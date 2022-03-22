Power Rankings: Lake Charles Championship

It's take two on the Bayou, as the Korn Ferry Tour shifts from Broussard, Louisiana, 84 miles west on Interstate 10 to Lake Charles for this week's inaugural Lake Charles Championship.

Originally announced in August 2019 for a March 2020 date, the event was cancelled by COVID-19 on the first attempt. The rescheduled event for 2021 was wiped out by a duo of hurricanes (Delta and Laura) and was pushed back to March of this year. Finally, Lady Luck is shining brightly and as the saying goes, the third time is a charm.

A field of 156 will tackle Todd Eckenrode's 2015 creation, which is framed by the Calcasieu River and Indian Bay. On the line this week is a prize pool of $735,000, with the winner enjoying $135,000.