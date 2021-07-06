Power Rankings: TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes

After a well-deserved holiday week, the Korn Ferry Tour returns to action for this week’s TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, contested at TPC Colorado in Berthoud, Colorado, outside Denver.

The par-72 Art Schaupeter design measures 7,991 yards, but the track plays much shorter due to altitude – TPC Colorado resides at more than 5,000 feet above sea level.

The course’s signature par-5 13th plays to 773 yards and is the site of Will Zalatoris famously quipping in 2020, “I hit a 410-yard drive, 330-yard 3-wood, and still came up short.” Zalatoris won last year’s title by a stroke over Chase Johnson and has since progressed to Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR, on which he has recorded three major championship top-10s this season.

With just five events remaining in the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season, the race is on for players to procure The 25 PGA TOUR cards, as well as Finals berths via top-75 positioning on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.

Who’s slated to follow in Zalatoris’ footsteps and secure this week’s title in Colorado? Here are 10 players to watch.

10. Chase Johnson. The Kent State alum broke out with a runner-up finish at last year’s TPC Colorado Championship, punctuated by a final-round 63, and he’ll aim to channel that mojo as he eyes a Finals berth.

9. Steve Lewton. The Englishman has found his stride of late, following a T13 in Wichita with a T3 in Maine, aiming for a late-season push toward a Finals berth. After missing 12 cuts in his first 17 starts of the season, he has played the weekend on four consecutive occasions.

8. Ben Kohles. The University of Virginia alum has played his way into contention time and again this season, recording 14 top-25s in 33 starts – including a spot in Sunday’s final pairing at the Live and Work in Maine Open – and that elusive first Korn Ferry Tour title since 2012 appears imminent.

7. Stuart Macdonald. The Canadian has found his groove this summer, producing top-26 finishes in each of his last six starts and moving to No. 58 on the Points List as he nears a Finals berth.

6. Taylor Pendrith. The Canadian via Kent State has seemingly done everything but win this season, corralling 17 top-25s and ranking No. 5 on the Points List, and he’ll bring good vibes from a T3 at last year’s TPC Colorado Championship.

5. Austin Eckroat. The Oklahoma State product has made a quick splash since earning Korn Ferry Tour membership via PGA TOUR University, recording back-to-back top-13 finishes in Greenville and Wichita before a two-week TOUR stint.

4. Cameron Young. The Wake Forest product will aim to follow Zalatoris and secure back-to-back TPC Colorado titles for the Demon Deacons, and he has recorded three top-fives in his last five starts – including two victories.

3. Lee Hodges. The recently married University of Alabama alum finished T5 at the Live and Work in Maine Open on a working honeymoon of sorts, his eighth top-10 of the season.

2. Stephan Jaeger. Arguably the greatest Korn Ferry Tour player of all time, Jaeger has won twice this season (the fifth and sixth of his career) and leads the Points List as he eyes a Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR.

1. Greyson Sigg. The University of Georgia alum has recorded 17 top-25s this season, including a victory at the Visit Knoxville Open, and he ranks No. 4 on the Points List as he strives to track down Jaeger for the top spot.