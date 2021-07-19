Power Rankings: Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper

After Taylor Moore’s breakthrough title at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, the Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to the Ozarks for this week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, contested at venerable Highland Springs CC in Springfield, Missouri.

The second of back-to-back Springfield legs is known for scoreable conditions, as 18 consecutive iterations of the Price Cutter Charity Championship have yielded a winning score of 21-under or better.

Last year’s winner Max McGreevy (21-under, one clear of Jose de Jesus Rodriguez) returns to defend his title, on the verge of securing his first PGA TOUR card via The 25.

The par-72 Robert Trent Jones Jr. design encourages players to stay aggressive, with traditionally receptive, pure greens and a quartet of reachable par-5s.

With just three events remaining in the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season, the race is on for players to secure The 25 PGA TOUR cards, as well as Korn Ferry Tour Finals berths via the top-75 on the Points List.

Who’s primed for a big week in the Ozarks? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Taylor Moore. The University of Arkansas alum had done everything but win in his Korn Ferry Tour career, and he broke that barrier last week in the Land of Lincoln, moving to sixth on the Points List and cementing his first TOUR card in the process. He has recorded 17 top-25s this season, including 10 top-10s.

2. Max McGreevy. The defending Price Cutter champion is a mere 22 Points from crossing the fail-safe threshold to secure a PGA TOUR card via The 25, and the site of his first Korn Ferry Tour title would provide a storybook setting to do so.

3. Stephan Jaeger. The current Points Leader and six-time Korn Ferry Tour winner is no stranger to making birdies in bunches, holding the Tour’s all-time record score of 58 at the 2016 Ellie Mae Classic, and he’ll aim to channel that mojo at Highland Springs CC.

4. Chad Ramey. The Mississippi State alum seemingly lives on the upper echelon of the leaderboard, with 19 top-25s in 37 starts including a breakthrough win at last month’s Live and Work in Maine Open. He stands third on the Points List.

5. Taylor Pendrith. The Kent State alum has done everything but win this season, with five top-three finishes and a No. 5 position on The 25, and he’s fresh off a T11 at the TOUR’s Barbasol Championship.

6. Kevin Yu. The PGA TOUR University alum via Arizona State has quickly announced himself as a player to notice on the Korn Ferry Tour, with four top-25s in five starts including a runner-up at TPC Colorado.

7. Erik Barnes. The Austin Peay product contended throughout the week at the Memorial Health Championship en route to a runner-up finish, moving to No. 27 on The 25 as he eyes a late-season push toward his first TOUR card.

8. Andrew Novak. The Wofford alum moved to the verge of his first TOUR card with a final-round 63 and solo third-place showing in the Land of Lincoln, and he’ll roll to a second consecutive Springfield with good vibes.

9. Ben Kohles. The University of Virginia alum stands No. 19 on the Points List on the strength of 15 top-25s in 35 starts, including a T11 last week in the Land of Lincoln, as he eyes his first TOUR card since 2013.

10. Davis Thompson. The PGA TOUR University alum via the University of Georgia is set for his Korn Ferry Tour debut this week, fresh off back-to-back made cuts on the PGA TOUR, as he eyes a late-season push toward a Finals berth.