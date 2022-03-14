-
Power Rankings: Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS
March 14, 2022
- Martin Contini aims to maintain momentum from a strong week at the PGA TOUR's Honda Classic as he competes in Acadiana. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
The Korn Ferry Tour spring breaks ends with a return to Louisiana for the 31st edition of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Defending champion Roberto Diaz leads a field of 144 as they tee it up on the Korn Ferry Tour for the first time since mid-February.
Designed by Robert Trent Jones, Le Triomphe has hosted this event annually since 1992. The par-71 stretches just short of 7,000 yards and has produced a winning score of 18-under or lower the past four editions.
The 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Yards (per official scorecard):
7,067
Par:
71(36-35).
Greens:
TifEagle Bermuda; 6,500 square feet on average.
Stimpmeter:
12'
Rough:
Celebration Bermuda at 2 to 2.5"
Bunkers/Water Hazards:
84/10 (Water in play on 8 holes).
Architect(s):
Robert Trent Jones (1985).
Purse:
$750,000; $135,000 winner plus 500 KFT points.
Defending Champion:
Roberto Diaz (-18; 266).
72 Hole Tournament Record:
260; Casey Wittenberg (2012).
Course Record (last):
60; Brenden Pappas (Round 1, 2007).
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Julián EtulainMaking his seventh appearance, the 2018 champ was also second in 2016 and T13 in 2011. He covers the Horses for Courses angle but he's also playing well. T20 at Puerto Rico in his last start came after T7 at Great Abaco and T23 in Panama.Making his seventh appearance, the 2018 champ was also second in 2016 and T13 in 2011. He covers the Horses for Courses angle but he's also playing well. T20 at Puerto Rico in his last start came after T7 at Great Abaco and T23 in Panama. 9 MJ DaffueMinus his hiccup in Panama (MC) he's in flying form arriving in Louisiana. T15 in the opening week was backed by consecutive top-10s in Colombia (T9) and LECOM where he cashed T2 playing from the final group and missing a playoff by a shot. Heat.Minus his hiccup in Panama (MC) he's in flying form arriving in Louisiana. T15 in the opening week was backed by consecutive top-10s in Colombia (T9) and LECOM where he cashed T2 playing from the final group and missing a playoff by a shot. Heat. 8 Eric ColeT7-T10-T7-T14 has boosted him to T17 in the All-Around ranking and NOBODY makes more birdies on TOUR. Also leads in par-4 scoring and that will come in handy when 18-under is the HIGHEST winning score in the last four editions. Might have to move him up!T7-T10-T7-T14 has boosted him to T17 in the All-Around ranking and NOBODY makes more birdies on TOUR. Also leads in par-4 scoring and that will come in handy when 18-under is the HIGHEST winning score in the last four editions. Might have to move him up! 7 Martin ContiniHe'll look to extend the very proud history of Argentines (Etulain; Gomez in 2010) around here. Picked up his first top-10 in Panama and then Monday qualified for The Honda Classic where he cashed T16.He'll look to extend the very proud history of Argentines (Etulain; Gomez in 2010) around here. Picked up his first top-10 in Panama and then Monday qualified for The Honda Classic where he cashed T16. 6 Scott HarringtonAnother veteran rolls in on T2 from LECOM where he squared only five bogeys for the week. Played the first and third rounds bogey-free and didn't make a bogey on Sunday until holes 15 and 17. Should have the taste for it on a course where he was T6 in 2019.Another veteran rolls in on T2 from LECOM where he squared only five bogeys for the week. Played the first and third rounds bogey-free and didn't make a bogey on Sunday until holes 15 and 17. Should have the taste for it on a course where he was T6 in 2019. 5 Mark HubbardPGA TOUR veteran ripped off 62 en route to T6 at LECOM and followed that with solo 15th at Honda, which included a 64. Playing out of the 126-150 category provides the motivation to stack big results and to stay hot. Sat T4 at Honda at the turn, so something's brewing!PGA TOUR veteran ripped off 62 en route to T6 at LECOM and followed that with solo 15th at Honda, which included a 64. Playing out of the 126-150 category provides the motivation to stack big results and to stay hot. Sat T4 at Honda at the turn, so something's brewing! 4 Peter UihleinLoves a bit of Louisiana! Ran second here last year with three 67s and a 66 while playing out of the final group. Joined up with Richy Werenski in May at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to finish solo third. Cashed T17 at LECOM and backed it up with paydays at The Honda Classic and Puerto Rico Open.Loves a bit of Louisiana! Ran second here last year with three 67s and a 66 while playing out of the final group. Joined up with Richy Werenski in May at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to finish solo third. Cashed T17 at LECOM and backed it up with paydays at The Honda Classic and Puerto Rico Open. 3 Zecheng DouSlowly evolving into the "Bernhard Langer-lite" of the Korn Ferry Tour! If he's entered, we need to pay attention! Don't forget he opened 64-64 at LECOM before the fire went out (T28). He's fourth in birdies made and fifth in scoring average and those numbers should pop after a nice break. Posted 18-under to finish second at The Abaco Club so going low won't bother him.Slowly evolving into the "Bernhard Langer-lite" of the Korn Ferry Tour! If he's entered, we need to pay attention! Don't forget he opened 64-64 at LECOM before the fire went out (T28). He's fourth in birdies made and fifth in scoring average and those numbers should pop after a nice break. Posted 18-under to finish second at The Abaco Club so going low won't bother him. 2 Ben GriffinKicked off this fantastic run with T8-T12 in the Bahamas and T2-T2 in Colombia and Florida. Posted 61 in Colombia followed by middle rounds of 64-65 at Lakewood Ranch. He's 34-under in his last two events as co-runner up. Leads the TOUR in scoring average at 68.44. He should if his WORST finish is T12 in four paydays from five starts!Kicked off this fantastic run with T8-T12 in the Bahamas and T2-T2 in Colombia and Florida. Posted 61 in Colombia followed by middle rounds of 64-65 at Lakewood Ranch. He's 34-under in his last two events as co-runner up. Leads the TOUR in scoring average at 68.44. He should if his WORST finish is T12 in four paydays from five starts! 1 Justin LowerDon't be fooled by his T51 last year but that was four consecutive cuts made here! Led here after 54 holes but lost in a playoff in 2019. Posted 67-64 to cash solo third in 2018. Scoring average at Le Triomphe is 68.25. Of his 16 rounds here, he has posted 65 or better FIVE TIMES. Rattled off three straight weekends across both Tours but the last Korn Ferry Tour start in Florida was the best of the bunch (T6).Don't be fooled by his T51 last year but that was four consecutive cuts made here! Led here after 54 holes but lost in a playoff in 2019. Posted 67-64 to cash solo third in 2018. Scoring average at Le Triomphe is 68.25. Of his 16 rounds here, he has posted 65 or better FIVE TIMES. Rattled off three straight weekends across both Tours but the last Korn Ferry Tour start in Florida was the best of the bunch (T6).
The Chitimacha Louisiana Open is the fifth longest running event on the Korn Ferry Tour and third longest at the same course. This event opens a two-week stretch in Louisiana as the Lake Charles Championship debuts next week. On the line is a purse of $750,000 with the winner pocketing $135,000.
Veteran winners highlight the last four champions as 29 is the youngest to hoist the trophy since 2017.
The highest winning score over the last four editions is 18-under so going low is required.
The winners have all chalked up 21 or more birdies each.
The only winner to square more than five bogeys was Vince Covello in 2019 but he also circled TWENTY-SIX birdies.
The last four winners have all hit T6 or better in par-4 scoring.
The top 18 in 2021 were 10-under or better down, from the top 40 in 2019.
Scoring average and course difficulty by year
2021 - 70.995; 11th most difficult of 29
2020 - No event
2019 - 69.680; 20th of 29
2018 - 70.526; 14th of 29
Last week's results
No. 10 - Dawson Armstrong - T22
No. 9 - Chad Ramey - T28
No. 8 - Eric Cole - T14 with 62 in Round 2
No. 7 - Joey Garber - T52
No. 6 - Carl Yuan - DNS
No. 5 - Erik Barnes - T38
No. 4 - Jimmy Stanger - MC
No. 3 - Ben Griffin - T2
No. 2 - Taylor Montgomery - 66-74 MC
No. 1 - Brandon Matthews - MC, only beat two players
