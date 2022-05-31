-
-
Power Rankings: REX Hospital Open
-
May 31, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- May 31, 2022
- MJ Daffue heads into the REX Hospital Open as one of the favorites. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Another week brought another fantastic finish to the Korn Ferry Tour as Harry Hall defeated Nick Hardy in a playoff at the NV5 Invitational outside Chicago. Hall joins a growing list of players this season who have put it together at just the correct time during tournament week. His victory is his first top-10 in 12 starts this season but is his second in 11 months as he won in Wichita last June. The Englishman is now up to No. 17 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
If you haven't noticed this week, the fail-safe threshold to secure a #TOURBound designation has been reduced from 900 points to 875. When every single point matters, this is a big deal.
#TOURBound Tracker for @RexHospitalOpen ...— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 30, 2022
Peep the adjusted fail-safe threshold. 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/i4MeNvxVTJ
The fifteenth of 23 regular season events takes the Korn Ferry Tour back to the Carolinas to kick off the month of June. South Carolina and The Landings Club featured in April. Now it's North Carolina at The CC at Wakefield Plantation taking center stage as the Club will host for the 21st time in the 28th edition of this event. The 2020 edition wasn't contested due to COVID-19.
As is usual this season, the prize pool will be $750,000 with the winner enjoying $135,000 and inching closer to the PGA TOUR.
The CC at Wakefield Plantation
Yards (per official scorecard): 7,269 Par: 71 (36-35). Greens: Bentgrass; 7,100 square feet on average. Stimpmeter: 11.5-12 feet. Rough: Bermuda at 2 inches. Bunkers/Water Penalty Areas 75/6 (in play on 5 holes). Defending Champion: Mito Pereira (-21); not entered. 72 Hole Tournament Record (course): 263 (-21); Pereira and Stephan Jaeger (2021), Sebastian Cappelen (2019); not entered. Course Record (last): 60; Chris Baker, Round 2 (2019).
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Chris BakerAs has been pointed out over the last two weeks, Korn Ferry Tour winners aren't required to have sizzling form to break through. Instead, I'm riding HORSE FOR COURSE with the last man to shoot 60 here. He was also 18-under through 54 holes and led by four before a Sunday 72 knocked him to T4 on his last visit in 2019. T4 followed T10, T24 and T30 so let's keep cashing bigger checks.As has been pointed out over the last two weeks, Korn Ferry Tour winners aren't required to have sizzling form to break through. Instead, I'm riding HORSE FOR COURSE with the last man to shoot 60 here. He was also 18-under through 54 holes and led by four before a Sunday 72 knocked him to T4 on his last visit in 2019. T4 followed T10, T24 and T30 so let's keep cashing bigger checks. 9 Kyle ReifersWake Forest alum has plenty of experience in this part of the world and in this event. This will be his 10th start in the event, and his streak of rounds at par or better is 24 straight. The best of the bunch was 64 last year. If he makes the cut this week, that will be seven straight at Wakefield Plantation.Wake Forest alum has plenty of experience in this part of the world and in this event. This will be his 10th start in the event, and his streak of rounds at par or better is 24 straight. The best of the bunch was 64 last year. If he makes the cut this week, that will be seven straight at Wakefield Plantation. 8 Ben MartinThe former Clemson Tiger signed for solo 10th last week in Chicago. More familiar surroundings this week in his part of the country should free him up. Super putter didn't post anything worse than 68 last week as he only squared four bogeys and a double. T4 in 2013 here in his only appearance.The former Clemson Tiger signed for solo 10th last week in Chicago. More familiar surroundings this week in his part of the country should free him up. Super putter didn't post anything worse than 68 last week as he only squared four bogeys and a double. T4 in 2013 here in his only appearance. 7 Sam StevensCashed in six of his last eight including the last four times. Making cuts is fantastic but this Cowboy from Oklahoma State has pegged all six paydays at T24 or better. Tasted the reality two weeks ago in Kansas City as he led after 54 holes by a shot and had a front-row seat watching Trevor Cone close the deal. His 77 that afternoon didn't deter as he cashed T18 last week in Chi-Town.Cashed in six of his last eight including the last four times. Making cuts is fantastic but this Cowboy from Oklahoma State has pegged all six paydays at T24 or better. Tasted the reality two weeks ago in Kansas City as he led after 54 holes by a shot and had a front-row seat watching Trevor Cone close the deal. His 77 that afternoon didn't deter as he cashed T18 last week in Chi-Town. 6 Grayson MurrayLet's try this again. He's 33-under here in his last three appearances. T2 in 2019 included a closing 61 to storm up the 'board. In 2016, he picked up his first top-10 when the course played the fourth hardest on Tour. The local gets to sleep in his own bed tonight and all week. Oh, and he qualified for this event in 2010 when he was 16 and made the cut. Sometimes stories write themselves.Let's try this again. He's 33-under here in his last three appearances. T2 in 2019 included a closing 61 to storm up the 'board. In 2016, he picked up his first top-10 when the course played the fourth hardest on Tour. The local gets to sleep in his own bed tonight and all week. Oh, and he qualified for this event in 2010 when he was 16 and made the cut. Sometimes stories write themselves. 5 Davis ThompsonCruising along with just one round above 70 in his last four events. All four rounds in Huntsville were in the 60s, just one of three to do so (T6). Posted four more last week in Chicago and that included his career-best 62 on Saturday before cashing T5. Those two highlights are his two best finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour.Cruising along with just one round above 70 in his last four events. All four rounds in Huntsville were in the 60s, just one of three to do so (T6). Posted four more last week in Chicago and that included his career-best 62 on Saturday before cashing T5. Those two highlights are his two best finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour. 4 Christopher PetefishRan right to the front after 36 holes last week but his 68-66 weekend was only good for a share of third. Did I mention this was his ninth Korn Ferry Tour start? OK, good, now I have. Playing his way up through PGA TOUR Canada and the Forme Tour, he's learning quickly as he's cashed in his last four events after finishing T91 at Final Stage of Q-School last December.Ran right to the front after 36 holes last week but his 68-66 weekend was only good for a share of third. Did I mention this was his ninth Korn Ferry Tour start? OK, good, now I have. Playing his way up through PGA TOUR Canada and the Forme Tour, he's learning quickly as he's cashed in his last four events after finishing T91 at Final Stage of Q-School last December. 3 Erik BarnesTook last week off and comes back needing FEWER points than he did before the break! Folks, 13 starts, nine top-25 paydays, six top-10 checks and hasn't missed a cut. What's more impressive is 11 of the 13 weekends are T28 or better! Super putter gets big greens this week in his return!Took last week off and comes back needing FEWER points than he did before the break! Folks, 13 starts, nine top-25 paydays, six top-10 checks and hasn't missed a cut. What's more impressive is 11 of the 13 weekends are T28 or better! Super putter gets big greens this week in his return! 2 Justin SuhPicked up his first top-10 in four starts last week with T8. He's now 11-for-13 in cuts made, with four top-10s and eight top-25s. Sits No. 1 in the All Around Ranking and is top 18 in fairways, greens and putting. It's nine straight T27 or better and he still needs more than 300 points to grab his card. The winner gets 500 this week. #Math.Picked up his first top-10 in four starts last week with T8. He's now 11-for-13 in cuts made, with four top-10s and eight top-25s. Sits No. 1 in the All Around Ranking and is top 18 in fairways, greens and putting. It's nine straight T27 or better and he still needs more than 300 points to grab his card. The winner gets 500 this week. #Math. 1 MJ DaffueJoined a few of the big names not to tee it up last week so he should be rested and ready. After back-to-back solo third-place paydays, his ticket for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR is punched. His power is part of the reason (No. 1 in driving distance) but he's also top-20 in greens in regulation and putting.Joined a few of the big names not to tee it up last week so he should be rested and ready. After back-to-back solo third-place paydays, his ticket for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR is punched. His power is part of the reason (No. 1 in driving distance) but he's also top-20 in greens in regulation and putting.
Just Missed: Kevin Dougherty, Kevin Yu, Albin Choi
While the names on the Korn Ferry Tour can and will change, this Hale Irwin design from 2000 provides plenty of familiarity to some annually. Over the last five years, this track has only played over par once.
2021: 33rd of 48; 69.388
2019: 19th of 29; 70.002
2018: 21st of 29; 69.706
2017: 11th of 28; 70.658
2016: 4th of 26; 71.680
The last two editions have seen the tournament scoring record broken and then equaled. The course record of 60 was also set in 2019. The top 42 players last year were 10-under or lower, following the top 25 from 2019. Going low, as usual, is a must. Avoiding bogeys is the easiest way to make that happen as hooping 25 or more birdies doesn't happen every week.
Bentgrass greens are on the menu for the fourth week running and are the major defense this week. Bermuda covers tees to the putting surfaces and with only two inches in the rough, the large greens become more accessible targets. Water is in play on five holes but these guys won't worry too much about the creeks framing those holes.
North Carolina is known for its style of BBQ. With the forecast of 92, 95 and 96 Tuesday through Thursday, it looks like the field, fans and Pro-Am will also be cooking. After showers possibly move through on Friday, temperatures return to June-like normal. The wind doesn't appear to factor, another reason scoring should be low again!
Last Week - NV5 Invitational
No. 10 - Vince India - T32
No. 9 - Tain Lee - MC
No. 8 - George Cunningham - 73/WD
No. 7 - Jeremy Paul - T32
No. 6 - Justin Suh - T8
No. 5 - Michael Feagles - T59
No. 4 - Nick Hardy - P2
No. 3 - Grayson Murray - WD
No. 2 - Taylor Dickson - MC
No. 1 - Taylor Montgomery - T8
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
-
-