Power Rankings: Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
February 07, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Carl Yuan finished one back of winner Carson Young at last week's Panama Championship. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
The international swing elevates from sea level to almost 9,000 feet this week as the Country Club of Bogota hosts the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour’s fourth and final event outside the United States, the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard.
The 12th edition will welcome 156 players to the multi-course event for the third consecutive season. The Pacos course was added for the 2019 edition and also used in 2020. Lagos will provide three of the four rounds as the host course. There wasn't an event in 2021 because of COVID-19.
Lagos (host)
Yards (per official scorecard):
7,237
Par:
71 (35-36)
Architects:
John Van Kleek (1946).
Purse:
$750,000; $135,000 winner plus 500 KFT points.
Defending Champion (event):
263. Mito Pereira (not entered)
Tournament Record:
263. Mito Pereira (2020; not entered).
Tournament Course Record:
62; Roberto Diaz (Round 1, 2015).
Pacos (1 round)
Yards (per official scorecard):
6,206
Par:
70 (35-35)
Tournament Course Record:
61; Xinjun Zhang (Round 1, 2019).
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Mark AndersonThe 2019 winner by FOUR returns for the first time since his victory; Opened with 62 (Pacos) and posted 17-under for the week; Cashed his last three visits; Has played difficult courses well in his career.The 2019 winner by FOUR returns for the first time since his victory; Opened with 62 (Pacos) and posted 17-under for the week; Cashed his last three visits; Has played difficult courses well in his career. 9 John VanDerLaanOpened 66-68 last week on another difficult track before fading (T39); Led by THREE after 54 holes here last year (T6) before closing with 73; Hasn't missed in three tries on 2022 Korn Ferry Tour.Opened 66-68 last week on another difficult track before fading (T39); Led by THREE after 54 holes here last year (T6) before closing with 73; Hasn't missed in three tries on 2022 Korn Ferry Tour. 8 Taylor MontgomeryRain is in the forecast all week and weekend and if the course plays longer, I'll go with the man who cashed T11 at Torrey Pines; Led after 36 holes last week before it got away (T47) but something is cooking here.Rain is in the forecast all week and weekend and if the course plays longer, I'll go with the man who cashed T11 at Torrey Pines; Led after 36 holes last week before it got away (T47) but something is cooking here. 7 Brandon MatthewsNobody loves a trending player more than I do! T33-T22-T2 to open the season on three difficult courses has caught my attention; All four rounds in the 60s last week in Panama were fantastic; PGA TOUR Latinoamerica alum doesn't hurt either!Nobody loves a trending player more than I do! T33-T22-T2 to open the season on three difficult courses has caught my attention; All four rounds in the 60s last week in Panama were fantastic; PGA TOUR Latinoamerica alum doesn't hurt either! 6 Eric ColeBacked up his T7 at Great Abaco with T10 last week in Panama so the heat factor is revving up nicely; Hasn't posted a round above par during that stretch; Opened with 63 here in 2020 for T39.Backed up his T7 at Great Abaco with T10 last week in Panama so the heat factor is revving up nicely; Hasn't posted a round above par during that stretch; Opened with 63 here in 2020 for T39. 5 Erik BarnesStormed home in Panama with 65 on Sunday for T5 after cashing T4 at Great Abaco; T2 here in 2018 and will be making his seventh start; Veteran should be able to handle less-than-perfect conditions.Stormed home in Panama with 65 on Sunday for T5 after cashing T4 at Great Abaco; T2 here in 2018 and will be making his seventh start; Veteran should be able to handle less-than-perfect conditions. 4 Marcelo RozoNative of Bogota grew up playing this course; Opened the season T6 at Great Exuma; Closed with 65 last week for T15 in Panama.Native of Bogota grew up playing this course; Opened the season T6 at Great Exuma; Closed with 65 last week for T15 in Panama. 3 Ben TaylorCo-54-hole leader at Panama AGAIN (2019) last week finished T5; 2018 winner here posted T18 in defense and T21 in 2017 debut; Usually is hot this time of year!Co-54-hole leader at Panama AGAIN (2019) last week finished T5; 2018 winner here posted T18 in defense and T21 in 2017 debut; Usually is hot this time of year! 2 Zecheng DouThe Dou Jones Industrial Average is rollin' along in 2022! Followed up a tough playoff loss with T5 in Panama; Only squared six bogeys and a double bogey last week; Of his last nine rounds, eight are in the 60s.The Dou Jones Industrial Average is rollin' along in 2022! Followed up a tough playoff loss with T5 in Panama; Only squared six bogeys and a double bogey last week; Of his last nine rounds, eight are in the 60s. 1 Carl YuanKnock. Knock. Knock. Birdied three of his last four to miss a playoff by a shot last week; T3 at Great Exuma to start the year included all four rounds under par.Knock. Knock. Knock. Birdied three of his last four to miss a playoff by a shot last week; T3 at Great Exuma to start the year included all four rounds under par.
I was told there would be no math, but playing at 8,600 feet above sea level suggests there will be plenty this week when trying to calculate the proper carries and distances.
Dialing in proper yardages to the Poa annua greens will be priority No. 1.
A close second will be scoring on the Pacos track that stretches barely 6,200 non-adjusted yards.
The last two winners here are noted ball-strikers, so loading up on guys who navigated the winds and difficulty of the first three stops makes sense to me.
As is always the case, risk versus reward and proper decision-making will go a long way. Seemingly short tracks usually provide plenty of temptation off the tee and into the greens. Run-offs, tight chipping areas and Kikuyugrass are also options for errant shots.
Mother Nature appears to be geared up for a week-long appearance, as thunderstorms will have the possibility of booming from Tuesday forward. If that is the case, the course will expand due to the soft conditions and should bring in plenty of others.
Year Course Course ranking (KFT) Scoring average 2020/21 Lagos No. 22 of 48 70.303 2020/21 Pacos No. 38 of 48 67.955 2019 Lagos No. 4 of 29 71.569 2019 Pacos No. 21 of 29 68.638
Last Week's Results
No. 10 - Chris Baker - 69-74 MC
No. 9 - Quade Cummins - Opened with 66, cashed T15
No. 8 - Grant Hirschman - MC
No. 7 - Ben Taylor - T5
No. 6 - Ben Griffin - MC
No. 5 - Julian Etulain - Sat one back after 54 before final-round 75 took him down to T23
No. 4 - Carl Yuan - T2
No. 3 - Seonghyeon Kim - 68-73 MC
No. 2 - Zecheng Dou - T5
No. 1 - Taylor Montgomery - T47
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
