Power Rankings: NV5 Invitational
May 24, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Taylor Montgomery heads into the NV5 Invitational as one of the favorites. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
One event. One week. One weekend. One putt.
It all can change and that's exactly what happened last week in Kansas City.
Trevor Cone picked up his second career victory on the Korn Ferry Tour as he holed an 18-footer on the final hole to win by a shot.
He hadn't finished better than T45 this season and his last top 10 was T9 in Bogota in 2020, a span of 45 events.
That's it.
That's what the code we're trying to crack every week!
Hold on with both hands as we try to indentify the next Mito Pereira, Cameron Young or Will Zalatoris.
I bet you noticed them on the first page of the leaderboard all day Sunday at Southern Hills!
Speaking of Young, he took the title in Kansas City last year on KFT, came to the Chicago suburbs and won for the second week in a row. #Clues.
He's not here to defend this week and neither is 2019 winner Scottie Scheffler as The Glen Club hosts for the third time in four years. The 2020 edition was held at the Chicago Highlands Golf Club and won't be much use this week.
As is usual this season, the prize pool will be $750,000 with the winner enjoying $135,000 and inching closer to the PGATOUR.
The Glen Club
Yards (per official scorecard): 7,225 Par: 71 (36-35). Greens: G2 Bentgrass; 7,000 square feet on average. Stimpmeter: Tournament speed. Rough: Fescue, Bluegrass approaching three inches. Bunkers/Water Penalty Areas 55/8 (in play on six holes). Defending Champion: Cameron Young (-18; not entered). 72 Hole Tournament Record (course): 26 (-18); Cameron Young (2021). Course Record (last): 62; Ollie Schniederjans (2021; Round 4).
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Vince IndiaLocal lad grew up Deerfield and is familiar with the layout. Posting T19 on debut in 2019 he backed it up with T12 last year. Hit the top five GIR in each edition and local knowledge should help him feel comfortable this week.Local lad grew up Deerfield and is familiar with the layout. Posting T19 on debut in 2019 he backed it up with T12 last year. Hit the top five GIR in each edition and local knowledge should help him feel comfortable this week. 9 Tain LeeCaught my attention with four rounds in the 60s in Knoxville (T9) with the final two rounds at Holston Hills bogey free. Streak of seven rounds running at par or better ended with a disappointing 73 on Sunday last week but still signed for 11th.Caught my attention with four rounds in the 60s in Knoxville (T9) with the final two rounds at Holston Hills bogey free. Streak of seven rounds running at par or better ended with a disappointing 73 on Sunday last week but still signed for 11th. 8 George CunninghamIf there is a horse for a course this week, I'm starting right here! He's hit the top six (T5-T6) in both of his starts here in the last three years. Last season he was eighth in Fairways and second in Scrambling while posting a 66 in Round 3. Momentum is on his side as he arrives on T16-T58, his first stretch of consecutive cuts made this season.If there is a horse for a course this week, I'm starting right here! He's hit the top six (T5-T6) in both of his starts here in the last three years. Last season he was eighth in Fairways and second in Scrambling while posting a 66 in Round 3. Momentum is on his side as he arrives on T16-T58, his first stretch of consecutive cuts made this season. 7 Jeremy PaulPopped onto the scene as he posted T18 and T25 in two of his first three events on KFT after securing his place thru Q-School in December. Now grabbing attention again after cashing seven times in eight starts including entering this week on T5-T16-T7 in his last three. The German sits 18th in scoring on the back of his Ball-Striking, which ranks third best on KFT.Popped onto the scene as he posted T18 and T25 in two of his first three events on KFT after securing his place thru Q-School in December. Now grabbing attention again after cashing seven times in eight starts including entering this week on T5-T16-T7 in his last three. The German sits 18th in scoring on the back of his Ball-Striking, which ranks third best on KFT. 6 Justin SuhI guess after eight consecutive events with T17 or better results in seven of them, a break is necessary. I was worried sick! Welcome back, friend! The batteries are recharged so it is time to pick it back up and keep finding the sprinkler line (3rd Fairways) and greens (24 GIR). Sits second in the All Around ranking.I guess after eight consecutive events with T17 or better results in seven of them, a break is necessary. I was worried sick! Welcome back, friend! The batteries are recharged so it is time to pick it back up and keep finding the sprinkler line (3rd Fairways) and greens (24 GIR). Sits second in the All Around ranking. 5 Michael FeaglesIllinois grad from the stable of Mike Smith stalked the field last week. He shared the first round lead and just sat two shots off after 36 and 54 holes to get his best taste of the action yet at this level. His final round 72 (E) saw him share fourth but gave him a front row seat of the action all week. He's now cashed in three straight, his longest streak of the season. T4 last week was his first top 10 in 13 KFT events.Illinois grad from the stable of Mike Smith stalked the field last week. He shared the first round lead and just sat two shots off after 36 and 54 holes to get his best taste of the action yet at this level. His final round 72 (E) saw him share fourth but gave him a front row seat of the action all week. He's now cashed in three straight, his longest streak of the season. T4 last week was his first top 10 in 13 KFT events. 4 Nick HardyThe Northbrook native and Illinois grad should also have a nice following this week as he tries to pad his status on KFT. Over the last two years he cashed in 34 of 41 starts with 10 top 10 paydays and 19 in the top 25. Quiet start to his PGATOUR career includes T21 at Zurich, his best result of the season, in his last event. Finished T5 here last year as he co-led the field in GIR and opened with 64.The Northbrook native and Illinois grad should also have a nice following this week as he tries to pad his status on KFT. Over the last two years he cashed in 34 of 41 starts with 10 top 10 paydays and 19 in the top 25. Quiet start to his PGATOUR career includes T21 at Zurich, his best result of the season, in his last event. Finished T5 here last year as he co-led the field in GIR and opened with 64. 3 Grayson MurrayLed the field in putting last week in Kansas City for his best result (T4) of the season on either TOUR. His last three starts across both TOURS have resulted in his three best finishes of the season: T26-T13 (PGATOUR) and T4. Hot putters will never scare me off!Led the field in putting last week in Kansas City for his best result (T4) of the season on either TOUR. His last three starts across both TOURS have resulted in his three best finishes of the season: T26-T13 (PGATOUR) and T4. Hot putters will never scare me off! 2 Taylor DicksonIn two of his last three starts on Bentgrass he's painted the top 10. Returns to the scene where he finished third last year, tying his best result on KFT. Opened with 66 and closed with 64 in 2021 as he led the field in Par-4 scoring and was second in Putting and Birdies (19).In two of his last three starts on Bentgrass he's painted the top 10. Returns to the scene where he finished third last year, tying his best result on KFT. Opened with 66 and closed with 64 in 2021 as he led the field in Par-4 scoring and was second in Putting and Birdies (19). 1 Taylor MontgomeryNobody has gone closer this season without closing the deal! Three putting the final hole last week saw him miss a playoff by a shot. He was 18-under and in the final group at Veritex before settling for T4. Knoxville saw him sit two off the lead entering Sunday (T4). His last nine events have resulted in seven T15 or better paydays and his last four are T4-T13-T4 and second last week. Now has four runner up experiences in his last 49 events! No. 1 in the All-Around this season.Nobody has gone closer this season without closing the deal! Three putting the final hole last week saw him miss a playoff by a shot. He was 18-under and in the final group at Veritex before settling for T4. Knoxville saw him sit two off the lead entering Sunday (T4). His last nine events have resulted in seven T15 or better paydays and his last four are T4-T13-T4 and second last week. Now has four runner up experiences in his last 49 events! No. 1 in the All-Around this season.
Tom Fazio's design on a former Naval Air Station base takes center stage for the third time in 2022. The inaugural event in 2019, known as the Evans Scholars Invitational, played to Par-72. Upon return in 2021 Hole No. 14 was converted to a Par-4 hole while remaining 540 yards on the scorecard.
It's no surprise that the conversion didn't help scoring as the 2021 edition ranked the third most difficult on KFT. The top 30 players in 2019 were 10-under or better and that number dropped to the top FOUR players in 2021. The 2019 edition ranked the 18th most difficult on KFT.
With only 26 acres of fairway to catch tee shots accurate tee balls will be in play this week. Bentgrass greens checking in at 7,000 square feet on average will allow room for recovery shots but will be tricky to putt, like most Fazio tracks.
The four Par-3 holes face four different directions so the wind around the Windy City will make for challenging one-shot holes. Of the four holes, three play 200 yards or deeper.
Cameron Young and Scottie Scheffler are known for their ball-striking skill set and that plays this week. Players who have been on KFT since 2019 will be seeing the layout for the third time and that should be an advantage, especially on the greens. It's also the third week running on Bentgrass.
Prevailing winds, along with some showers, will kick the first round into gear. Winds shifting to Northerly will make for a more difficult Round 2 especially with showers early and a high barely into the 60s. Warmer air returns for Round 3 but the wind will blow from the third direction in three days (SSE). Summer returns for Sunday as winds from the south will blow 10 to 20 but the temperatures will hit the mid 80s. Less than a 20 percent chance of rain for the two weekend rounds.
Last Week - AdventHealth Championship
No. 10 - Rob Oppenheim - MC
No. 9 - Ryan McCormick - 73rd
No. 8 - Patrick Fishburn - MC
No. 7 - Robby Shelton - MC
No. 6 - Grayson Murray - T4
No. 5 - Taylor Dickson - MC
No. 4 - Ben Griffin - MC
No. 3 - MJ Daffue - 3rd
No. 2 - Erik Barnes - T16
No. 1 - Taylor Montgomery - 2nd
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
