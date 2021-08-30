Power Rankings: Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance

The unprecedented, combined 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season comes to a close at this week’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, contested at Victoria National GC in suburban Evansville, Indiana.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship marks the final leg of the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which awards The Finals 25 PGA TOUR cards to complement The 25 TOUR cards determined through the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season.

Nine players have cemented TOUR cards via The Finals 25, by virtue of passing the 210-Point, fail-safe threshold. These players include Aaron Rai, J.J. Spaun, Matthias Schwab, Lucas Herbert, Bronson Burgoon, Vincent Whaley, Scott Gutschewski, Callum Tarren and Alex Smalley.

Sixteen more spots in The Finals 25 will be determined at scenic, sprawling Victoria National GC, a Tom Fazio design which plays to par-72 and measures 7,265 yards. The final five holes at Victoria National traditionally serve as one of the toughest closing stretches on the Korn Ferry Tour calendar, and will surely provide drama as players aim to maintain position inside The Finals 25 and cement coveted TOUR cards.

The player who earns the most Points across the three-event Finals (with Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship winner Adam Svensson currently in the driver’s seat) will earn fully exempt status on the 2021-22 PGA TOUR and a spot in the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, as will the winner of the season-long Points race (The 25).

Who’s slated to make moves this week in southern Indiana and achieve their PGA TOUR dreams? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Greyson Sigg. The artist also known as ‘Pigeon’ stands No. 2 on the season-long Points List behind Stephan Jaeger. Sigg finished runner-up last year at Victoria National, and another strong showing could lead to the No. 1 spot on The 25 at week’s end.

2. Adam Svensson. After his third career Korn Ferry Tour title at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, the Canadian arrives in southern Indiana with abundant confidence as he takes aim at the top spot on The 25.

3. Chad Ramey. The Mississippi State product has been the epitome of consistency this season, with 23 top-25s in 42 starts. He has finished outside the top-20 just twice since May, and he still has a chance at the top spot on The 25.

4. Scott Gutschewski. The 44-year-old father of four cemented an emotional TOUR return with top-20s in the first two Finals events, and he celebrated his first TOUR card since 2011 with a well-deserved trip to Denny’s.

5. Callum Tarren. The Radford alum celebrated the birth of his first child with his first TOUR card, finishing T26 in Boise and T4 in Columbus to cement a spot in The Finals 25. He’ll bring a buoyant spirit to Indiana.

6. Tom Lewis. The Englishman won his first Korn Ferry Tour start in resounding fashion at the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National, five strokes clear of the field, and he’ll look to draw on those memories as he eyes a TOUR return.

7. Brandon Wu. The soon-to-be PGA TOUR member via The 25 will aim to become the first in Korn Ferry Tour history to successfully defend a title. In 2020, he carded 18-under total at Victoria National to finish one stroke clear of Sigg.

8. Joshua Creel. The Central Oklahoma alum has seen his game take flight this summer, with a victory at the Utah Championship and four other top-20s in his last nine starts. A top-25 in southern Indiana would cement his first TOUR card via The Finals 25.

9. Lucas Herbert. The Australian rebounded from a travel snafu en route to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship – flying to Columbus, Georgia rather than Columbus, Ohio – with his second consecutive made cut of the Finals. He stands No. 6 on The Finals 25, a 2021-22 TOUR card secure.

10. Aaron Rai. The Englishman quickly asserted himself in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a runner-up in Boise, and he followed it with another made cut in Ohio. This week at Victoria National, he’ll chase the top spot on The Finals 25.