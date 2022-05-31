Power Rankings: REX Hospital Open

Just Missed: Kevin Dougherty, Kevin Yu, Albin Choi

While the names on the Korn Ferry Tour can and will change, this Hale Irwin design from 2000 provides plenty of familiarity to some annually. Over the last five years, this track has only played over par once.

2021: 33rd of 48; 69.388

2019: 19th of 29; 70.002

2018: 21st of 29; 69.706

2017: 11th of 28; 70.658

2016: 4th of 26; 71.680

The last two editions have seen the tournament scoring record broken and then equaled. The course record of 60 was also set in 2019. The top 42 players last year were 10-under or lower, following the top 25 from 2019. Going low, as usual, is a must. Avoiding bogeys is the easiest way to make that happen as hooping 25 or more birdies doesn't happen every week.

Bentgrass greens are on the menu for the fourth week running and are the major defense this week. Bermuda covers tees to the putting surfaces and with only two inches in the rough, the large greens become more accessible targets. Water is in play on five holes but these guys won't worry too much about the creeks framing those holes.

North Carolina is known for its style of BBQ. With the forecast of 92, 95 and 96 Tuesday through Thursday, it looks like the field, fans and Pro-Am will also be cooking. After showers possibly move through on Friday, temperatures return to June-like normal. The wind doesn't appear to factor, another reason scoring should be low again!