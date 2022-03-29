-
Power Rankings: Club Car Championship at The Landings Club
March 29, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- March 29, 2022
- Arizona alum George Cunningham has finished third at back-to-back iterations of the Club Car Championship. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
March turns into April as the Korn Ferry Tour marches into Savannah for the eighth event of the 2022 season.
Formerly known as the Savannah Golf Championship, Club Car took over the sponsorship reigns in 2021. The 2020 edition was played in October due to COVID-19 but returned to its traditional spot on the calendar after a quick turnaround for March 2021.
Tom Fazio's Deer Creek layout will be featured for the fifth consecutive season so course form will be a factor again this week.
You're not seeing double, I promise! The Landings Club name should sound familiar as it hosts Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. The Landings Club’s Magnolia and Marshwood courses provide this test every November, but the Deer Creek track is saved for those who qualify to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season.
On the line this week is a prize pool of $750,000, with the winner enjoying $135,000.
Yards (per official scorecard):
7,185
Par:
72 (36-36).
Greens:
TifEagle Bermuda; Approximately 6,500 square feet on average.
Stimpmeter:
12 feet.
Rough:
Celebration Bermuda at 2 inches.
Bunkers/Water Penalty Areas
64/12 (in play on 6 holes).
Defending Champion:
Adam Svensson (-17; not entered).
72 Hole Tournament Record:
Sam Burns (-24; 264) 2018, inaugural event.
Course Record (last):
62; Julian Etulain (2020).
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Augusto NúñezThe only blip on his radar in a run of four of five in the top 25 was a 69-69 MC at LECOM. When a pair of rounds in the 60s doesn't make the weekend, I can't be mad! After opening 65 and closing with 64 at Chitimacha (T12), he took the more conventional route of four rounds in the 60s at Lake Charles (T7) for his second top-10 in four events.The only blip on his radar in a run of four of five in the top 25 was a 69-69 MC at LECOM. When a pair of rounds in the 60s doesn't make the weekend, I can't be mad! After opening 65 and closing with 64 at Chitimacha (T12), he took the more conventional route of four rounds in the 60s at Lake Charles (T7) for his second top-10 in four events. 9 Curtis LuckHe's recorded 66 to open in three straight events so something is cooking here after T21-T5-T55. Posted T5 on debut here in 2018 and closed with 65. Opened with 68-65 in October 2020, so there's something that gets his attention here.He's recorded 66 to open in three straight events so something is cooking here after T21-T5-T55. Posted T5 on debut here in 2018 and closed with 65. Opened with 68-65 in October 2020, so there's something that gets his attention here. 8 Eric ColeI'm always interested to see how a guy handles a missed cut. After being one short at Chitimacha, Cole continued his LOUISIANA CHICKEN HOT run with a solo third in Lake Charles. In his last six starts he's cashed four top-10 paychecks. Solo third is his best career finish, knocking off his T3 at this event in October 2020. Sweet, sweet convergence!I'm always interested to see how a guy handles a missed cut. After being one short at Chitimacha, Cole continued his LOUISIANA CHICKEN HOT run with a solo third in Lake Charles. In his last six starts he's cashed four top-10 paychecks. Solo third is his best career finish, knocking off his T3 at this event in October 2020. Sweet, sweet convergence! 7 Stuart MacdonaldEach week I try and shoehorn a course angle in here and he kinda fits. His 64 in Round 2 in 2018 was my first clue, while the second was playing out of the penultimate group last March. one off the 54-hole lead. T28 is the best of the paychecks from those two attempts, but he'll roll into town off his first top-10 (T9) of the season last week.Each week I try and shoehorn a course angle in here and he kinda fits. His 64 in Round 2 in 2018 was my first clue, while the second was playing out of the penultimate group last March. one off the 54-hole lead. T28 is the best of the paychecks from those two attempts, but he'll roll into town off his first top-10 (T9) of the season last week. 6 Carl YuanOk, I get it now. If you win, you don't play well the next week! After the big victory plus the big birthday celebration, I can see why he wasn't available for the weekend at Lake Charles. Now it's back to business and the only business he knows is racking up podium finishes. Closing with 64 here last year for the co-low round of the week doesn't hurt either (T7).Ok, I get it now. If you win, you don't play well the next week! After the big victory plus the big birthday celebration, I can see why he wasn't available for the weekend at Lake Charles. Now it's back to business and the only business he knows is racking up podium finishes. Closing with 64 here last year for the co-low round of the week doesn't hurt either (T7). 5 Zecheng DouAfter sitting 6-over 77 after Round 1 last week, I couldn't blame him for mailing in Round 2. If mailing it in involves a course record-setting 61, please mail away! Some will say it was Dou or Die to make the cut, and he did so with aplomb. Posting 16-under in the last 54 holes was very nice but not enough (T21) to contend after 77. Last spring he was in the final group here and signed for 72 to fall to T7 after T12 in October 2020.After sitting 6-over 77 after Round 1 last week, I couldn't blame him for mailing in Round 2. If mailing it in involves a course record-setting 61, please mail away! Some will say it was Dou or Die to make the cut, and he did so with aplomb. Posting 16-under in the last 54 holes was very nice but not enough (T21) to contend after 77. Last spring he was in the final group here and signed for 72 to fall to T7 after T12 in October 2020. 4 Ben GriffinI can't leave him out. He was my projected No. 1 last week and cashed another top-10 (T9), his fourth in seven events. His worst payday continues to be T12 from seven events (2 MC). He's top 10-in both bogey avoidance and putting: birdie or better percentage. Oh, and he's No. 1 in scoring average.I can't leave him out. He was my projected No. 1 last week and cashed another top-10 (T9), his fourth in seven events. His worst payday continues to be T12 from seven events (2 MC). He's top 10-in both bogey avoidance and putting: birdie or better percentage. Oh, and he's No. 1 in scoring average. 3 George CunninghamHe has played this event twice and posted T3 in each edition. Closing with 65 in spring 2019, he shared podium posting the co-low round of Round 4. Last spring he posted 66 in Round 4 to do it again, this time coming after a MC at LECOM. Playing in the final group in Lake Charles, like former Arizona Wildcat Trevor Werbylo did the week before, he had a front-row seat to watch it all take place. His 74 knocked him to T17, but he saw Seonghyeon Kim birdie the last two to force a playoff.He has played this event twice and posted T3 in each edition. Closing with 65 in spring 2019, he shared podium posting the co-low round of Round 4. Last spring he posted 66 in Round 4 to do it again, this time coming after a MC at LECOM. Playing in the final group in Lake Charles, like former Arizona Wildcat Trevor Werbylo did the week before, he had a front-row seat to watch it all take place. His 74 knocked him to T17, but he saw Seonghyeon Kim birdie the last two to force a playoff. 2 Justin Suh271, followed by 272 was followed by another 272 as the former UNLV man has posted all of his last 12 rounds at par or better. Of those 12, 10 have been in the 60s because he pounds GIR and that works this week and most others. Didn't hit it great or putt it great last week but cashed T9 after T5 at Chitimacha and T17 LECOM.271, followed by 272 was followed by another 272 as the former UNLV man has posted all of his last 12 rounds at par or better. Of those 12, 10 have been in the 60s because he pounds GIR and that works this week and most others. Didn't hit it great or putt it great last week but cashed T9 after T5 at Chitimacha and T17 LECOM. 1 Seonghyeon KimHe should be ready to take the next step after painting the podium again last week. A scintillating 66-64 middle two rounds put him in the final group, and five birdies and an eagle on Sunday should have been enough. Sadly, four bogeys and a missed 6-footer in sudden death have left him in second for the second time this season. He should be ready to close the deal!He should be ready to take the next step after painting the podium again last week. A scintillating 66-64 middle two rounds put him in the final group, and five birdies and an eagle on Sunday should have been enough. Sadly, four bogeys and a missed 6-footer in sudden death have left him in second for the second time this season. He should be ready to close the deal!
Just Missed
Kevin Yu, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, MJ Daffue, Vince India, Taylor Montgomery.
Landing the ball on the green this week should be the first box checked for the field of 156 on this second-shot layout. With plenty of room to swing it off the tee, finding GIR is the first step to keeping it in the 60s. Another week on Bermuda greens shouldn't bother this bunch, yet hitting 12 feet on the Stimpmeter will identify those who prefer this surface. Errant approach shots will be met with closely mown areas where decisions and execution will have to be made to save par.
Only Adam Svensson has finished the week in the top 10 of par-5 scoring (T7), while none of the four winners were in the top 13 of par-3 scoring. Of the four champions, three have led or co-led the field in par-4 scoring while Svensson was T10.
In the four previous events, 16-under has been the highest winning score, so multiple rounds of 70 or worse on the card isn't the formula this week. Even when the breeze picks up as it did last year, 17-under still was needed to pick up the trophy. Scottie Scheffler circled TWENTY EIGHT birdies here in 2019 and was defeated in a playoff by Dan McCarthy. Sam Burns rolled in 24 of them in the event's debut.
The par-72 has four par-5 holes, including No. 18 where plenty of drama can happen. Half of the four winners here needed extra holes and the other two won by a single shot. The winners here haven't carded more than six bogeys for the event.
Last Week's Results
No. 10 - Matt McCarty - T17 with all four rounds at 70 or better.
No. 9 - Erik Barnes - T21 after opening with 73.
No. 8 - Trevor Werbylo - WINNER WINNER PLAYOFF DINNER.
No. 7 - Carl Yuan - MC
No. 6 - Ben Taylor - MC after 78-69.
No. 5 - Brandon Matthews - T21; 63 in Round 3, 74 in Round 4.
No. 4 - Zecheng "Marty" Dou - T21
No. 3 - Justin Suh - T9
No. 2 - Seonghyeon Kim - P2
No. 1 - Ben Griffin - T9
