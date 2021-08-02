Power Rankings: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank

After a week off for the Olympic Men’s Golf Competition, the Korn Ferry Tour returns to action at this week’s Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, the penultimate event of the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season.

With just two events remaining for players to secure PGA TOUR cards via The 25, as well as Korn Ferry Tour Finals berths via top-75 positioning on the Points List, pressure is sure to build throughout the week in the Salt Lake City metroplex.

The inaugural Utah Championship was held in 1990, with John Daly taking the title, and the event has been contested each year aside from a two-year hiatus in 1997 and 1998.

In addition to Daly, notable past champions include Zach Johnson (2003), Brendon Todd (2008), Patton Kizzire (2015) and Cameron Champ (2018).

Oakridge CC has hosted the Utah Championship since 2017, with winning scores ranging from 14-under to 24-under.

Kyle Jones earned last year’s Utah Championship title in a playoff over Paul Haley and Daniel Summerhays. Jones won’t be back to defend his title, but a hungry crop of players is set to descend upon Farmington, Utah in chase of the penultimate trophy of the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season.

Here are 10 players to watch this week at Oakridge CC.