Power Rankings: Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals begins with this week’s Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, contested at venerable Hillcrest CC in Boise, Idaho.

The three-event Finals series provides a second batch of 25 PGA TOUR cards available via the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour, after The 25 TOUR cards were awarded at last week’s Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna.

The Finals 25 Points List is made up of Nos. 26-75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List, Nos. 126-200 on the FedExCup standings, non-members who would have earned enough Points to have finished inside the top-200 and special medical extensions.

Hillcrest CC marks one of only two courses to have hosted the Korn Ferry Tour since its inception in 1990, and the A.V. Macan design encourages pros to play an aggressive brand of golf in search of low numbers throughout the week. Stephan Jaeger won last year’s title at 22-under, two strokes clear of Brandon Wu and Dan McCarthy, and the veteran German returns with an eye on becoming the first player to successfully defend a Korn Ferry Tour title.

The tree-lined Hillcrest CC, which plays to par-71 and measures 6,880 yards, maintains a list of past champions including Jason Gore (2002), Jason Kokrak (2011), Kevin Tway (2013) and Chesson Hadley (2017).

Who’s positioned to chase this week’s title in the Potato State and cement a place inside The Finals 25? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Stephan Jaeger. The Korn Ferry Tour Points leader intends to maintain that position in order to achieve fully exempt 2021-22 TOUR status and a spot in THE PLAYERS, and he’ll draw on good memories from last year’s title at Hillcrest CC.

2. Lucas Herbert. The Australian has demonstrated strong worldwide form this summer, including a victory at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and a T4 at the abrdn Scottish Open. He stands No. 52 on the Official World Golf Ranking.

3. Chad Ramey. The Mississippi State alum has made 23 consecutive cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, ascending to No. 3 on the Points List and cementing his first PGA TOUR card. He finished T4 at last week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship to conclude the Regular Season.

4. Robert MacIntyre. The Scotsman makes his Korn Ferry Tour debut on the strength of three top-15s in his last five starts worldwide, including a T8 at The Open Championship. He stands No. 51 on the Official World Golf Ranking.

5. Jared Wolfe. The two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner nearly secured a third title at last week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship, carding a final-round 65 in front of friends and family to finish T2. He stands No. 8 on The 25 into the Finals.

6. Taylor Moore. The Arkansas product secured his first PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List, recording 18 top-25s in 37 starts including three top-four finishes, and he’ll aim to track down Jaeger for the No. 1 spot on The 25 via the three-event Finals.

7. Christiaan Bezuidenhout. The South African has won three times on the European Tour in the last two-plus years, and he hasn’t missed a cut since October 2020. He stands No. 48 on the Official World Golf Ranking.

8. Brandon Wu. The Stanford product finished runner-up at last year’s Albertsons Boise Open, and he’ll be emboldened to chase a title in the Potato State after securing his first TOUR card via The 25.

9. Patrick Fishburn. The Utah native thrived under pressure at last week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship, finishing T4 to move inside the top-75 on the Points List and earn a Finals berth. He arrives in Boise freed up to chase his first PGA TOUR card.

10. Anders Albertson. The Georgia Tech alum has the right type of name for this event, and he carded a final-round 62 to finish T2 at the 2018 Albertsons Boise Open. He’s eyeing a TOUR return via The Finals 25.