Power Rankings: Visit Knoxville Open

After Austin Smotherman’s breakthrough victory at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, the Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to east Tennessee for this week’s Visit Knoxville Open, contested at venerable Holston Hills CC, which maintains a history of 94 years.

The Visit Knoxville Open is one of four original events that has been contested since the Korn Ferry Tour’s inaugural 1990 season, and the event returns after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will mark the event’s first playing at Holston Hills CC, a Donald Ross design which measures 7,028 yards and plays to par-70.

Notable past champions of the Visit Knoxville Open include Jeff Maggert (1990), J.J. Henry (2000), Vaughn Taylor (2003), Jarrod Lyle (2008), Patton Kizzire (2015) and Stephan Jaeger (2018).

Who’s slated for a big week in the land of the University of Tennessee Volunteers? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Stephan Jaeger: The 2018 event champion resides in nearby Chattanooga, leads the Korn Ferry Tour Points List and is fresh off a top-five at last week’s Simmons Bank Open. With a win in his adopted home state, he would secure a Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR.

2. Andrew Novak: The Wofford alum has been playing some of the world’s strongest golf of late, with five consecutive top-10 finishes. He has ascended to No. 15 on The 25 as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card.

3. Mito Pereira: The 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship winner nearly added a second title of the season, finishing runner-up to Paul Barjon in a three-hole playoff at the Huntsville Championship two weeks back. He followed that with a T9 at last week’s Simmons Bank Open.

4. Chad Ramey: The Mississippi State alum has been a picture of consistency in the 2020-21 season, with 27 made cuts in 30 starts, including four top-three showings. All that’s missing is a victory.

5. Billy Kennerly: The Clemson alum has found a new gear in the 2021 portion of the combined season, recording three top-fives including a playoff loss at the Huntsville Championship. He has ascended to No. 38 on the Points List.

6. Brandon Wu: The Stanford alum has recorded six top-10s in 15 Korn Ferry Tour starts this season, including three top-threes, and he stands No. 8 on The 25 as he aims to cement his first PGA TOUR card.

7. Ben Kohles: The Virginia alum continues to knock on the door of his first Korn Ferry Tour title since 2012, with 11 top-25s this season including three top-three showings. He stands No. 17 on the Points List.

8. Adam Svensson: The prolific Canadian has made the cut in nine consecutive Korn Ferry Tour starts, including a victory at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club in late March. He stands No. 16 on the Points List as he eyes a TOUR return.

9. Rick Lamb: The 30-year-old played collegiately at the University of Tennessee and will look to feed off rabid local support as he chases a second Korn Ferry Tour title to complement his 2016 LECOM Health Challenge victory.

10. Michael Arnaud: The affable Texas native is not afraid to make birdies in bunches, as evidenced by a 27-under performance en route to victory at the 2018 BMW Charity Pro-Am, a skill that could come in handy at Holston Hills.