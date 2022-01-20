  • POWER RANKINGS

    Power Rankings: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club

  • Oklahoma alum Michael Gellerman is set to enjoy a scenic week at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)Oklahoma alum Michael Gellerman is set to enjoy a scenic week at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)