Power Rankings: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank

August 02, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Taylor Moore has finished first-second in his last two Korn Ferry Tour starts, playing eight rounds in a cumulative 52-under. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
After a week off for the Olympic Men’s Golf Competition, the Korn Ferry Tour returns to action at this week’s Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, the penultimate event of the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season.
With just two events remaining for players to secure PGA TOUR cards via The 25, as well as Korn Ferry Tour Finals berths via top-75 positioning on the Points List, pressure is sure to build throughout the week in the Salt Lake City metroplex.
The inaugural Utah Championship was held in 1990, with John Daly taking the title, and the event has been contested each year aside from a two-year hiatus in 1997 and 1998.
In addition to Daly, notable past champions include Zach Johnson (2003), Brendon Todd (2008), Patton Kizzire (2015) and Cameron Champ (2018).
Oakridge CC has hosted the Utah Championship since 2017, with winning scores ranging from 14-under to 24-under.
Kyle Jones earned last year’s Utah Championship title in a playoff over Paul Haley and Daniel Summerhays. Jones won’t be back to defend his title, but a hungry crop of players is set to descend upon Farmington, Utah in chase of the penultimate trophy of the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season.
Here are 10 players to watch this week at Oakridge CC.
1. Taylor Moore. The Arkansas product cemented his first TOUR card with a torrid Springfield Swing, winning the Memorial Health Championship and placing runner-up at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, playing eight rounds in a cumulative 52-under.
2. Chad Ramey. The Mississippi State alum continues to cement himself as the Korn Ferry Tour’s model of consistency, with 35 made cuts in 38 starts, including 20 top-25 finishes. He stands third on The 25.
3. Seth Reeves. The Georgia Tech alum has recorded five top-20s in his last six starts, and he stands No. 20 on the Points List as he eyes a TOUR return. He has played his last six events in a cumulative 82-under.
4. Dylan Wu. The Northwestern alum cemented his first TOUR card with a win at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, finishing 27-under at Highland Springs CC, and he’ll arrive in Utah refreshed from a celebratory off-week.
5. Paul Haley. The Georgia Tech alum maintains good mojo at Oakridge CC from a runner-up last year, and he’s fresh off a T6 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. He stands No. 26 on the Points List as he seeks a TOUR return.
6. Charlie Saxon. The Oklahoma alum has recorded a pair of top-15s in his last three starts, cementing a Finals berth, and he has good vibes at Oakridge CC from a T3 in 2019.
7. Austin Smotherman. The SMU alum has embraced the bubble in chase of a TOUR card via The 25, finishing T4 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship to move from 26th to 25th with two Regular Season events remaining.
8. Vince India. The Iowa alum has found summertime golf to his liking, finishing top-25 in five of his last eight starts – including three sixth-place finishes – to move to No. 40 on The 25 and secure his first Finals berth.
9. Hayden Springer. The TCU alum maximized a start at the Price Cutter Charity Championship after Monday qualifying, finishing T6 to earn a spot in this week’s field. He’ll aim to keep the ball rolling.
10. Daniel Summerhays. The longtime TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour veteran electrified the state of Utah with a runner-up last year, and he’ll aim to rekindle the magic at his home course, after spending the past year as a high school teacher.
