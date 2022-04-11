Power Rankings: Veritex Bank Championship

Just Missed

Sean O'Hair, Martin Contini, Peter Uihlein, Grant Hirschman, Ben An

Playing par-71 at 7,010 yards, this is hardly considered a big "ball park" and the pros took advantage in the inaugural event. The winning score from Tyson Alexander was 23-under 261, and the 54-hole marker was 21-under from runner-up Theo Humphrey. The top four players posted 20-under or better while the top 27 were 15-under or better. The scoring average was 68.601, and a robust 6-under was needed to play the weekend!

With ample room (45 acres!) off the tee and Champion Bermuda greens expanding over 8,200 square feet on average, the putter will be the decider this week. Large fairways and greens suggest most will find the putting surface in regulation so the flat stick will definitely have a say in the order of finish.

With just two inches of 419 Bermuda in play, missing the generous fairways and greens won't be overtly penalized. Water is in play on seven holes, and 64 bunkers will frame tee shots and approach play.

For a Texas-sized shootout, the formula is hit the most greens in regulation for the most opportunities to hole birdie-or-better putts, scramble to keep bogey boxes off the card and don't be afraid of rounds in the 60s!

The final hole is a par-5, so there should be plenty of drama come the final shots of the event. Alexander trailed by five shots entering the final round last year and made up the ground.

Mother Nature will provide a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday morning, but it's all sunshine and breezes after. Temperatures in the 80s with the absence of energy in the area should make for fantastic scoring conditions again.

The tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday, as the Easter Sunday holiday will be avoided for play. The final two rounds Friday and Saturday will be streamed LIVE for the first time this season.