Knock. Knock. T13-T7-T12-T9-T5-T17 is the current streak! His worst round of the 24 is 71. I want to be here when he breaks through or the streak crashes and burns. I regret nothing.Knock. Knock. Knock. T13-T7-T12-T9-T5-T17 is the current streak! His worst round of the 24 is 71. I want to be here when he breaks through or the streak crashes and burns. I regret nothing. 2 Seonghyeon KimCashed eight of 10 on the season and seven have been T20 or better including five of the last six. Streak of six straight weekends has included rounds of 66 or better with 64 last week, and 62 to close in Texas two weeks ago.Cashed eight of 10 on the season and seven have been T20 or better including five of the last six. Streak of six straight weekends has included rounds of 66 or better with 64 last week, and 62 to close in Texas two weeks ago. 1 Erik BarnesT19 here last season as he ranked third in Putting. Led by one after 36 holes last week before cashing solo third. Yep, that's 10 events played and now 10 cuts made, the only player on KFT to claim that fame this season. Half of those paydays are of the top 10 variety.T19 here last season as he ranked third in Putting. Led by one after 36 holes last week before cashing solo third. Yep, that's 10 events played and now 10 cuts made, the only player on KFT to claim that fame this season. Half of those paydays are of the top 10 variety.
Others
Carl Yuan, Robby Shelton, Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Nick Voke, Quade Cummins
It's never easy to get a complete handle on new tracks after just one edition. Mother Nature's involvement in the 2021 edition added another layer of intrigue as lightning, rain and cool temperatures featured throughout different parts of the weekend.
Champion Austin Smotherman painted a relatively simple picture: Just hit the most GIR after striping the second most fairways.
His recipe saw only two players make more than his 22 birdies. Only one player made less than his six bogeys. He also led the field in Par-4 scoring (-7) and was just one back of the leaders (-9) on the four Par-5 holes. He was the only player to post all four rounds in the 70s in a command performance.
Just eight players posted 10-under or better but none besides the winner went deeper than 13-under. With 35 acres of fairway there's room to swing driver. Water is in play on 10 holes and two inches of Bermuda rough will provide ammunition for committing to shots. It's back to Bermuda this week on the greens after navigating Bentgrass in Alabama.
Thunderstorms will greet the afternoon wave on Thursday and will disrupt play on Friday. A cool Saturday forecast will be welcome if Friday doesn't go according to script. A long, wet course with cool temperatures won't favor the shorter hitter but Sunday will push 80 degrees.
Last Week - Huntsville Championship
No. 10 - Harry Hall - T42
Entered the weekend T15 but signed for three doubles in the final two rounds.
No. 9 - Joey Garber - MC
Never found the 2021 magic.
No. 8 - Pontus Nyholm - T42
Top 15 in both Fairways and GIR but struggled with the flat stick.
No. 7 - Anders Albertson - T53
13 birdies were offset by 14 bogeys.
No. 6 - Seonghyeon Kim - T6
No. 5 - Augusto Nunez - MC
Round 1 scorecard featured four doubles, an eagle and five birdies. Exhausted typing that!
No. 4 - Erik Barnes - 3rd
No. 3 - Carl Yuan - MC
No. 2 - Justin Suh - T13
No. 1 - Ben An - MC
Others
Rob Oppenheim - MC, Michael Johnson - T35, Alex Weiss - T53, TJ Vogel - DNS
