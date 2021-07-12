Power Rankings: Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS

After Tag Ridings’ emotional playoff victory at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, the Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to the Land of Lincoln for this week’s Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, contested at Panther Creek CC in Springfield, Illinois.

Last year’s winner, Brett Drewitt, returns to defend his title as he strives to cement his position inside The 25, as do a variety of challengers who aim to secure PGA TOUR cards via the remainder of the Regular Season.

With just four events remaining before The 25 cards are awarded upon the conclusion of next month’s Pinnacle Bank Championship, the Memorial Health Championship takes the stage as a critical inflection point in the combined 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season.

Panther Creek CC was designed by Hale Irwin, measures 7,228 yards and plays to a par-71. In the event’s five prior iterations, winning scores have ranged from 14-under to 25-under, with Anders Albertson (2018) holding the tournament’s record score.

Who’s slated for a big week in the region affectionately known as The Land? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Chad Ramey. The Mississippi State product returns to competition fresh off a victory at the Live and Work in Maine Open and a well-deserved, two-week competitive hiatus. He stands third on the Points List as he aims to track down Stephan Jaeger for the top spot.

2. Kevin Yu. The PGA TOUR University product via Arizona State has made a quick splash on the Korn Ferry Tour, kicking off his career with four consecutive top-25 finishes, including a playoff runner-up at TPC Colorado.

3. Brett Drewitt. The Australian won last year’s Lincoln Land Championship at 19-under and will look to go back-to-back. He’s fresh off a T7 at last week’s TPC Colorado Championship, which moved him to No. 23 on The 25.

4. Vince India. The University of Iowa product has cemented his first Finals berth via four top-12 finishes in his last seven starts, including a sixth-place showing at TPC Colorado. He’s now 39th on the Points List and is freed up to chase a TOUR card.

5. Taylor Moore. The Arkansas product has produced some of the world’s most consistent golf this summer, finishing inside the top-26 in 12 of his last 13 starts as he eyes his first TOUR card. He currently ranks No. 17 on The 25.

6. Anders Albertson. The Georgia Tech alum holds the tournament record at 25-under (2018), and he’ll aim to channel good vibes as he looks to improve upon his No. 66 position on the Points List.

7. Harry Hall. The Englishman returns to The Land with good memories from a runner-up last year at Panther Creek, and he stands No. 38 on The 25 on the strength of a victory at last month’s Wichita Open.

8. Tag Ridings. The 46-year-old knew he was running out of time to make a late-season push toward a Finals berth. He delivered at the TPC Colorado Championship, and he’ll hope to ride the momentum to The Land.

9. David Skinns. The veteran Englishman electrified the TPC Colorado crowd by draining a 40-foot birdie on the first playoff hole. He fell to Tag Ridings on the second overtime hole, but he moved to No. 58 on the Points List in the process.

10. James Nicholas. The Yale product returns to the site of his career-best Korn Ferry Tour showing (T13 in 2020), and he’ll strive to build on momentum from a T15 last week at TPC Colorado as he eyes a push toward a Finals berth.