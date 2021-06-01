Power Rankings: REX Hospital Open

After Cameron Young’s remarkable back-to-back titles at the AdventHealth Championship and Evans Scholars Invitational, the Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to the Research Triangle for this week’s REX Hospital Open, contested at the Country Club at Wakefield Plantation in suburban Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Hale Irwin design measures 7,257 yards, plays to a par-71 and is known for its generous landing areas off the tee, yet multi-tiered greens that place a premium on distance control.

The REX Hospital Open returns after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with defending champion Sebastian Cappelen (2019) having since graduated to the PGA TOUR.

Who’s slated for a big week at the CC at Wakefield Plantation, as players jockey for position inside The 25 and chase PGA TOUR cards? Here are 10 names to watch.

1. Cameron Young. After a five-stroke victory at last week’s Evans Scholars Invitational – his second Korn Ferry Tour title in as many weeks – the Wake Forest alum takes aim at a three-week, Three-Victory Promotion in comfortable territory.

2. Stephan Jaeger. The six-time Korn Ferry Tour winner holds two titles this season and is also hungry to acquire a Three-Victory Promotion to the TOUR. The Germany native holds the No. 1 spot on the Regular Season Points List.

3. Greyson Sigg. The Georgia product stands No. 2 on The 25, propelled by a victory at last month’s Visit Knoxville Open that was followed by a crafty fifth-place finish at the AdventHealth Championship.

4. Davis Riley. The Alabama alum has won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour this season and stands No. 3 on the Points List. Like Young and Jaeger, he’s one title away from an automatic promotion to the TOUR.

5. Ben Kohles. The local hero stands No. 18 on the Points List, with 12 top-25s in 29 starts this season, and continues to move closer to his first PGA TOUR card since 2013. Locking up his card near his hometown of Cary, North Carolina would be storybook.

6. Joey Garber. The Michigan native attained his maiden Korn Ferry Tour title at the 2018 REX Hospital Open, and he’s fresh off a T6 at the AdventHealth Championship in his most recent start.

7. Stephen Franken. The North Carolina State alum made his professional debut at this event’s 2019 iteration, and he has cracked the top-75 on the Points List with two top-10s in his past four starts.

8. Stuart Macdonald. The proud Canadian has demonstrated a penchant for Sunday theatrics of late, with a final-round 63 at the Visit Knoxville Open (T7) and final-round 65 at the Evans Scholars Invitational (T10) in recent weeks.

9. Patrick Flavin. The Chicago-area native maximized a sponsor’s invite at last week’s Evans Scholars Invitational, finishing T5 to play his way into this week’s field, and he’ll look to keep the ball rolling.