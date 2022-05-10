Power Rankings: Visit Knoxville Open

The foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains provide the backdrop for the second consecutive week of Korn Ferry Tour action in the state of Tennessee.

Similar to last week, Holston Hills Country Club will be serving as host for just the second time in the history of the event. The Donald Ross design (1927) and Tom Doak redesign (1998) replaced Fox Den CC after the 2019 edition.

Greyson Sigg opened the proceedings last year by posting 61 but needed a final-round 66 to chase down 54-hole leader Stephan Jaeger to win by a shot. Both players have since progressed to the PGA TOUR.

The 2022 season has had 10 first-time winners lift the trophy through 11 events. Only Tyson Alexander was a previous Korn Ferry Tour winner.

The field of 156 is chasing a prize pool of $750,000, with the winner enjoying $135,000.