-
-
Power Rankings: Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna
-
August 09, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- August 09, 2021
- Taylor Pendrith is one to watch this week at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna. (Michael Cohen/Getty Images)
The Korn Ferry Tour’s Regular Season finale, otherwise known as the ‘Greatest Week in Sports,’ takes place this week, as players descend upon the Omaha metroplex for the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna.
After six consecutive seasons featuring a Regular Season finale in Portland, Oregon, the Korn Ferry Tour’s annual stop in the Cornhusker State takes the reins as the site for dreams to be fulfilled come Sunday afternoon.
This marks the fifth iteration of the Pinnacle Bank Championship, but first time as Regular Season finale. Host venue The Club at Indian Creek presents a stern test for players, with fescue lurking at various junctures and a consistent demand for quality iron shots to the varied green complexes.
Seth Reeves won last year’s Pinnacle Bank Championship by a stroke over a quintet of players, rallying from outside the top-25 on the leaderboard with a final-round 64, then waiting for two hours to see if his 11-under total would be enough for a playoff. It turned out to be enough for the outright victory.
Reeves finished T5 at last week’s Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank to cross the fail-safe Points threshold to cement his first PGA TOUR card, and he has withdrawn from this week’s event for good reason – his wife Patricia is expecting the birth of their first child at any moment.
Upon the conclusion of play Sunday afternoon at The Club at Indian Creek, the top-25 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List will be awarded PGA TOUR membership for the 2021-22 season. The top-75 on the Points List will maintain full Korn Ferry Tour status for 2022 and receive a second opportunity at a TOUR card via the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, beginning at next week’s Albertsons Boise Open.
With seemingly endless scenarios in play, the golf world now turns its attention to The Club at Indian Creek to see the drama unfold.
Here are 10 players to watch at this week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship.
1. Taylor Pendrith. The Canadian has long cemented his first TOUR card but is still seeking his first Korn Ferry Tour title. With 19 top-25s this season, including a T2 at last year’s Pinnacle Bank Championship, now just might be his time.
2. Greyson Sigg. The Georgia alum began his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season strong, way back before the pandemic hiatus, and he hasn’t let up, accumulating 18 top-25s in 31 starts. He stands No. 6 on the Points List and also finished T15 at last week’s PGA TOUR Barracuda Championship.
3. Stephan Jaeger. The Korn Ferry Tour Points leader has already secured two titles this season, in addition to eight another top-10 finishes, and a victory at the Regular Season finale would even him with Jason Gore for most Korn Ferry Tour wins of all-time (seven).
4. Joshua Creel. Riding the hot hand after a breakthrough victory at last week’s Utah Championship, Creel has ascended from No. 103 to No. 32 on the Points List in his last five events. With Q-School no longer a worry, he’s free to chase his first TOUR card.
5. Chad Ramey. The Mississippi State alum was congratulated by good friend Joshua Creel after his breakthrough title at the Live and Work in Maine Open in late June, and Ramey returned the favor for Creel last week in Utah. Ramey also stands No. 3 on the Points List.
6. Cameron Young. The Wake Forest alum comes full circle this week, as he Monday qualified into last year’s Pinnacle Bank Championship and finished T11, kick-starting a wild ride that saw him secure Special Temporary Membership and win back-to-back events this spring. He stands No. 18 on the Points List.
7. Hayden Buckley. The Missouri alum is not afraid to make birdies in bunches, as evidenced by a final-round 61 at last week’s Utah Championship to surge into a T2 finish. He stands No. 31 on the Points List, a TOUR card very much in the realm.
8. Taylor Moore. The Arkansas alum has been one of the Korn Ferry Tour’s most dynamic players this summer, having secured his first TOUR card with a 1-2 stretch on last month’s Springfield Swing. He currently stands fifth on The 25.
9. Ben Kohles. The University of Virginia alum has displayed steady form throughout the season, and he stands No. 21 on the Points List into the Regular Season finale, on the verge of securing his first TOUR card since 2013.
10. Scott Gutschewski. The local hero finds himself in a nothing-to-lose situation this week, as he has cemented a Finals berth but cannot attain enough Points to break inside The 25. He just might free-wheel his way to a title in front of rabid supporters.
-
-