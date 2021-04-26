Power Rankings: Huntsville Championship

After Tyson Alexander’s emotional victory at the Veritex Bank Championship, the Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to Appalachian Alabama for this week’s inaugural Huntsville Championship, contested at The Ledges in the Huntsville metroplex.

The Ledges, a 2000 collaboration of Michael Hurdzan and Dana Fry, features the highest point in Huntsville – 1,582 feet – and the scenic vistas will be sure to charm Korn Ferry Tour pros as they navigate this week’s test.

Players will remain on their toes as steep drop-offs lurk throughout the property, balanced by Zoysia fairways that offer softer landing zones.

Alexander will take a well-deserved off-week, but several players are in line to make hay as the Korn Ferry Tour returns to Alabama. Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Taylor Moore. The Arkansas alum has rounded into fine form of late, with finishes of sixth-T22-fourth-T3 in his last four starts, ascending to No. 30 on The 25 as he eyes his first TOUR card.

2. Andrew Novak. The Wofford product holds one Korn Ferry Tour title this season and has recently been knocking at the door of another, with results of third-T9-T5 in his last three showings.

3. Lee Hodges. The local hero hails from Ardmore, Alabama, approximately 30 miles from The Ledges, and the Alabama alum has made 23 cuts in 25 starts this season, currently No. 6 on The 25.

4. Carl Yuan. The University of Washington alum has recorded three top-12s in his last five starts, including a T5 at last week’s Veritex Bank Championship, progressing to 45th on the Points List as he chases his first TOUR card.

5. Taylor Pendrith. The 29-year-old Canadian cemented his first TOUR card with a T15 last week in Texas, surpassing the fail-safe threshold of 1,700 Points, and he’ll be freed up to take aim at his first Korn Ferry Tour title in Alabama.

6. Davis Riley. The University of Alabama alum has won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, and Alabama would serve as an appreciative backdrop for Riley to secure a Three-Victory Promotion to the TOUR.

7. Sahith Theegala. The former Pepperdine standout has made his mark in early Korn Ferry Tour competition, 4-for-4 in made cuts with two top-20s, and gained Huntsville Championship entry with a 61 in Monday’s open qualifier.

8. Nick Hardy. The University of Illinois alum has displayed abundant firepower this season, with 14 top-25s in 28 starts, and he has missed just one cut in his last 14 appearances. All that’s missing is a victory.

9. Stephan Jaeger. The generational Korn Ferry Tour winner has procured two titles this season and is on the verge of a Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR. With a T37 last week in Texas, he passed Will Zalatoris for the No. 1 spot on the Points List.

10. Trey Mullinax. The Alabama alum always enjoys his time in his home state, and he’ll be charged up to improve upon his No. 37 position on The 25 as he eyes a PGA TOUR return.