Power Rankings: Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS

The Korn Ferry Tour spring breaks ends with a return to Louisiana for the 31st edition of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Defending champion Roberto Diaz leads a field of 144 as they tee it up on the Korn Ferry Tour for the first time since mid-February.

Designed by Robert Trent Jones, Le Triomphe has hosted this event annually since 1992. The par-71 stretches just short of 7,000 yards and has produced a winning score of 18-under or lower the past four editions.

The 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19.