Power Rankings: Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard

I was told there would be no math, but playing at 8,600 feet above sea level suggests there will be plenty this week when trying to calculate the proper carries and distances.

Dialing in proper yardages to the Poa annua greens will be priority No. 1.

A close second will be scoring on the Pacos track that stretches barely 6,200 non-adjusted yards.

The last two winners here are noted ball-strikers, so loading up on guys who navigated the winds and difficulty of the first three stops makes sense to me.

As is always the case, risk versus reward and proper decision-making will go a long way. Seemingly short tracks usually provide plenty of temptation off the tee and into the greens. Run-offs, tight chipping areas and Kikuyugrass are also options for errant shots.

Mother Nature appears to be geared up for a week-long appearance, as thunderstorms will have the possibility of booming from Tuesday forward. If that is the case, the course will expand due to the soft conditions and should bring in plenty of others.