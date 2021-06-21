Power Rankings: Live and Work in Maine Open

After Harry Hall’s breakthrough title at the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, the Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to New England for this week’s inaugural Live and Work in Maine Open, contested at Falmouth CC in suburban Portland, Maine.

Falmouth CC, a collaboration of Geoffrey Cornish and Brian Silva, measures 7,326 yards and plays to par-71. The sprawling track, which has hosted the New England Amateur and Maine Amateur, is sure to provide dramatics down the finishing stretch with the 542-yard, par-5 17th hole and 485-yard, par-4 18th.

The inaugural Live and Work in Maine Open was put on hold due to last year’s COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, and players look forward to a week near the Atlantic coast as the summer season begins.

Who’s slated for a big week as the chase for The 25 PGA TOUR cards heats up? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Kevin Yu. The Arizona State and PGA TOUR University product carried a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Wichita Open, ultimately finishing T5, and he’ll be hungry for a return to the leaderboard.

2. Cameron Young. The two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner this spring returns from the U.S. Open to play the Korn Ferry Tour’s closest stop to his New York City-area hometown region, eyeing a Three-Victory Promotion to the TOUR.

3. Patrick Flavin. Playing on conditional status, the Miami (Ohio) product has taken advantage of opportunities of late, finishing T10 at the Wichita Open to complement a fifth-place showing at last month’s Evans Scholars Invitational.

4. Harry Hall. Despite eight straight events without a top-40 finish, the Englishman stayed in the moment while contending throughout the weekend in Wichita, securing his first Korn Ferry Tour title at 20-under. He’ll bring that momentum to the Atlantic coast.

5. Taylor Pendrith. After missing the cut by a stroke at the U.S. Open, the Canadian takes aim at his first Korn Ferry Tour title in a season in which he has seemingly done everything but win – 17 top-25s in 31 starts, including five top-three showings.

6. Seth Reeves. The Georgia Tech alum has been knocking on the door of late, moving to No. 22 on the Points List with three top-20s in his last five starts, as he eyes a PGA TOUR return.

7. Dylan Wu. The Northwestern alum played his way onto the leaderboard early at the U.S. Open, en route to a T31 finish, and he’ll take lessons from Torrey Pines as he returns to Korn Ferry Tour action.

8. Taylor Montgomery. The UNLV product will aim to join his former Rebel teammate Harry Hall in the Korn Ferry Tour winner’s circle, after an enjoyable week at the U.S. Open where he advanced to the weekend and finished T57.

9. Sahith Theegala. The Pepperdine product does not currently hold Korn Ferry Tour status but has embraced his opportunities, 6-for-6 in made cuts and recording three top-25s. He also qualified for last week’s U.S. Open.

10. Evan Harmeling. The local hero has spent ample time in New England, born in Boston and living in Vermont for a stint, and the 2020 Club Car Championship winner will look to embrace the home-region vibes.