Power Rankings: Huntsville Championship
April 26, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Four straight T12 or better has Justin Suh in a spot to hoist the trophy. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
The Korn Ferry Tour returns to Alabama for the second edition of the Huntsville Championship at The Ledges Golf Course.
Paul Barjon defeated Mito Pereira and Billy Kennerly in a playoff to claim the inaugural victory on the Dr. Michael Hurdzan track. None of the players from last year's playoff are in the field in 2022.
The field of 156 is chasing a prize pool of $735,000 with the winner enjoying $135,000.
Yards (per official scorecard): 7,114 Par: 70 (35-35). Greens: A-1 Bentgrass; No approximate square footage listed. Stimpmeter: 11.5 feet. Rough: 419 Bermuda at 1.5 inches. Bunkers/Water Penalty Areas 45/6 (in play on 3 holes). Defending Champion: Paul Barjon (not entered). 72 Hole Tournament Record: Paul Barjon, Mito Pereira and Billy Kennerly (-15; 269). Course Record (last): 63; Billy Kennerly, Round 4. Cameron Young, Round 3.
Adam Svensson, Round 2.
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Harry HallDon't let the MC last week dissuade as he missed on 4-under in a shootout in Texas. He sat three shots off the 36 hole leader in second last year and should be ready to improve on that performance. Windy Saturday 77 last year sunk him and Garber's chances for a big weekend.Don't let the MC last week dissuade as he missed on 4-under in a shootout in Texas. He sat three shots off the 36 hole leader in second last year and should be ready to improve on that performance. Windy Saturday 77 last year sunk him and Garber's chances for a big weekend. 9 Joey GarberThe 36 hole leader by THREE here (65-64) last year did so with a pair of doubles on his card. A Saturday 77 killed his chances to win but he bounced back with 67 in the final round and led the event in putting and birdies (24). Bentgrass greens will be a welcome site!The 36 hole leader by THREE here (65-64) last year did so with a pair of doubles on his card. A Saturday 77 killed his chances to win but he bounced back with 67 in the final round and led the event in putting and birdies (24). Bentgrass greens will be a welcome site! 8 Pontus NyholmNobody loves trending players more than I do! The Swede has cashed T22-T21-11th and T2 last time out in his last four events. He'll have to rein it in off the tee (T67 Fairways) but if he's top 10 GIR again this week (T7) he'll be ready for the fight.Nobody loves trending players more than I do! The Swede has cashed T22-T21-11th and T2 last time out in his last four events. He'll have to rein it in off the tee (T67 Fairways) but if he's top 10 GIR again this week (T7) he'll be ready for the fight. 7 Anders AlbertsonOne of FIVE players to close with 62 at Veritex Bank he'll look to improve on his T21 here last year. In 2022 he played the nine Par-4 holes seven under (3rd), and like most, didn't post a round above 70. Top 35 in Fairways and Top 10 GIR.One of FIVE players to close with 62 at Veritex Bank he'll look to improve on his T21 here last year. In 2022 he played the nine Par-4 holes seven under (3rd), and like most, didn't post a round above 70. Top 35 in Fairways and Top 10 GIR. 6 Seonghyeon KimWith three podium finishes from nine starts it's not hard to see how he sits third in the All Around ranking and second in Actual Scoring. Of those nine events six have cashed T20 or better including T18 at Veritex with a closing 62.With three podium finishes from nine starts it's not hard to see how he sits third in the All Around ranking and second in Actual Scoring. Of those nine events six have cashed T20 or better including T18 at Veritex with a closing 62. 5 Augusto NúñezT12 or better in four of his last six and five of seven T25 or better has my attention, again. His bread and butter is pegging GIR as he sits sixth on TOUR.T12 or better in four of his last six and five of seven T25 or better has my attention, again. His bread and butter is pegging GIR as he sits sixth on TOUR. 4 Erik BarnesT28 or better in seven of nine this season including four straight. Two of his best three finishes this season were on difficult tee to green courses in Panama and The Bahamas. Perfect from nine starts his four top 10s match his total from the last wrap around season.T28 or better in seven of nine this season including four straight. Two of his best three finishes this season were on difficult tee to green courses in Panama and The Bahamas. Perfect from nine starts his four top 10s match his total from the last wrap around season. 3 Carl YuanI tried to warn you all last week that he was on the "other" of the every other week trend. Normal service should resume this week as he returns to a track where he opened with 64 to lead after 18 holes last year before cashing T16. The carrot now is stacking wins to get to the next level sooner than later.I tried to warn you all last week that he was on the "other" of the every other week trend. Normal service should resume this week as he returns to a track where he opened with 64 to lead after 18 holes last year before cashing T16. The carrot now is stacking wins to get to the next level sooner than later. 2 Justin SuhI write about him just about every week and have been rewarded with a run of five straight T17 or better. The last four are T12 or better with 71 the worst round of the bunch. Sits fifth in Fairways, 25th GIR and fourth in the All Around.I write about him just about every week and have been rewarded with a run of five straight T17 or better. The last four are T12 or better with 71 the worst round of the bunch. Sits fifth in Fairways, 25th GIR and fourth in the All Around. 1 Byeong Hun AnWith only 20 points remaining to hit the magical 900 mark for automatic promotion, the Korean rolls in free as a bird. With a win already under his belt at LECOM, his T2 at Veritex was followed by his first PGATOUR start since October 2021. Paired with Sungjae Im at the Zurich last week they cashed T14. Not many questions to ask here!With only 20 points remaining to hit the magical 900 mark for automatic promotion, the Korean rolls in free as a bird. With a win already under his belt at LECOM, his T2 at Veritex was followed by his first PGATOUR start since October 2021. Paired with Sungjae Im at the Zurich last week they cashed T14. Not many questions to ask here!
Just Missed
Rob Oppenheim, Michael Johnson, Alex Weiss, TJ Vogel
The aptly named Ledges Golf Course sits on top the highest point in Huntsville and will test the nerves and resolve of the best players on the Korn Ferry Tour again in 2022.
Only 10 players posted 10-under or better on the Par-71 during the debut event as clubbing the elevation (almost 1,600 feet above sea level) and navigating the putting surfaces proved a stern challenge.
After having the chance to swing it in Arlington last time out The Ledges will provide a different game plan. With only 27 acres of fairway, the targets off the tee are noticeably smaller this week and the penalty greater. With ridge lines constantly in play as hazards proper misses will be the angle this week.
Bentgrass greens will make an appearance for the first time in 2022. Known for their smooth rolling surfaces the trick this week will be navigating which of the two valleys will pull which putts in which directions.
Less than two inches of rough off the fairway will allow for recovery shots and scrambling but the collars and approach areas will be new, firm TifTuf Bermuda. Scrambling
The Par-71 features three Par-5 holes and five Par-3 holes to keep the pros on their toes. The top 10 players last year on the leaderboard accounted for exactly one round over par for the week. Only 22 players squared less than 10 bogeys for the week.
There were only nine bogey-free rounds total last year as the inaugural event ranked 10th-most difficult in the wrap around season.
Mother Nature will provide cool air early in the week but seasonable temperatures return for tournament days. Benign breezes will barely ruffle the flags before the cut Friday but a thunderstorm could be possible Sunday.
Last Week's Results
No. 10 - Tyson Alexander - WINNER
Became the only champion to defend in the history of the Korn Ferry Tour, which dates back to 1990.
No. 9 - Paul Haley II - MC
No. 8 - Nicholas Echavarria - T7
No. 7 - Carl Yuan - MC
No. 6 - MJ Daffue - T26
No. 5 - Marty Zecheng Dou - T26
No. 4 - Erik Barnes/Eric Cole - T26 each
No. 3 - Ben Griffin - T58
No. 2 - Mark Hubbard - T12
No. 1 - Justin Suh - T7
Just Missed
Sean O'Hair - mc, Martin Contini - T46, Peter Uihlein - DNS, Grant Hirschman - mc, Ben An - T2
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
