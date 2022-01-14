Power Rankings: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay

Welcome to the opening event of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season!

For this week and the next 25 events, I will help set the stage for the next crop of PGA TOUR hopefuls chasing their dreams of playing at the highest level. Yes, you are seeing Power Rankings on FRIDAY because both events of the season-opening Bahamas Swing will run Sunday through Wednesday, so thanks for adjusting!

The new season commences at this week’s The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, kick-starting a 23-event Regular Season that will conclude at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna in early August, with The 25 PGA TOUR cards to be awarded upon the conclusion of play in Omaha.

The Regular Season will be followed by the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, awarding The Finals 25 PGA TOUR cards upon the conclusion of play at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance.

One major change for 2022: the player with the most accrued Points after the 26 events (combining Regular Season and Finals Points) will earn a spot in the 2023 U.S. Open (in addition to the previously awarded spot in THE PLAYERS Championship).

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay marks the Korn Ferry Tour’s first excursion to the Bahamas since the 2020 season, as the pandemic wiped out international travel in 2021.

Greg Norman's Sandals Emerald Bay GC will apply the test again, as it has been the only host in the event’s four prior iterations (2017-2020).