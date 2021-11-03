Players to Watch: Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament (Final Stage)

It’s considered one of the most grueling events in golf, the kind that makes some players’ palms sweat just at the mention. It’s the type of week that veterans reference when asked questions like, ‘What’s the most nervous you’ve ever been on the golf course?’

In essence, it’s a four-day cut where 40 players and ties secure guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, and the rest go home with the uncertainty of not knowing what events they’ll get into to start the season. Some embrace the pressure, while some wilt under it.

It’s Final Stage of Q-School, and each player’s journey to Savannah, Georgia is different. Some players have worked their way here through birdies, advancing through their pre-qualifying, First and Second Stage sites to earn their spot in the field. Some were exempt through their finish on the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Points List (Nos. 76-85), 2021 Forme Tour standing, showing in the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals, or various other categories. Others are fresh out of college and qualified for Final Stage via the PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global Ranking.

With the field running the gamut from five-time PGA TOUR winners like Jonathan Byrd to 19-year-old teenage phenoms trying to earn their way as a professional like Akshay Bhatia, here are 10 players to watch this week at The Landings Club’s Marshwood and Magnolia Courses, November 4-7 as players battle for guaranteed starts on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour.