-
-
Power Rankings: AdventHealth Championship
-
May 17, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- May 17, 2022
- Taylor Montgomery will be one to watch in Kansas City this week. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season continues to meander northward as Knoxville’s Holston Hills CC gives way to Kansas City’s Blue Hills CC for this week’s AdventHealth Championship.
Taking over from Jack Nicklaus' Golf Club at LionsGate, Blue Hills CC, which opened in 1912, will host for the third time in four years (no 2020 event due to COVID-19) and will be played as the AdventHealth Championship for the second consecutive event. Bob Dunning's 1963 design will welcome eight of the top 10 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as part of the field of 156.
Last year, Cameron Young was the only player to post all four rounds in the 60s as he posted 19-under. He circled 22 birdies and an eagle, against just five bogeys, to earn the Korn Ferry Tour’s first wire-to-wire win since 2018.
Michael Gellerman, who won the event’s first iteration at Blue Hills CC in 2019, is in this week’s field. Young, now a PGA TOUR rookie, is competing in the PGA Championship.
As is usual this season, the prize pool will be $750,000, with the winner enjoying $135,000 and inching closer to the PGA TOUR.
Blue Hills Country Club
Yards (per official scorecard): 7,364 Par: 72 (36-36). Greens: Penn A-4 Bentgrass; 8,500 square feet on average. Stimpmeter: Tournament speed. Rough: Fescue, Bluegrass approaching three inches. Bunkers/Water Penalty Areas 60/3 (in play on six holes). Defending Champion: Cameron Young (-19; not entered). 72 Hole Tournament Record (course): 269 (-19); Cameron Young (2021). Course Record (last): 64; Cameron Young (Round 1, 2021).
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Rob OppenheimLast four events have produced a pair of top-six paydays including T6 last week. Steady but not spectacular tee-to-green, he'll need another big putting week (T6 in Knoxville) to press into the top 10 again. T26 here in 2019.Last four events have produced a pair of top-six paydays including T6 last week. Steady but not spectacular tee-to-green, he'll need another big putting week (T6 in Knoxville) to press into the top 10 again. T26 here in 2019.
9 Ryan McCormickT6 last year included just three bogeys and a double bogey. Only made one bogey on the weekend. Closed with 64 last week in Knoxville with four rounds of par or better for T13, his best finish since February.
T6 last year included just three bogeys and a double bogey. Only made one bogey on the weekend. Closed with 64 last week in Knoxville with four rounds of par or better for T13, his best finish since February.
8 Patrick FishburnLooking to make it six straight, the big hitter from Utah has turned it on since the end of March. May has found his best golf of the season as he smokes into BBQ country T24-T13-T13. Of his three top-10s last year, two came in Kansas and Nebraska, so he's comfortable in this part of the world.Looking to make it six straight, the big hitter from Utah has turned it on since the end of March. May has found his best golf of the season as he smokes into BBQ country T24-T13-T13. Of his three top-10s last year, two came in Kansas and Nebraska, so he's comfortable in this part of the world. 7 Robby SheltonLet's not overthink things! This isn't easy to begin with, but rattling off seven straight made cuts, with the last two the best of the bunch, it's obvious he's hot. The last 16 rounds have produced exactly one round over 71 (72) so the momentum is real. With massive greens, it's time to saddle up the No. 2 putter on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Let's not overthink things! This isn't easy to begin with, but rattling off seven straight made cuts, with the last two the best of the bunch, it's obvious he's hot. The last 16 rounds have produced exactly one round over 71 (72) so the momentum is real. With massive greens, it's time to saddle up the No. 2 putter on the Korn Ferry Tour.
6 Grayson MurrayRolls into town off T13 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. Played his final 54 holes in 13-under after opening with 73. Played Blue Hills last year and made three eagles. Opened with 66 on his way to T21.
Rolls into town off T13 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. Played his final 54 holes in 13-under after opening with 73. Played Blue Hills last year and made three eagles. Opened with 66 on his way to T21.
5 Taylor DicksonQuiet start to the season has burst in bloom since the calendar turned to May. With three MC from his first five and T35 the best result, he's flipped the switch with T9 in Huntsville, T32 in Nashville and solo eighth in Knoxville. He'd be No. 1 this week if this was Kansas Cityville!
Quiet start to the season has burst in bloom since the calendar turned to May. With three MC from his first five and T35 the best result, he's flipped the switch with T9 in Huntsville, T32 in Nashville and solo eighth in Knoxville. He'd be No. 1 this week if this was Kansas Cityville!
4 Ben GriffinTook a couple weeks off surrounding the Veritex (T58) and then returned with MC (67-74) at PGA TOUR's Mexico Open at Vidanta. It appears he's back with T16 last week and T17 the week previous in Nashville. He was T57 in putts per GIR last week, and I know that's not gonna last! Lead the Korn Ferry Tour in scoring average and is top-10 in putting average.
Took a couple weeks off surrounding the Veritex (T58) and then returned with MC (67-74) at PGA TOUR's Mexico Open at Vidanta. It appears he's back with T16 last week and T17 the week previous in Nashville. He was T57 in putts per GIR last week, and I know that's not gonna last! Lead the Korn Ferry Tour in scoring average and is top-10 in putting average.
3 MJ DaffueThe co-leader at the halfway point last week posted three rounds of 65 or better for third last week, his fourth top-10. He's one of the longest (third in driving distance) and a top-20 putter, and that's the formula this week on big greens. Ranks second on the Korn Ferry Tour in birdie average.
The co-leader at the halfway point last week posted three rounds of 65 or better for third last week, his fourth top-10. He's one of the longest (third in driving distance) and a top-20 putter, and that's the formula this week on big greens. Ranks second on the Korn Ferry Tour in birdie average.
2 Erik BarnesThe unicorn has not YOU KNOW WHAT in 12 events this season, making him the only player to claim that accolade. He's cashed T28 or better in 10 of the 12. His six top-10 paydays are best of the bunch. Having a super putter (sixth in putting average) this week is a thing.
The unicorn has not YOU KNOW WHAT in 12 events this season, making him the only player to claim that accolade. He's cashed T28 or better in 10 of the 12. His six top-10 paydays are best of the bunch. Having a super putter (sixth in putting average) this week is a thing.
1 Taylor MontgomerySettled in nicely to the 2022 season after his 84-WD in the Bahamas to start the year. In his last eight events, he has made the cut in six, and his worst payday is T15 six events ago. His T4 last week was highlighted by four rounds of 68 or better and just six bogeys. T26 here last year. Top-five in putting and birdie average.
Settled in nicely to the 2022 season after his 84-WD in the Bahamas to start the year. In his last eight events, he has made the cut in six, and his worst payday is T15 six events ago. His T4 last week was highlighted by four rounds of 68 or better and just six bogeys. T26 here last year. Top-five in putting and birdie average.
It has been a tale of two AdventHealth Championships in Kansas City since the shift to the Blue Hills CC track for the 2019 edition. The first go-around saw only three players hit double digits under par as Gellerman posted 11-under to win by a shot. Temperatures were unseasonably cold, rainy and the wind relentless. Lift, clean and place didn't help, as the course was wet and long all week. It ranked No. 3 most difficult on the tracks used in 2019.
The second edition came with the same rain, but temperatures in the 70s helped scoring. The top 25 players were all 10-under or better, and there were only six rounds posted over par from the top 29 players for the week.
Blue Hills only provides 25 acres of fairway, so navigating from off the beaten path will be in play this week. The massive greens complexes will give plenty of room for recovery shots and a canvas for putters to shine. Bentgrass for the second week running and third in four shouldn't need a huge adjustment. At almost 7,400 yards, Blue Hills will require ammo tee-to-green, but it does provide four par-5 scoring chances.
Mother Nature is always top of mind in the Midwest this time of year, and this week that rings true. Thunderstorms Tuesday night give way to temperatures around 90 degrees on Thursday. A cold front moves through on Saturday with highs not reaching the 60s. Four rounds will enjoy four seasons and four different directions of wind. Big greens will come in handy!
Last Week - Visit Knoxville Open
No. 10 - Patrick Fishburn - T24
No. 9 - Quade Cummins - MC
No. 8 - MJ Daffue - 3rd
No. 7 - Robby Shelton - T16
No. 6 - Carl Yuan - 2nd
No. 5 - Taylor Montgomery - T4
No. 4 - Kevin Yu - T67
No. 3 - Erik Barnes - T9
No. 2 - Marty Dou - T40
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
-
-