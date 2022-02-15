Power Rankings: LECOM Suncoast Classic

From the jungles of Panama and Columbia to the marshlands of Sarasota County, a new challenge awaits the field this week at Lakewood National. Missing the generous fairways (45 acres!) will come with stern penalties of water, marshes, sand and Bermuda rough. Recovery shots and perfect drives will be staring at massive Bermuda greens, some of the biggest on Tour. Attacking the proper tiers will keep putting numbers reasonable and add circles to the card.

The track was changed to par-71 last year but still has four, par-5 holes and three, par-3 holes to navigate. EVERYONE scores well on the par-5 holes but the par-3 holes will reward the accurate ball-strikers. Putting massive greens will be enjoyed by those who love Bermuda.

The Commander Course at Lakewood National has been busy in the previous three editions. The maiden voyage in 2019, after opening in 2017, was firm and fast but the top 42 KFT pros were all 10-under or better with the top five 20-under or better.

The scorecards weren't bothered much in the 2020 edition as the winning score dropped to 23-under but the overall scoring dropped half of a shot. The top six were 20-under or better with the top 42 again double digits under par.

The 2021 edition saw just the top 10 player reach 10-under as the LECOM Suncoast Classic was the first event since 2020 October. Hayden Buckley (-13) only made three bogeys for the week and defeated Armstrong and Montgomery in a playoff.