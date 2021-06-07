Power Rankings: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation

After Mito Pereira’s second Korn Ferry Tour title at the REX Hospital Open , moving to No. 2 on the Points List and securing his first PGA TOUR card, the Tour proceeds to the South Carolina Upstate for this week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.

The BMW Charity Pro-Am presents a unique celebrity pro-am format akin to the TOUR’s venerable AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Celebs participating alongside the pros this week include pitcher Roger Clemens, boxer Canelo Alvarez, actor Michael Pena and even Cedric the Entertainer.

Thursday/Friday play will be contested across two courses – Thornblade Club and The Cliffs Valley – with post-cut competition to be held exclusively at Thornblade Club.

Who’s slated for a big week in the scenic South Carolina Upstate? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Stephan Jaeger. The generational Korn Ferry Tour pro has been playing some of the world’s best golf of late. His playoff loss at the REX Hospital Open marked his third runner-up this season, to accompany two titles. He leads The 25 by a wide margin and is also a past BMW Charity Pro-Am winner (2017).

2. Mito Pereira. The Chile native added to his breakthrough 2020 CC de Bogota Championship title with a playoff win over Jaeger at the REX Hospital Open, his fourth top-10 in five starts. He now turns his attention to chasing Jaeger for the No. 1 spot on the Points List.

3. Vince India. The Chicagoland native has found strong form of late, with three consecutive top-12 finishes including a T6 at last week’s REX Hospital Open. He stands No. 46 on the Points List as he eyes his first TOUR card.

4. Taylor Moore. The Arkansas product has recorded a Will Zalatoris-esque nine consecutive top-20 finishes, including a T3 at last week’s REX Hospital Open. He appears on the verge of his first Korn Ferry Tour title.

5. Stuart Macdonald. The spirited Canadian has been playing some of the best golf of his career of late and is also establishing himself as a Sunday savant, most recently carding a final-round 66 in Raleigh to finish T3, his third top-10 in four starts.

6. Austin Eckroat. The recent Oklahoma State grad earned Korn Ferry Tour membership via PGA TOUR University, recording two wins and 26 top-20s during his Cowboy career. He finished T12 at last fall’s Mayakoba Golf Classic.

7. Kevin Yu. The former Arizona State standout also earned Korn Ferry Tour membership via PGA TOUR University and will aim to follow fellow Sun Devil alum Jon Rahm in quickly ascending the professional ranks.

8. Andrew Novak. The Wofford alum was born in Raleigh, spent most of his youth in Charleston and will embrace another week in the Carolinas to follow his T9 at the REX Hospital Open, marking six top-10s in eight starts.

9. Taylor Dickson. The Winthrop alum is finding a late-spring groove, with a solo third at the Evans Scholars Invitational followed by a T6 at the REX Hospital Open, the first two top-10s of his Korn Ferry Tour career.

10. Cameron Young. After back-to-back titles, the Wake Forest alum made the cut in Raleigh but finished T78. He’ll aim to regain the mojo in Greenville as he seeks a Three-Victory Promotion.