Power Rankings: Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation

After Paul Barjon’s thrilling victory at the Huntsville Championship, the Korn Ferry Tour heads north up Interstate-65 for the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, hosted at The Grove in College Grove, Tennessee.

The Grove was designed by Greg Norman and will host the Korn Ferry Tour for the first time. The tournament will mark the Korn Ferry Tour’s first of two consecutive weeks in Tennessee as the Tour will head to Knoxville the following week.

Here are 10 players to watch this week:

1. Andrew Novak: The former Wofford Terrier has surged over the last month with four straight top-10 finishes (3rd-T9-T5-T7). The strong play has seen the 26-year-old rise from 30th to 17th in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings.

2. Paul Barjon: The long wait was worth it for Barjon, who broke through with his first Korn Ferry Tour win in a playoff last week after three runner-up finishes this season.

3. Billy Kennerly: Despite faltering down the stretch at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in February, the 28-year-old has now posted three top-five finishes in his six starts in 2021.

4. Taylor Moore: With five top-25 finishes in his last five starts, the University of Arkansas alum has continued his strong play from this spring as the Tour’s schedule ramps up.

5. Davis Riley: Riley passed a milestone last week as he surpassed the 1,700-point threshold to ensure his PGA TOUR card after another top-10 finish. The University of Alabama alum is one win away from the coveted three-win promotion to gain immediate status on the PGA TOUR.

6. Mito Pereira: Though he fell short in a playoff last week, Pereira’s fourth top-five finish of the season helped the Chilean to rise to 12th in the points standings.

7. Brian Campbell: With a T6 finish at the tournament in 2019, Campbell is the top returning finisher from the most recent Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation.

8. Drew Weaver: After Campbell, Weaver had the second-best finish (9th) of any returning player from the 2019 tournament.

9. Max Greyserman: The Duke University alum has quietly notched three top-10s in his last five starts.

10. Stephen Franken: Franken notched a career-best finish (4th) at last week’s Huntsville Championship and picked up his second top-10 in the process.