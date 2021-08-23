Power Rankings: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

After Greyson Sigg’s dramatic victory at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron to move atop The 25, the Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to Columbus, Ohio, for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, contested at the Ohio State University GC (Scarlet), traditionally one of the more demanding tests on the Korn Ferry Tour rotation.

This marks the 15th playing of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, with past winners including Harris English (2011), Justin Thomas (2014) and Scottie Scheffler (2019) – three current top-20 pros on the Official World Golf Ranking.

The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship marks the only event that has been part of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals rotation since the Finals’ inception in 2013, with PGA TOUR dreams awarded in the Buckeye State.

Last week in Boise, four players secured spots inside The Finals 25 (two-way T5 or better at any event) – J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai, Matthias Schwab and Lucas Herbert.

A cavalcade of players proceeds to Columbus with an eye on joining this contingent in cementing 2021-22 PGA TOUR membership via The Finals 25, while those inside The 25 (determined via the Regular Season Points List) aim to better their position on the 2021-22 TOUR Priority Ranking.

The winner of The 25 upon the conclusion of next week’s season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance will receive fully exempt 2021-22 TOUR status and a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship, as will the player who earns the most Points across the three-event Finals series.

Who’s slated to take steps toward TOUR dreams this week in Columbus? Here are 10 players to watch.

POWER RANKINGS



1. Greyson Sigg. The University of Georgia product planned to take this week off – then won in Boise to bolster his chances of winning The 25 and/or The Finals 25. He changed plans and will head to Columbus with plenty of momentum and the current No. 1 spot on The 25.

2. Chad Ramey. The Mississippi State product seemingly never has a bad week, with 38 made cuts in 41 starts including 22 top-25 finishes. He’s fresh off a T4 in Omaha and T7 in Boise, and he ranks third on The 25 as he chases the No. 1 spot and fully exempt 2021-22 TOUR status.

3. Lucas Herbert. The Australian cemented his first TOUR card with a T4 at last week’s Albertsons Boise Open, and he’ll aim to bolster his position inside The Finals 25 this week in Columbus. He stands No. 48 on the Official World Golf Ranking.

4. Stephan Jaeger. After standing atop The 25 for the majority of the year, the six-time Korn Ferry Tour winner was surpassed by Sigg last week in Boise – despite recording a T4 of his own. The German will be hungry to regain the top spot this week.

5. Aaron Rai. The Englishman led to the 72nd hole in Boise before a closing double bogey to finish one back of Sigg. The silver lining: he cemented his first TOUR card in the process. He stands No. 87 on the Official World Golf Ranking.

6. Ryan Armour. The Ohio State alum has always been a fan favorite in Columbus, and after narrowly missing the FedExCup Playoffs (No. 127 on the standings), he’ll aim to build on a solo-second finish at his most recent Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship appearance in 2017.

7. J.J. Spaun. The TOUR veteran embraced the opportunity to regain his card last week in Boise, carding four rounds of 68 or better for a runner-up finish, and he can now turn his attention to chasing the top spot on The Finals 25 and fully exempt TOUR status.

8. Matthias Schwab. The Austria native locked up his first TOUR card with a T4 last week in Boise, and he’ll arrive in Columbus in good spirits as he aims to better his spot on The Finals 25. He’ll join fellow Austrian Sepp Straka on TOUR next season.

9. Hayden Buckley. The Missouri product has demonstrated strong form of late, with finishes of T2-T26-T7 in his last three starts. With a T7 in Boise, he has moved to the verge of securing his first TOUR card via The Finals 25.

10. Peter Uihlein. After narrowly missing a spot in The 25 via the Regular Season, the Oklahoma State product is hungry to make amends via The Finals 25. He’ll draw on good memories from a victory at the 2017 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.