Power Rankings: Huntsville Championship

The aptly named Ledges Golf Course sits on top the highest point in Huntsville and will test the nerves and resolve of the best players on the Korn Ferry Tour again in 2022.

Only 10 players posted 10-under or better on the Par-71 during the debut event as clubbing the elevation (almost 1,600 feet above sea level) and navigating the putting surfaces proved a stern challenge.

After having the chance to swing it in Arlington last time out The Ledges will provide a different game plan. With only 27 acres of fairway, the targets off the tee are noticeably smaller this week and the penalty greater. With ridge lines constantly in play as hazards proper misses will be the angle this week.

Bentgrass greens will make an appearance for the first time in 2022. Known for their smooth rolling surfaces the trick this week will be navigating which of the two valleys will pull which putts in which directions.

Less than two inches of rough off the fairway will allow for recovery shots and scrambling but the collars and approach areas will be new, firm TifTuf Bermuda. Scrambling

The Par-71 features three Par-5 holes and five Par-3 holes to keep the pros on their toes. The top 10 players last year on the leaderboard accounted for exactly one round over par for the week. Only 22 players squared less than 10 bogeys for the week.

There were only nine bogey-free rounds total last year as the inaugural event ranked 10th-most difficult in the wrap around season.

Mother Nature will provide cool air early in the week but seasonable temperatures return for tournament days. Benign breezes will barely ruffle the flags before the cut Friday but a thunderstorm could be possible Sunday.