Power Rankings: Club Car Championship at The Landings Club

March turns into April as the Korn Ferry Tour marches into Savannah for the eighth event of the 2022 season.

Formerly known as the Savannah Golf Championship, Club Car took over the sponsorship reigns in 2021. The 2020 edition was played in October due to COVID-19 but returned to its traditional spot on the calendar after a quick turnaround for March 2021.

Tom Fazio's Deer Creek layout will be featured for the fifth consecutive season so course form will be a factor again this week.

You're not seeing double, I promise! The Landings Club name should sound familiar as it hosts Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. The Landings Club’s Magnolia and Marshwood courses provide this test every November, but the Deer Creek track is saved for those who qualify to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season.

On the line this week is a prize pool of $750,000, with the winner enjoying $135,000.