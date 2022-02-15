-
Power Rankings: LECOM Suncoast Classic
February 15, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Brandon Matthews looks to get back-to-back wins on the Korn Ferry Tour. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
The Korn Ferry Tour returns to the States this week after four consecutive weeks playing in exotic international destinations. There's something to be said when the fifth event of the season takes the northernmost point of play to date and yet sits south of Tampa Bay!
The Commander Course at Lakewood National will host for the fourth consecutive edition. For the second straight year it will play as Par-71. The first two editions were 36-36 on the card.
Lakewood National Golf Club Commander Course Yards (per official scorecard): 7,113 Par: 71 (36-35) Greens: TifEagle Bermuda over-seeded with Poa Trivialis; 8,200 square feet on average. Stimpmeter: 12' Rough: Celebration Bermuda at 2". Bunkers/Water Hazards: 57/21 (Water in play on 14 holes). Architects: Arnold Palmer Design (2016). Purse: $750,000; $135,000 winner plus 500 KFT points. Defending Champion (event): Hayden Buckley (-13; 271; not entered). Tournament Record: 262; Mark Hubbard, 2019 (not entered). Tournament Course Record: 62; Albin Choi (Round 1, 2021).
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Dawson ArmstrongRolled in 20 birdies last year P2; Posted 67, co-low round of the day Sunday to reach the playoff; Hasn't MC in three this season and should be fresh as he didn't play last week.Rolled in 20 birdies last year P2; Posted 67, co-low round of the day Sunday to reach the playoff; Hasn't MC in three this season and should be fresh as he didn't play last week. 9 Chad RameyBit off the beaten path here but a return to the happy hunting grounds of the KFT might just break him out of his PGATOUR slump. One of many PGATOUR players teeing it up this week.Bit off the beaten path here but a return to the happy hunting grounds of the KFT might just break him out of his PGATOUR slump. One of many PGATOUR players teeing it up this week. 8 Eric ColeRattled off T7-T10-T7 the last three weeks and hasn't MC in four; Played college golf outside Miami so won't be out of his element.Rattled off T7-T10-T7 the last three weeks and hasn't MC in four; Played college golf outside Miami so won't be out of his element. 7 Joey GarberI use the KISS system. Keep It Simple Stupid. Played in the final group in Round 3 at Panama before T10; Played in the final group last week in Colombia, led on the back nine and cashed T2; Opened the season T11 at Great Exhuma; Previous KFT winner doesn't hurt.I use the KISS system. Keep It Simple Stupid. Played in the final group in Round 3 at Panama before T10; Played in the final group last week in Colombia, led on the back nine and cashed T2; Opened the season T11 at Great Exhuma; Previous KFT winner doesn't hurt. 6 Carl YuanOK, OK, OK, I get it NOW. It's every OTHER week! AHA! Mystery solved. MC last week was 70-71 so he's hardly fallen out of form.OK, OK, OK, I get it NOW. It's every OTHER week! AHA! Mystery solved. MC last week was 70-71 so he's hardly fallen out of form. 5 Erik BarnesBradenton native hasn't MC in four tries this season; Backed up T4 in The Bahamas with T5 in Panama; T23 last February; Home game with a guy in form? Yes, please!Bradenton native hasn't MC in four tries this season; Backed up T4 in The Bahamas with T5 in Panama; T23 last February; Home game with a guy in form? Yes, please! 4 Jimmy StangerTampa native shared the 54-hole lead in Panama before T2 in his second start of the year; Never MC in three tries here with T3 in 2019 and T20 2020; Of 12 rounds here six are 66 or better.Tampa native shared the 54-hole lead in Panama before T2 in his second start of the year; Never MC in three tries here with T3 in 2019 and T20 2020; Of 12 rounds here six are 66 or better. 3 Ben GriffinKeep your day job? Only if it's a KFT pro! Secured status for the rest of the year after T2 last week; Led after 36 and co-led after 54, first time ever on KFT for either; Cashed T8 and T12 in The Bahamas suggests last week wasn't a fluke.Keep your day job? Only if it's a KFT pro! Secured status for the rest of the year after T2 last week; Led after 36 and co-led after 54, first time ever on KFT for either; Cashed T8 and T12 in The Bahamas suggests last week wasn't a fluke. 2 Taylor MontgomeryMaybe I should just leave him out and see what happens! Posted 62 in Round 3 in Colombia to sit one off the 54-hole lead; Led after 36 holes in Panama; Fired 74 on Sunday but circled 26 birdies and one eagle for the week; Lost a playoff here last year after closing with 67; Opened with 65 and closed with 64 for T3 2020.Maybe I should just leave him out and see what happens! Posted 62 in Round 3 in Colombia to sit one off the 54-hole lead; Led after 36 holes in Panama; Fired 74 on Sunday but circled 26 birdies and one eagle for the week; Lost a playoff here last year after closing with 67; Opened with 65 and closed with 64 for T3 2020. 1 Brandon MatthewsFantastic eagle on the final hole to win for the first time last week in Colombia; Closed birdie/bogey/birdie/eagle; Backed up his T2 in Panama with 22 more birdies and two eagles; Run is now WIN-T2-T22-T33.Fantastic eagle on the final hole to win for the first time last week in Colombia; Closed birdie/bogey/birdie/eagle; Backed up his T2 in Panama with 22 more birdies and two eagles; Run is now WIN-T2-T22-T33.
From the jungles of Panama and Columbia to the marshlands of Sarasota County, a new challenge awaits the field this week at Lakewood National. Missing the generous fairways (45 acres!) will come with stern penalties of water, marshes, sand and Bermuda rough. Recovery shots and perfect drives will be staring at massive Bermuda greens, some of the biggest on Tour. Attacking the proper tiers will keep putting numbers reasonable and add circles to the card.
The track was changed to par-71 last year but still has four, par-5 holes and three, par-3 holes to navigate. EVERYONE scores well on the par-5 holes but the par-3 holes will reward the accurate ball-strikers. Putting massive greens will be enjoyed by those who love Bermuda.
The Commander Course at Lakewood National has been busy in the previous three editions. The maiden voyage in 2019, after opening in 2017, was firm and fast but the top 42 KFT pros were all 10-under or better with the top five 20-under or better.
The scorecards weren't bothered much in the 2020 edition as the winning score dropped to 23-under but the overall scoring dropped half of a shot. The top six were 20-under or better with the top 42 again double digits under par.
The 2021 edition saw just the top 10 player reach 10-under as the LECOM Suncoast Classic was the first event since 2020 October. Hayden Buckley (-13) only made three bogeys for the week and defeated Armstrong and Montgomery in a playoff.
Year Course ranking (KFT) Scoring average 2021 No. 20 of 48 70.675 2020 No. 40 of 48 69.724 2019 No. 25 of 29 70.349
With four events already in the books and the weather seasonably warm, I would look for scores to start inching back towards the 20-under range. With not even an inch of rain for February, balls in the fairway should keep rollin' and wedges will need to be dialed in.
Last Week's Results
No. 10 - Mark Anderson - T54
No. 9 - John VanDerLaan - MC
No. 8 - Taylor Montgomery - T13
No. 7 - Brandon Matthews - WIN
No. 6 - Eric Cole - T7
No. 5 - Erik Barnes - T59
No. 4 - Marcelo Rozo - MC
No. 3 - Ben Taylor - T21
No. 2 - Zecheng Dou - MC
No. 1 - Carl Yuan - MC
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
