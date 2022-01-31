-
Power Rankings: The Panama Championship
January 31, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- England's Ben Taylor finished fourth at his most recent Panama Championship appearance in 2019. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
The Korn Ferry Tour’s international swing interjects at the isthmus as The Panama Championship is the third of four stops outside the United States to begin the 2022 season.
The event’s 18th edition will welcome 144 players to the historic Club de Golf de Panama for the first time since 2020. The Korn Ferry Tour also returns to Thursday-Sunday action this week!
Yards (per official scorecard):
7,157
Par:
70 (35-35)
Architects:
Jay Riviere (1976).
Purse:
$750,000; $135,000 winner plus 500 KFT points.
Defending Champion (event):
270. Davis Riley (not entered).
Tournament Record:
265; Fran Quinn (2015; not entered).
Tournament Course Record:
61; Ryan Armour (2011, Round 2; not entered).
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Chris BakerFor those who follow Horses For Courses, this is your weekly entrant for the Korn Ferry Tour! Never missed cut in five tries, and his last three are T7-T27-second. Shared the lead after 36 holes in Exuma before T11.For those who follow Horses For Courses, this is your weekly entrant for the Korn Ferry Tour! Never missed cut in five tries, and his last three are T7-T27-second. Shared the lead after 36 holes in Exuma before T11. 9 Quade CumminsSponsor's exemption this week has a massive opportunity to play his way into more starts. Starred at Oklahoma and made the cut (T58) at PGA TOUR’s Fortinet Championship last fall.Sponsor's exemption this week has a massive opportunity to play his way into more starts. Starred at Oklahoma and made the cut (T58) at PGA TOUR’s Fortinet Championship last fall. 8 Grant HirschmanT15 to open the season at Sandals Emerald Bay. Played in the final group here in 2020 before cashing T15 after 74. Led the field in 2020 with 18 birdies; T17 at TOUR’s Sanderson Farms Championship last fall.T15 to open the season at Sandals Emerald Bay. Played in the final group here in 2020 before cashing T15 after 74. Led the field in 2020 with 18 birdies; T17 at TOUR’s Sanderson Farms Championship last fall. 7 Ben TaylorAnother with fond memories here as the Englishman led after 36 and 54 holes in 2019 before cashing solo fourth. Cashed in both events in The Bahamas (T45-T15).Another with fond memories here as the Englishman led after 36 and 54 holes in 2019 before cashing solo fourth. Cashed in both events in The Bahamas (T45-T15). 6 Ben GriffinIf he's not a fan of breezy conditions, he's fooled me so far! Closing 67-67 in his first two events in the Bahamas for T12 and T8 has my attention! Only cut made on PGA TOUR was 2019 Puerto Rico Open, another exposed track.If he's not a fan of breezy conditions, he's fooled me so far! Closing 67-67 in his first two events in the Bahamas for T12 and T8 has my attention! Only cut made on PGA TOUR was 2019 Puerto Rico Open, another exposed track. 5 Julián EtulainBroke a T7-T18-T28 streak with MC in 2020. Veteran Argentine sat just three off the lead after 54 holes at Great Abaco before T7; circled 23 birdies on the week.Broke a T7-T18-T28 streak with MC in 2020. Veteran Argentine sat just three off the lead after 54 holes at Great Abaco before T7; circled 23 birdies on the week. 4 Carl YuanPlayed the final group with Ben Taylor in 2019 and finished solo third. Picked up T3 at Sandals Emerald Bay two weeks ago. Panama is the site of his first Korn Ferry Tour top-10.Played the final group with Ben Taylor in 2019 and finished solo third. Picked up T3 at Sandals Emerald Bay two weeks ago. Panama is the site of his first Korn Ferry Tour top-10. 3 Seonghyeon KimPosted rounds of 65 and 66 last week for solo third. T19 at Sandals Emerald Bay the previous week. Signed for seven straight rounds of par or better. Fired 63 at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT (T32) last fall.Posted rounds of 65 and 66 last week for solo third. T19 at Sandals Emerald Bay the previous week. Signed for seven straight rounds of par or better. Fired 63 at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT (T32) last fall. 2 Zecheng DouDid everything but win last week as he fell in a playoff to Brandon Harkins (playing this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on TOUR). Posted all four rounds in the 60s; circled 23 birdies to just five bogeys. Second runner-up in past six Korn Ferry Tour starts.Did everything but win last week as he fell in a playoff to Brandon Harkins (playing this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on TOUR). Posted all four rounds in the 60s; circled 23 birdies to just five bogeys. Second runner-up in past six Korn Ferry Tour starts. 1 Taylor Montgomery84-WD at Great Exuma, followed by T11 at TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open, suggests anything and everything is possible! 70 or better in all four rounds for T24 here in 2020. Made only eight bogeys on almost 7,800 yards last week. Confidence has to be through the roof.84-WD at Great Exuma, followed by T11 at TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open, suggests anything and everything is possible! 70 or better in all four rounds for T24 here in 2020. Made only eight bogeys on almost 7,800 yards last week. Confidence has to be through the roof.
The historic Club de Golf de Panama has been in business since 1919 and opened its doors at this locale in 1976.
Firm and fast conditions annually appear on the menu, and that should test almost all of the clubs in the bag. The course has ranked the most difficult on the Korn Ferry Tour a whopping four times since joining the annual schedule in 2004. Jimmy Walker won the inaugural event at 7-under and was one of three players under par for the week.
Only one player in the last three editions has posted 10-under after 72 holes, and only one after 54 holes. Whereas the top 40 players in 2020 were under par, only 14 achieved that designation in 2019 and just another 12 in 2018. Taking birdie chances when available will limit the stress of grinding out pars.
The 36-hole cut has only been under par ONCE in 17 previous editions (2010), confirming that par is a very decent score here.
Playing as one of the toughest Korn Ferry Tour tracks (see below), the par-70 provides a proper grind over four rounds. The last two winners in Panama have had to navigate final-round gusts in the 25-35 mph range plus heat and humidity from temperatures pushing 90 degrees.
The heat and humidity are standard again in 2022 but thunderstorms will be a coin flip the first two days and less than 30 percent the final two.
Year Scoring Average Course Difficulty (KFT) 2020 70.458 No. 6 2019 72.012 No. 1 2018 71.859 No. 2 2017 70.740 No. 5 2016 73.342 No. 2
Last Week's Results
No. 10 Rafael Campos - MC on the number
No. 9 - Sam Stevens - MC
No. 8 - Michael Gellerman - MC on the number
No. 7 -Zecheng "Marty" Dou - P2
No. 6 - Rhein Gibson - MC
No. 5 - Harry Hall - T61
No. 4 - Seonghyeon Kim - 3rd
No. 3 - Carl Yuan - MC
No. 2 - Paul Haley II - MC
No. 1 - Akshay Bhatia - MC
