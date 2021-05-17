Power Rankings: AdventHealth Championship

After Greyson Sigg’s breakthrough victory at last week’s Visit Knoxville Open, the Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to the Kansas City metroplex for this week’s AdventHealth Championship, contested at Blue Hills CC in Kansas City, Missouri – adjacent to the Kansas-Missouri state line.

Blue Hills CC, a Robert Dunning design, plays to a par-72 and measures 7,347 yards. The traditional tree-lined test places a premium on accuracy, requiring players to strategically plot their way around the venerable venue.

The AdventHealth Championship, first contested in 2009, was held at Blue Hills CC for the first time in 2019, with Kansas native Michael Gellerman securing a one-stroke victory over Nelson Ledesma and Kansas City native Harry Higgs.

Gellerman returns to defend his title, but he’ll need to fend off a host of challengers as the Korn Ferry Tour descends upon Middle America.

Here are 10 players to watch at this week’s AdventHealth Championship.

1. Greyson Sigg. The University of Georgia alum cemented his first PGA TOUR card with a victory at last week’s Visit Knoxville Open, ascending to No. 2 on The 25 as he aims to chase down Stephan Jaeger (off this week) for the top spot.

2. Paul Haley II. The Georgia Tech alum has recorded five top-16 finishes in his last eight starts, and he’ll bring good vibes to Blue Hills on the strength of a T4 at this event’s 2019 iteration.

3. Austin Smotherman. The Southern Methodist alum broke through for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Simmons Bank Open earlier this month, and he finished T14 at the 2019 AdventHealth Championship.

4. Andrew Novak. The Wofford product has recorded five top-10s in his last six Korn Ferry Tour starts, ascending to No. 15 on the Points List as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card.

5. Paul Barjon. The New Caledonia native secured his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Huntsville Championship earlier this month, and he’ll be refreshed to chase title No. 2 after a well-deserved week off.

6. Davis Riley. The Alabama alum has won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour this season and would love nothing more than to cement a Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR. He ranks fifth on the Points List.

7. Chad Ramey. The Mississippi State product has been a picture of consistency this season, recording 28 made cuts in 31 starts, including 14 top-25s. All that’s missing is that elusive first victory.

8. Seth Reeves. The Georgia Tech alum fired a final-round 61 at last week’s Visit Knoxville Open en route to a third-place finish, moving to No. 19 on the Points List as he eyes a TOUR return.

9. Ben Kohles. The Virginia alum has recorded 23 made cuts in 28 starts this season, including 12 top-25s, and he stands No. 16 on The 25 as he seeks his first PGA TOUR card since 2013.

10. Michael Gellerman. The reigning AdventHealth Championship winner has produced uneven results on TOUR this season, with just three made cuts in 12 starts, but he’ll look to capture the magic of his breakthrough Korn Ferry Tour title.