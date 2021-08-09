Power Rankings: Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna

The Korn Ferry Tour’s Regular Season finale, otherwise known as the ‘Greatest Week in Sports,’ takes place this week, as players descend upon the Omaha metroplex for the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna.

After six consecutive seasons featuring a Regular Season finale in Portland, Oregon, the Korn Ferry Tour’s annual stop in the Cornhusker State takes the reins as the site for dreams to be fulfilled come Sunday afternoon.

This marks the fifth iteration of the Pinnacle Bank Championship, but first time as Regular Season finale. Host venue The Club at Indian Creek presents a stern test for players, with fescue lurking at various junctures and a consistent demand for quality iron shots to the varied green complexes.

Seth Reeves won last year’s Pinnacle Bank Championship by a stroke over a quintet of players, rallying from outside the top-25 on the leaderboard with a final-round 64, then waiting for two hours to see if his 11-under total would be enough for a playoff. It turned out to be enough for the outright victory.

Reeves finished T5 at last week’s Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank to cross the fail-safe Points threshold to cement his first PGA TOUR card, and he has withdrawn from this week’s event for good reason – his wife Patricia is expecting the birth of their first child at any moment.

Upon the conclusion of play Sunday afternoon at The Club at Indian Creek, the top-25 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List will be awarded PGA TOUR membership for the 2021-22 season. The top-75 on the Points List will maintain full Korn Ferry Tour status for 2022 and receive a second opportunity at a TOUR card via the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, beginning at next week’s Albertsons Boise Open.

With seemingly endless scenarios in play, the golf world now turns its attention to The Club at Indian Creek to see the drama unfold.

Here are 10 players to watch at this week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship.



