Power Rankings: Veritex Bank Championship
April 11, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Marty Dou recorded 25 birdies at last year's Veritex Bank Championship and will aim to maintain the firepower. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
"Play Ball" was the cry last week as the Texas Rangers and Major League Baseball opened up the first games of the 162-game season. "Fore Please" is the cry this week as the Korn Ferry Tour returns from a one-week hiatus for event No. 9 of its 26-event season.
Ready for debut in 2020, the Veritex Bank Championship was forced to reschedule to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the event was also the debut of the John Colligan $24 million renovation of the Charles Ditto GC and the evolution to become the only Major League Baseball-branded golf club, Texas Rangers GC.
On the line this week is a prize pool of $735,000, with the winner enjoying $135,000.
Yards (per official scorecard):
7,010
Par:
71 (35-36).
Greens:
Champion Bermuda; Approximately 8,200 square feet on average.
Stimpmeter:
11.5 feet.
Rough:
419 Bermuda at 2 inches.
Bunkers/Water Penalty Areas
64/5 (in play on seven holes).
Defending Champion:
Tyson Alexander; 23-under 261.
72 Hole Tournament Record:
Tyson Alexander; 23-under 261.
Course Record (last):
62; Paul Barjon, Round 2. Anders Albertson, Round 1.
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Tyson AlexanderHe must be a fan of new courses on the Korn Ferry Tour, as he won this inaugural event last year and posted T9 at the Lake Charles Championship late in March. Racked up 30 (!) birdies and led the field in par-3 scoring (8-under) as he picked up his first victory here last year at age 32.He must be a fan of new courses on the Korn Ferry Tour, as he won this inaugural event last year and posted T9 at the Lake Charles Championship late in March. Racked up 30 (!) birdies and led the field in par-3 scoring (8-under) as he picked up his first victory here last year at age 32. 9 Paul Haley IIDallas resident will enjoy the home game again this season after T11 last year. Led the field in par-4 scoring at 15-under and was T7 in greens in regulation.Dallas resident will enjoy the home game again this season after T11 last year. Led the field in par-4 scoring at 15-under and was T7 in greens in regulation. 8 Nicolas EchavarriaKicked his season into gear with T13 in native Colombia and has been on a roll since. He's cashed in four of his last five with T17 the worst and has posted T5-T9 in his last two. Finished T5 here last year with three rounds of 66 or better and was T3 in putting.Kicked his season into gear with T13 in native Colombia and has been on a roll since. He's cashed in four of his last five with T17 the worst and has posted T5-T9 in his last two. Finished T5 here last year with three rounds of 66 or better and was T3 in putting. 7 Carl YuanPGA TOUR card secured, so now what? If his pattern of top-10 or bust this week continues, it's BUST so be careful. He pegged 60 greens in regulation (second) here last year on his way to another top-five finish (T5) and should be free as a bird. Like most, he'll be enjoying the LARGE TARGETS this week off the tee and into the greens.PGA TOUR card secured, so now what? If his pattern of top-10 or bust this week continues, it's BUST so be careful. He pegged 60 greens in regulation (second) here last year on his way to another top-five finish (T5) and should be free as a bird. Like most, he'll be enjoying the LARGE TARGETS this week off the tee and into the greens. 6 MJ DaffueHard to ignore a guy with three top-10s in his last five and T15 or better in seven starts! He has also posted 16 rounds in the 60s from those seven starts, good for T4 on Tour. Scoring is on the menu this week, and he's third in birdie average at almost five per round.Hard to ignore a guy with three top-10s in his last five and T15 or better in seven starts! He has also posted 16 rounds in the 60s from those seven starts, good for T4 on Tour. Scoring is on the menu this week, and he's third in birdie average at almost five per round. 5 Zecheng Dou“Form is temporary; class is permanent” goes the old saying, and it fits here. No top-10s in his last five, but it's a home game this week and familiar surroundings should buck that trend. He circled 25 birdies here last year and was 10-under on both the par-5 and par-4 holes as he cashed T11. Leads the Tour in birdie average at 4.97 and is third with 17 rounds in the 60s.“Form is temporary; class is permanent” goes the old saying, and it fits here. No top-10s in his last five, but it's a home game this week and familiar surroundings should buck that trend. He circled 25 birdies here last year and was 10-under on both the par-5 and par-4 holes as he cashed T11. Leads the Tour in birdie average at 4.97 and is third with 17 rounds in the 60s. 4 Eric ColeThe veteran has made seven cuts in eight starts, with six finishes of T20 or better. He holds four top-10 finishes, tied for most on the Korn Ferry Tour.The veteran has made seven cuts in eight starts, with six finishes of T20 or better. He holds four top-10 finishes, tied for most on the Korn Ferry Tour. 3 Ben GriffinEight starts, five weekends and all are T12 or better. MC in two of his last three should mean he's rested and ready to go. Sits top 10 in putting, birdies and is second on Tour in scoring. Big fairways and bigger greens should give that putter a heat check.Eight starts, five weekends and all are T12 or better. MC in two of his last three should mean he's rested and ready to go. Sits top 10 in putting, birdies and is second on Tour in scoring. Big fairways and bigger greens should give that putter a heat check. 2 Mark HubbardOnly three Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2022; all have gone for top-10 paydays. Racked up 59 birdies in just 12 rounds and that's what's needed this week in Arlington. He's also THIRD in greens in regulation over that span. Posted 62 in Round 2 at LECOM, then shared the first-round lead at Chitimacha and Club Car (64) in his last two starts.Only three Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2022; all have gone for top-10 paydays. Racked up 59 birdies in just 12 rounds and that's what's needed this week in Arlington. He's also THIRD in greens in regulation over that span. Posted 62 in Round 2 at LECOM, then shared the first-round lead at Chitimacha and Club Car (64) in his last two starts. 1 Justin SuhAfter a frigid start (2-4; T50 best) the former college star has turned up the heat as he settles into the season. Nothing worse than 71 in his last 16 rounds, producing a run of T12-T9-T5-T17. His weakest link is T69 in driving distance, but that won't be an issue this week on a track that stretches barely past 7,000 yards. Sits 19th in greens in regulation, T14 in birdie average and has 14 rounds in the 60s.After a frigid start (2-4; T50 best) the former college star has turned up the heat as he settles into the season. Nothing worse than 71 in his last 16 rounds, producing a run of T12-T9-T5-T17. His weakest link is T69 in driving distance, but that won't be an issue this week on a track that stretches barely past 7,000 yards. Sits 19th in greens in regulation, T14 in birdie average and has 14 rounds in the 60s.
Just Missed
Sean O'Hair, Martin Contini, Peter Uihlein, Grant Hirschman, Ben An
Playing par-71 at 7,010 yards, this is hardly considered a big "ball park" and the pros took advantage in the inaugural event. The winning score from Tyson Alexander was 23-under 261, and the 54-hole marker was 21-under from runner-up Theo Humphrey. The top four players posted 20-under or better while the top 27 were 15-under or better. The scoring average was 68.601, and a robust 6-under was needed to play the weekend!
With ample room (45 acres!) off the tee and Champion Bermuda greens expanding over 8,200 square feet on average, the putter will be the decider this week. Large fairways and greens suggest most will find the putting surface in regulation so the flat stick will definitely have a say in the order of finish.
With just two inches of 419 Bermuda in play, missing the generous fairways and greens won't be overtly penalized. Water is in play on seven holes, and 64 bunkers will frame tee shots and approach play.
For a Texas-sized shootout, the formula is hit the most greens in regulation for the most opportunities to hole birdie-or-better putts, scramble to keep bogey boxes off the card and don't be afraid of rounds in the 60s!
The final hole is a par-5, so there should be plenty of drama come the final shots of the event. Alexander trailed by five shots entering the final round last year and made up the ground.
Mother Nature will provide a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday morning, but it's all sunshine and breezes after. Temperatures in the 80s with the absence of energy in the area should make for fantastic scoring conditions again.
The tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday, as the Easter Sunday holiday will be avoided for play. The final two rounds Friday and Saturday will be streamed LIVE for the first time this season.
Last Week's Results
No. 10 - Augusto Nunez - T40
11 bogeys and two doubles didn't help.
No. 9 - Curtis Luck - T58
Didn't break 71.
No. 8 - Eric Cole - T20
Opened 75-63 but didn't break par on the weekend.
No. 7 - Stuart Macdonald - T58
Three rounds over par.
No. 6 - Carl Yuan - T7
Opened with 64, posted 65 in Round 3.
No. 5 - Marty Zecheng Dou - T31
65 to open, 77 Round 2.
No. 4 - Ben Griffin - MC
72-71 isn't enough out here.
No. 3 - George Cunningham - MC
Course horse didn't fire on a very familiar track.
No. 2 - Justin Suh - T12
Circled 18 birdies and an eagle but only T44 GIR.
No. 1 - Seonghyeon Kim - T20
T4 after 36 holes before 75-71 weekend set him back.
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
