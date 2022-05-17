Power Rankings: AdventHealth Championship

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season continues to meander northward as Knoxville’s Holston Hills CC gives way to Kansas City’s Blue Hills CC for this week’s AdventHealth Championship.

Taking over from Jack Nicklaus' Golf Club at LionsGate, Blue Hills CC, which opened in 1912, will host for the third time in four years (no 2020 event due to COVID-19) and will be played as the AdventHealth Championship for the second consecutive event. Bob Dunning's 1963 design will welcome eight of the top 10 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as part of the field of 156.

Last year, Cameron Young was the only player to post all four rounds in the 60s as he posted 19-under. He circled 22 birdies and an eagle, against just five bogeys, to earn the Korn Ferry Tour’s first wire-to-wire win since 2018.

Michael Gellerman, who won the event’s first iteration at Blue Hills CC in 2019, is in this week’s field. Young, now a PGA TOUR rookie, is competing in the PGA Championship.

As is usual this season, the prize pool will be $750,000, with the winner enjoying $135,000 and inching closer to the PGA TOUR.