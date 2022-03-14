  • POWER RANKINGS

    Power Rankings: Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS

  • Martin Contini aims to maintain momentum from a strong week at the PGA TOUR&apos;s Honda Classic as he competes in Acadiana. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)Martin Contini aims to maintain momentum from a strong week at the PGA TOUR's Honda Classic as he competes in Acadiana. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)