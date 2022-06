Power Rankings: REX Hospital Open

Another week brought another fantastic finish to the Korn Ferry Tour as Harry Hall defeated Nick Hardy in a playoff at the NV5 Invitational outside Chicago. Hall joins a growing list of players this season who have put it together at just the correct time during tournament week. His victory is his first top-10 in 12 starts this season but is his second in 11 months as he won in Wichita last June. The Englishman is now up to No. 17 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.

If you haven't noticed this week, the fail-safe threshold to secure a #TOURBound designation has been reduced from 900 points to 875. When every single point matters, this is a big deal.