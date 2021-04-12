Power Rankings: MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute

After a one-week break, the Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to Las Vegas for this week’s inaugural MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute, the first of 11 consecutive competitive weeks on the Korn Ferry Tour calendar.

This week’s event will be contested at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort – Sun Mountain GC, a Pete Dye design that plays to par-72 and measures 7,112 yards. Set against a mountain backdrop and with sweeping slope changes, the Sun Mountain track will look to provide a vintage Dye-abolical test to this week’s field.

Will Zalatoris currently leads the Korn Ferry Tour Points List with 1,876 Points, four ahead of Stephan Jaeger, who is fresh off his sixth career Korn Ferry Tour title (second of the 2020-21 season) at the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin.

Zalatoris ascended to No. 27 on the Official World Golf Ranking with a runner-up finish at last week’s Masters Tournament and will compete on TOUR at this week’s RBC Heritage.

Who’s slated to contend for this week’s title in Las Vegas? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Stephan Jaeger. The generational Korn Ferry Tour champion procured his sixth title on the Florida Panhandle, one off Jason Gore’s all-time record of seven. With a win this week, he would earn a Three-Victory Promotion to the TOUR.

2. Taylor Montgomery. The Las Vegas native has gained comfort through his rookie campaign, with eight consecutive made cuts including five top-25s, and he stands No. 17 on the Points List into his hometown event.

3. David Lipsky. The Las Vegas resident came oh-so-close to his second Korn Ferry Tour title at Sandestin, falling to Stephan Jaeger in a playoff, but that should just serve as fuel as he aims to contend at a second straight event.

4. Max McGreevy. The Oklahoma alum made a spirited run at the recent Club Car Championship, finishing solo second in a playoff, and he backed it up with a T10 at the Emerald Coast Classic.

5. Ben Kohles. The Virginia alum has been knocking on the door of his first Korn Ferry Tour title since the 2012 campaign, recording 10 top-25s in 24 starts this season, including a T8 at the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin.

6. Nick Hardy. The Chicago-area native galvanized his home region with a '59 watch' in the final round of the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin, signing for a career-low, 10-under 60, and he’ll carry that momentum to Vegas.

7. Adam Svensson. The Canada native won the Club Car Championship and followed with a week-long leaderboard presence at the Emerald Coast Classic, ultimately finishing T13. He won’t be afraid of getting back in the mix.

8. Greyson Sigg. The Georgia alum returns to Korn Ferry Tour action after a successful two-week cameo on TOUR, where he placed T9 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, followed by a made cut at the Valero Texas Open.

9. Andrew Novak. The Wofford product nearly authored a wire-to-wire victory at the Emerald Coast Classic, leading through each of the first three rounds before ultimately finishing solo third, one stroke shy of a playoff.

10. Roberto Diaz. The Mexico native broke through with an emotional victory at last month's Chitimacha Louisiana Open, his first TOUR-sanctioned title in 194 starts, and he wouldn't mind tasting victory for a second time.