-
-
Power Rankings: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay
-
January 14, 2022
By Mike Glasscott, PGATOUR.COM
- January 14, 2022
- England's Harry Hall showed strong form on the PGA TOUR last fall, and he'll aim to earn his first TOUR card via the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Welcome to the opening event of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season!
For this week and the next 25 events, I will help set the stage for the next crop of PGA TOUR hopefuls chasing their dreams of playing at the highest level. Yes, you are seeing Power Rankings on FRIDAY because both events of the season-opening Bahamas Swing will run Sunday through Wednesday, so thanks for adjusting!
The new season commences at this week’s The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, kick-starting a 23-event Regular Season that will conclude at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna in early August, with The 25 PGA TOUR cards to be awarded upon the conclusion of play in Omaha.
The Regular Season will be followed by the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, awarding The Finals 25 PGA TOUR cards upon the conclusion of play at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance.
One major change for 2022: the player with the most accrued Points after the 26 events (combining Regular Season and Finals Points) will earn a spot in the 2023 U.S. Open (in addition to the previously awarded spot in THE PLAYERS Championship).
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay marks the Korn Ferry Tour’s first excursion to the Bahamas since the 2020 season, as the pandemic wiped out international travel in 2021.
Greg Norman's Sandals Emerald Bay GC will apply the test again, as it has been the only host in the event’s four prior iterations (2017-2020).
Yards (per official scorecard):
7,001
Par:
72 (36-36)
Greens:
Sea Isle Paspalum; 4,500 square feet on average.
Stimpmeter:
Around 10 feet.
Rough:
Sea Isle Paspalum at two inches.
Bunkers/Water Hazards
39/3 (water in play on 14 holes).
Architects:
Greg Norman (2003).
Purse:
$750,000; $135,000 winner plus 500 KFT Points.
Defending Champion:
Tommy Gainey (-11; 277).
Tournament Record:
270; Zecheng "Marty" Dou (2019).
Course Record:
63; John Oda (not entered this week), Round 1 (2019).
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Kyle ThompsonWinner at inaugural Great Exuma Classic in 2017 at 2-under, the professional golfer-turned-insurance broker returns to the site of past glory on the final start of his five-year winner’s exemption, looking for more than just a victory lap.Winner at inaugural Great Exuma Classic in 2017 at 2-under, the professional golfer-turned-insurance broker returns to the site of past glory on the final start of his five-year winner’s exemption, looking for more than just a victory lap. 9 Sean O'HairVeteran ball-striker has no issues in windy conditions; One of only two players last year with all four rounds of par or better; T22 at PGA TOUR’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship last time out.Veteran ball-striker has no issues in windy conditions; One of only two players last year with all four rounds of par or better; T22 at PGA TOUR’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship last time out. 8 Zecheng DouTournament record holder circled 27 birdies en route to victory; Cashed T29 in 2020 with a pair of 71s; previous podium finish at The Abaco Club confirms his affinity for this part of the world.Tournament record holder circled 27 birdies en route to victory; Cashed T29 in 2020 with a pair of 71s; previous podium finish at The Abaco Club confirms his affinity for this part of the world. 7 Vincent NorrmanThe two Rs should eliminate any questions about his possible relation to the course designer! Four top-15s last summer on the DP World Tour in just eight events; Closed 66-66 at Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School to share second.The two Rs should eliminate any questions about his possible relation to the course designer! Four top-15s last summer on the DP World Tour in just eight events; Closed 66-66 at Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School to share second. 6 Austin EckroatBroke onto the scene cashing T12 at the TOUR’s World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba while still at Oklahoma State in 2020; Solo seventh in his first Korn Ferry Tour event last June at the BMW Charity Pro-Am; T37 or better in three of his last four starts on the PGA TOUR last year.Broke onto the scene cashing T12 at the TOUR’s World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba while still at Oklahoma State in 2020; Solo seventh in his first Korn Ferry Tour event last June at the BMW Charity Pro-Am; T37 or better in three of his last four starts on the PGA TOUR last year. 5 Dan McCarthyMaking his fifth consecutive start at Sandals Emerald Bay; T16 2020, T21 2018 and fourth in 2017; 10 of 16 rounds par or better; Hit the top-10 six times in his last 42 starts.Making his fifth consecutive start at Sandals Emerald Bay; T16 2020, T21 2018 and fourth in 2017; 10 of 16 rounds par or better; Hit the top-10 six times in his last 42 starts. 4 Carl YuanMade his professional debut here with T14 in 2019; Recently won the Monday qualifier for PGA TOUR’s The RSM Classic in November; Made 10 of 15 Korn Ferry Tour cuts in 2021, with T32 the worst of the bunch.Made his professional debut here with T14 in 2019; Recently won the Monday qualifier for PGA TOUR’s The RSM Classic in November; Made 10 of 15 Korn Ferry Tour cuts in 2021, with T32 the worst of the bunch. 3 Roberto DíazT26-T22-MC ended his season in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals; T45 on Paspalum at Mayakoba in December; T24 (2020) and T13 (2017) in two previous trips in less-than-perfect conditions.T26-T22-MC ended his season in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals; T45 on Paspalum at Mayakoba in December; T24 (2020) and T13 (2017) in two previous trips in less-than-perfect conditions. 2 Harry HallCashed T8 at Shriners Hospitals for Children Open last fall on TOUR; T9 at Pinnacle Bank Championship last summer followed his victory in Wichita; Englishman in the wind shouldn't be bothered.Cashed T8 at Shriners Hospitals for Children Open last fall on TOUR; T9 at Pinnacle Bank Championship last summer followed his victory in Wichita; Englishman in the wind shouldn't be bothered. 1 Taylor MontgomeryT19 in Sandals Emerald Bay debut last year; T2 three times in the last two seasons including one at the never-easy Ohio State University GC (Scarlet).T19 in Sandals Emerald Bay debut last year; T2 three times in the last two seasons including one at the never-easy Ohio State University GC (Scarlet).
The examination this week (and next) in the Bahamas will test the patience of the youngsters and question the sanity of the older members. When the wind blows, Sandals Emerald Bay GC can shrink enough to make the crustiest of veterans question any and all decisions. Read this about the event's 2017 iteration, arguably the toughest four days of golf on the Korn Ferry Tour.
With only 25 acres of fairway and greens averaging just 4,500 square feet, controlling the golf ball tee-to-green will the first order of business. The first nine holes run through the dunes and mangroves and can create a false sense of security. The final nine holes run exposed along the Atlantic, and that's when the fun really begins.
Finding GIR and taking advantage of scoring situations will provide some cover on the scorecard. Grinding out pars from around the greens never hurts, either. The biggest hurdle this week will be enduring the breezes that will blow from four different directions over the four rounds around 15 miles per hour.
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
-
-