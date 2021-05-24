Power Rankings: Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank

After Cameron Young’s triumphant breakthrough title at last week’s AdventHealth Championship, the Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to the Windy City for this week’s Evans Scholars Invitational, to be contested at The Glen Club in the Chicago metroplex.

The tournament, to be played for the second time of the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour combined season, returns to The Glen Club after one year at Chicago Highlands Club. LSU alum Curtis Thompson captured his first Korn Ferry Tour title at last fall’s Evans Scholars Invitational, and he’ll return with an eye on back-to-back victories in Chicagoland.

The Tom Fazio-designed Glen Club was the site of Scottie Scheffler’s maiden Korn Ferry Tour title in 2019 and also hosted the Korn Ferry Tour from 2003 to 2008, with notable winners including Jason Dufner and Kris Blanks.

Who’s slated for a big week in Illinois, as players jockey for position inside The 25 as well as 2021-22 PGA TOUR cards? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Stephan Jaeger. The six-time Korn Ferry Tour winner nearly secured a Three-Victory Promotion to the TOUR at this month’s Visit Knoxville Open, finishing runner-up to Greyson Sigg by a shot. He has previously won in Chicago (2017 Rust-Oleum Championship) and leads The 25.

2. Nick Hardy. The Chicago-area native is sure to draw rabid fan support throughout the week, and he rides a string of hot play with five top-25s in his last six starts, including a solo fourth at last week’s AdventHealth Championship.

3. Cameron Young. After entering 2020-21 with no status, the Wake Forest alum converted Special Temporary Membership to full status with a two-stroke win at last week’s AdventHealth Championship, moving to No. 26 on The 25 as he eyes his first TOUR card.

4. Dawie van der Walt. The South Africa product made birdie on five of his final six holes in Kansas City to finish solo second, two strokes shy of Young, moving to No. 36 on the Points List in the process.

5. Davis Riley. The Alabama alum and two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner hovered around the leaderboard last week in Kansas City, finishing T6, and he’ll take aim at a Three-Victory Promotion this week.

6. Taylor Pendrith. The long-hitting Canadian has secured his first PGA TOUR card for 2021-22, currently fifth on The 25, but he remains motivated to chase the No. 1 spot and secure his first Korn Ferry Tour title.

7. Vince India. The Chicago-area native will embrace a return to his home state and feed off the nostalgic vibes, as he aims to build on his No. 56 spot on the Points List that includes a T6 at last week’s AdventHealth Championship.

8. Curtis Thompson. The reigning Evans Scholars Invitational winner has recorded five top-25s this season and stands No. 27 on the Points List. A strong week would provide a massive boost as he chases his first TOUR card.

9. Marcelo Rozo. In the Korn Ferry Tour’s most recent trip to The Glen Club (2019), the Colombia native finished runner-up to Scottie Scheffler in a playoff, and he’ll aim to channel those vibes as he makes a return.

10. Scott Stevens. The University of South Carolina product has burst onto the Korn Ferry Tour scene of late, with finishes of T17-T26 in the last two weeks, as he aims to convert zero status into Special Temporary Membership with continued strong play. He’ll compete this week on a sponsor’s exemption.