Power Rankings: Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin

After Adam Svensson’s dramatic victory at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club, the Korn Ferry Tour heads to the Florida panhandle for the inaugural Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin, hosted at Sandestin Resort’s Raven Golf Club in Destin, Florida.

Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., the par-70 Raven Golf Club measures 6,891 yards. The tournament will mark the Korn Ferry Tour’s second stop in Florida after February’s LECOM Suncoast Classic was held in Lakewood Ranch.

Last week it was Svensson who topped Max McGreevy in a playoff to capture his second Korn Ferry Tour title. Here are 10 players to watch this week:

1. Carl Yuan: The University of Washington alum has quietly put together back-to-back strong finishes of T12-T7 over his past two events. He capped off last week’s Club Car Championship at The Landings Club with a final-round 64 to match the low round of the day.

2. Adam Svensson: After collecting six top-30 finishes over the previous eight tournaments, the Canadian finally broke through with his second Korn Ferry Tour victory in Savannah last week.

3. Shad Tuten: With his best career finishes coming in Florida (T2/Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass) and Georgia (T3/Club Car Championship at The Landings Club), the Naples, Florida, resident has shown a particular affinity for this region of the country.

4. Brandon Wu: After competing on the PGA TOUR three times over the past month – including a T7 finish at the Puerto Rico Open – the Stanford University grad returns to the Korn Ferry Tour where he has procured a win and two runner-up finishes in 10 starts this season.

5. Max McGreevy: A week after coming agonizingly close to his second Korn Ferry Tour win of the season, the 25-year-old will have a chance to continue his momentum Destin.

6. Brett Coletta: All the 24-year-old Australian has done lately is earn finishes of T3-T15-T11-T3 over his past four starts on Tour after not earning a top-10 in his first 14 starts of the 2020-21 season.

7. George Cunningham: After struggling earlier in the season – including a stretch of 14 consecutive missed cuts at one point – the University of Arizona alum has tallied three top-six finishes in his last five starts.

8. Jimmy Stanger: The University of Virginia alum surged to a top-10 finish while matching the round of the day with a 64 in the final round of the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club.

9. Chad Ramey: The picture of consistency, this Mississippi State University alum earned his sixth consecutive top-30 finish last week and enters the week ninth in the points standings.

10. John VanDerLaan: While still waiting for his breakout on Tour, the Florida Southern alum did earn his second top-10 of his rookie season last week in Savannah.