Power Rankings: The Panama Championship

The historic Club de Golf de Panama has been in business since 1919 and opened its doors at this locale in 1976.

Firm and fast conditions annually appear on the menu, and that should test almost all of the clubs in the bag. The course has ranked the most difficult on the Korn Ferry Tour a whopping four times since joining the annual schedule in 2004. Jimmy Walker won the inaugural event at 7-under and was one of three players under par for the week.

Only one player in the last three editions has posted 10-under after 72 holes, and only one after 54 holes. Whereas the top 40 players in 2020 were under par, only 14 achieved that designation in 2019 and just another 12 in 2018. Taking birdie chances when available will limit the stress of grinding out pars.

The 36-hole cut has only been under par ONCE in 17 previous editions (2010), confirming that par is a very decent score here.

Playing as one of the toughest Korn Ferry Tour tracks (see below), the par-70 provides a proper grind over four rounds. The last two winners in Panama have had to navigate final-round gusts in the 25-35 mph range plus heat and humidity from temperatures pushing 90 degrees.

The heat and humidity are standard again in 2022 but thunderstorms will be a coin flip the first two days and less than 30 percent the final two.