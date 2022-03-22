-
Power Rankings: Lake Charles Championship
March 22, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Fresh off a T5 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, Justin Suh aims for continued success in the Bayou. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
It's take two on the Bayou, as the Korn Ferry Tour shifts from Broussard, Louisiana, 84 miles west on Interstate 10 to Lake Charles for this week's inaugural Lake Charles Championship.
Originally announced in August 2019 for a March 2020 date, the event was cancelled by COVID-19 on the first attempt. The rescheduled event for 2021 was wiped out by a duo of hurricanes (Delta and Laura) and was pushed back to March of this year. Finally, Lady Luck is shining brightly and as the saying goes, the third time is a charm.
A field of 156 will tackle Todd Eckenrode's 2015 creation, which is framed by the Calcasieu River and Indian Bay. On the line this week is a prize pool of $735,000, with the winner enjoying $135,000.
Yards (per official scorecard):
6,940
Par:
71(36-35).
Greens:
Mini-Verde Bermuda; Approximately 5,500 square feet on average.
Stimpmeter:
Tournament speed.
Rough:
Celebration Bermuda at 2 to 2.5".
Purse:
$750,000; $135,000 winner plus 500 KFT points.
Defending Champion:
Inaugural event.
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Matt McCartyCashed in all six events this year and rolls in on a season-best T5 from Le Triomphe. T2 with 13 rounds in the 60s this season. Closed with 65 last week as he was second in fairways and T7 in greens in regulation. #Heat.Cashed in all six events this year and rolls in on a season-best T5 from Le Triomphe. T2 with 13 rounds in the 60s this season. Closed with 65 last week as he was second in fairways and T7 in greens in regulation. #Heat. 9 Erik BarnesHalf of his six paydays this season are top-10s including T5 last week. No missed cuts an indicator of consistency, and he was just one of two to post all four rounds in the 60s last week.Half of his six paydays this season are top-10s including T5 last week. No missed cuts an indicator of consistency, and he was just one of two to post all four rounds in the 60s last week. 8 Trevor WerbyloBig week for the rookie as he had a front-row seat last week that fell one shot short of the playoff. Double bogey on No. 13 Sunday and a water ball on the final hole should sting but I'm more in his reaction. He'll enjoy some room off the tee to swing it.Big week for the rookie as he had a front-row seat last week that fell one shot short of the playoff. Double bogey on No. 13 Sunday and a water ball on the final hole should sting but I'm more in his reaction. He'll enjoy some room off the tee to swing it. 7 Carl YuanEasy as 1-2-3! In five starts this season he's finished first, second or third or he's MC. I'm probably doing him a disservice here so tread carefully. He won for the first time and did so on the day before his birthday. One more big finish probably secures his TOUR card. Only made four bogeys last week to lead the field.Easy as 1-2-3! In five starts this season he's finished first, second or third or he's MC. I'm probably doing him a disservice here so tread carefully. He won for the first time and did so on the day before his birthday. One more big finish probably secures his TOUR card. Only made four bogeys last week to lead the field. 6 Ben TaylorFormer LSU player will look to add to his Bayou bounty (T5) from last week. From six events this season he's hit the top five twice and T21 or better four times. Toss in his familiarity with the area/weather/wind and he should be licking his chops.Former LSU player will look to add to his Bayou bounty (T5) from last week. From six events this season he's hit the top five twice and T21 or better four times. Toss in his familiarity with the area/weather/wind and he should be licking his chops. 5 Brandon MatthewsHis worst start this season was in the first week of the Bahamas (T33). Only one MC blemish suggests the biggest hitter on Tour has more than just power. Rounds of 66 and 65 won't hurt his confidence as he bombs it again this week.His worst start this season was in the first week of the Bahamas (T33). Only one MC blemish suggests the biggest hitter on Tour has more than just power. Rounds of 66 and 65 won't hurt his confidence as he bombs it again this week. 4 Zecheng DouNobody has more rounds in the 60s and on a resort course that's going to be in play this week. Too much pedigree on this circuit to ignore and should relish the chance to add to his trophy collection.Nobody has more rounds in the 60s and on a resort course that's going to be in play this week. Too much pedigree on this circuit to ignore and should relish the chance to add to his trophy collection. 3 Justin SuhThere's no mystery here, rather just a level of patience. He's in the top 10 in fairways and greens but just found his first top-10 last week (T5). Leading the field in GIR (61 of 72!!!), T4 in fairways never hurts, and will be even better this week on a track with unfamiliar greens. If he makes anything ...There's no mystery here, rather just a level of patience. He's in the top 10 in fairways and greens but just found his first top-10 last week (T5). Leading the field in GIR (61 of 72!!!), T4 in fairways never hurts, and will be even better this week on a track with unfamiliar greens. If he makes anything ... 2 Seonghyeon KimStands 13th in scoring average and has no problem getting the ball down the fairway. Knocked the rust off last week with T41but has T2 from LECOM and solo third from Abaco on his shelf already.Stands 13th in scoring average and has no problem getting the ball down the fairway. Knocked the rust off last week with T41but has T2 from LECOM and solo third from Abaco on his shelf already. 1 Ben GriffinOwns T12 or BETTER in four of six starts. Even his MC last week had SAUCE as he posted 75-66 to barely miss. Sits sixth in scoring average and sixth in the All-Around Ranking.Owns T12 or BETTER in four of six starts. Even his MC last week had SAUCE as he posted 75-66 to barely miss. Sits sixth in scoring average and sixth in the All-Around Ranking.
Golf in Louisiana at this level usually has plenty of marsh and bayou to navigate. Eckenrode's design here has incorporated almost a links-style layout as the sandy knolls prop up the track, enhancing the views and minimizing the marsh. The course snakes along an inland canal and also features a handful of tight driving holes with Loblolly pines framing the action.
Generous landings areas, hey, it's a resort course, are also bordered by waste areas which gobble up errant tee shots before the bayou. Room to swing it off the tee means the Mini Verde targets from the fairways shouldn't be enormous targets.
The last four holes run along the bay and river and, if the wind blows, should force quality shots to win the golf tournament.
The par-3 holes are short by TOUR standards, but the par-5 holes according to the card have meat on the bone.
Familiarity has its advantages and so does unfamiliarity. The cream usually finds a way to the top when all things are equal, and that's my angle this week.
Lake Charles has received several inches of rain over the last seven days, which should soften the course into tournament action. Sunshine and breezes from four different directions during four rounds of play will reward the steadier ball-strikers of the group, at least this week.
Last Week's Results
No. 10 - Julian Etulain - T64
No. 9 - MJ Daffue - T51
No. 8 - Eric Cole - MC
No. 7 - Martin Contini - MC
No. 6 - Scott Harrington - MC
No. 5 - Mark Hubbard - Sat two back after 36 before cashing T5.
No. 4 - Peter Uihlein – 54-hole leader lost in a playoff; playing Corales Puntacana Championship this week.
No. 3 - Marty Dou - T55 as 76 on Saturday blew away his chances.
No. 2 - Ben Griffin - MC 75-66. I'm not letting ONE poor round slow me down.
No. 1 - Justin Lower - T21 with 21 birdies (T2); playing Corales this week.
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
