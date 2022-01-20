-
Power Rankings: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
January 20, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Oklahoma alum Michael Gellerman is set to enjoy a scenic week at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
The Abaco Club on Winding Bay returns as host venue for The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic for the first time since 2019 and fourth time since 2017.
The 2020 edition was played at Royal Blue Golf Club in Nassau, as Great Abaco was recovering from Hurricane Dorian.
Yards (per official scorecard):
7,141
Par:
72 (36-36)
Greens:
SeaDwarf Paspalum; 7,000 square feet on average.
Stimpmeter:
Around 11 feet.
Rough:
Empire Zoysiagrass at two inches.
Bunkers/Water Hazards
84/1 (water in play on 1 hole).
Architects:
Donald Steele and Tom Mackenzie (2004).
Purse:
$750,000; $135,000 winner plus 500 KFT points.
Defending Champion (event):
Jared Wolfe (not entered).
Defending Champion (course):
Rafael Campos.
Tournament Record (course):
271; 2018 Adam Svensson (not entered).
Tournament Course Record:
64; Vince Covello (2017, Round 2; not entered).
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Rafael CamposDefending champ from 2019; Only player in 2019 to post four rounds at par or better in tough conditions; Site of his only win.Defending champ from 2019; Only player in 2019 to post four rounds at par or better in tough conditions; Site of his only win. 9 Sam StevensLit PGA TOUR Latinoamerica on FIRE last summer with a win, solo second and two additional top-10s in just FIVE starts; One of just four players to place all four rounds in the 60s at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament (T5).Lit PGA TOUR Latinoamerica on FIRE last summer with a win, solo second and two additional top-10s in just FIVE starts; One of just four players to place all four rounds in the 60s at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament (T5). 8 Michael GellermanFinished in the top-40 of Strokes Gained: Approach on PGA TOUR in 2020-21; Played the final 54 holes last week 13-under; T3 at Great Exuma marks best finish since 2019.Finished in the top-40 of Strokes Gained: Approach on PGA TOUR in 2020-21; Played the final 54 holes last week 13-under; T3 at Great Exuma marks best finish since 2019. 7 Zecheng DouFinally put it all together in Round 4 at Great Exuma as he closed with 66; solo third here in 2017; win and a third on Paspalum greens in the Bahamas in seven starts.Finally put it all together in Round 4 at Great Exuma as he closed with 66; solo third here in 2017; win and a third on Paspalum greens in the Bahamas in seven starts. 6 Rhein GibsonPlayed every edition at Winding Bay and has cashed T17-third-T15; 12 rounds played with eight in red figures; Aussies aren't bothered when the fans are turned on.Played every edition at Winding Bay and has cashed T17-third-T15; 12 rounds played with eight in red figures; Aussies aren't bothered when the fans are turned on. 5 Harry HallShared the lead after 36 holes last week in less than ideal conditions; Circled 21 birdies but made TWO triples in his final four holes. #Bounceback.Shared the lead after 36 holes last week in less than ideal conditions; Circled 21 birdies but made TWO triples in his final four holes. #Bounceback. 4 Seonghyeon KimT19 at Great Exuma followed T32 at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT last November; 23-year old won Japan PGA Championship in 2020; Won Korean PGA Championship in 2019.T19 at Great Exuma followed T32 at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT last November; 23-year old won Japan PGA Championship in 2020; Won Korean PGA Championship in 2019. 3 Carl YuanListed him No. 3 last week and he finished T3 so I'm not messing with it! Sixth top-10 in his last 16 starts; only one of two players last week to post all four rounds under par; T25 in debut in 2019.Listed him No. 3 last week and he finished T3 so I'm not messing with it! Sixth top-10 in his last 16 starts; only one of two players last week to post all four rounds under par; T25 in debut in 2019. 2 Paul Haley IIWent shot-for-shot with Akshay Bhatia down the stretch last week before settling for second; Posted 14-under the final 54 holes; Only squared four bogeys; Third podium in seven starts suggests the heat from 2021 hasn't burned off.Went shot-for-shot with Akshay Bhatia down the stretch last week before settling for second; Posted 14-under the final 54 holes; Only squared four bogeys; Third podium in seven starts suggests the heat from 2021 hasn't burned off. 1 Akshay BhatiaTo the victor go the spoils as the saying goes! Nothing spoiled about that approach at the 72nd hole to 8 inches to lock up his first win; Third youngest Korn Ferry Tour winner at age 19 behind Sungjae Im and Jason Day; 66 in Round 4 was the low round of the week; played his final 21 holes in 9-under.To the victor go the spoils as the saying goes! Nothing spoiled about that approach at the 72nd hole to 8 inches to lock up his first win; Third youngest Korn Ferry Tour winner at age 19 behind Sungjae Im and Jason Day; 66 in Round 4 was the low round of the week; played his final 21 holes in 9-under.
Another late-week Power Ranking = another Sunday-Wednesday event in The Bahamas!
Week 2 of the Korn Ferry Tour season unfurls against the backdrop of the turquoise waters of The Abaco Club at Winding Bay. The Abaco Club has crowned Andrew Landry (-16, 2017), Adam Svensson (-17, 2018) and Campos as champions and will add another from the field of 132 this week.
The Abaco Club runs through the dunes of Winding Bay and enjoys exposed holes along the coast. The links-style layout provides plenty of room to swing driver as 60 acres of fairway awaits off the tee. The putting areas also provide ample targets as they average 7,000 square feet. Big fairways and big greens are on the menu this week after a tight test (25 acres of fairway; 4,500-square-foot greens on average) at Sandals Emerald Bay last week.
Set up to run firm and fast, The Abaco Club will play firmer and faster as the course didn't even receive three inches of rain last summer. Finding fairways and dialing in wedges is the first priority. Pot bunkers and sandy waste areas will catch the errant shots and Zoysiagrass rough will provide the defense off the fairways. Another week of Paspalum greens won't take long to adjust to, if at all.
Scoring this week will be predicated on the weather as usual in this part of the world. Each day of the tournament will feature breezes blowing from four different directions, and that could keep the numbers slightly higher again this week. Thankfully, we won't see the winds that blew 18-26 mph with 38 mph gusts like Rafael Campos had to navigate in the final round in 2017!
Year Scoring average Course rank on Korn Ferry Tour 2019 74.646 2nd most difficult 2018 71.776 11th most difficult 2017 72.835 4th most difficult
Last week's results
Taylor Montgomery - WD
Harry Hall - T19
Roberto Diaz - T38
Carl Yuan - T3
Dan McCarthy - T11
Austin Eckroat - MC
Vincent Norrman - MC
Marty Zecheng Dou - T28
Sean O'Hair - MC
Kyle Thompson - MC
