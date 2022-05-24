Power Rankings: NV5 Invitational

One event. One week. One weekend. One putt.

It all can change and that's exactly what happened last week in Kansas City.

Trevor Cone picked up his second career victory on the Korn Ferry Tour as he holed an 18-footer on the final hole to win by a shot.

He hadn't finished better than T45 this season and his last top 10 was T9 in Bogota in 2020, a span of 45 events.

That's it.

That's what the code we're trying to crack every week!

Hold on with both hands as we try to indentify the next Mito Pereira, Cameron Young or Will Zalatoris.

I bet you noticed them on the first page of the leaderboard all day Sunday at Southern Hills!

Speaking of Young, he took the title in Kansas City last year on KFT, came to the Chicago suburbs and won for the second week in a row. #Clues.

He's not here to defend this week and neither is 2019 winner Scottie Scheffler as The Glen Club hosts for the third time in four years. The 2020 edition was held at the Chicago Highlands Golf Club and won't be much use this week.

As is usual this season, the prize pool will be $750,000 with the winner enjoying $135,000 and inching closer to the PGATOUR.