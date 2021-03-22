Power Rankings: Club Car Championship at The Landings Club

After Roberto Diaz’ breakthrough, emotional victory at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS, the Korn Ferry Tour heads eastward for this week’s Club Car Championship at The Landings Club, contested at The Landings Club (Deer Creek) in Savannah, Georgia.

The Tom Fazio-designed Deer Creek layout measures 7,128 yards and plays to par-72. The par-5 18th hole, with marsh down the right side, traditionally provides theatrics down the stretch in the Peach State.

Last year, Princeton alum Evan Harmeling earned his maiden Korn Ferry Tour title at the Club Car Championship, outlasting Kevin Dougherty with a birdie on the first playoff hole.

The 2020 Club Car Championship (previously known as the Savannah Golf Championship) was contested in October, after the originally-scheduled springtime event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a unique scenario where the event is being played for the second time in a six-month span.

Who’s set for a big week at The Landings Club? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Chad Ramey. The Mississippi State alum has seemingly done everything but win on the Korn Ferry Tour, and he is riding a streak of T3-T4-T11-T8 in his past four starts (including a T3 at the 2020 Club Car Championship). He stands No. 10 on the Points List as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card.

2. Taylor Montgomery. The UNLV product continues to grow accustomed to the cadence of Korn Ferry Tour competition, and his consistency is growing, with six consecutive top-33 finishes, including a runner-up at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in February. He finished T10 last fall in Savannah.

3. Roberto Diaz. The native of Veracruz, Mexico, authored a dramatic victory last week in Acadiana, weathering a Peter Uihlein back-nine rally to earn his first TOUR-sanctioned title in 194 starts, and he’ll aim to maintain the mojo.

4. Davis Riley. The Alabama alum is rolling after a final-round 63 in Acadiana. He opted against competing in this week’s TOUR Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, as he eyes a Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR.

5. Kevin Dougherty. The Oklahoma State product always embraces his time at The Landings Club, and his play shows – he has made the cut in each of three appearances, including a runner-up in 2020.

6. Dan McCarthy. The proud native of Syracuse, New York will draw energy from the Orange men’s basketball team’s Cinderella-type run to the Sweet 16, as well as his breakthrough 2019 title at The Landings Club.

7. Dawson Armstrong. The Lipscomb alum has recorded three top-five finishes in his last seven Korn Ferry Tour starts, and he’ll be motivated to avenge a missed cut at last year’s Club Car Championship.

8. Evan Harmeling. The 32-year-old secured a dramatic victory at last year’s Club Car Championship, where he memorably wore the same outfit on Saturday and Sunday en route to the title. He’ll be hungry to defend.

9. Jared Wolfe. The Wolfe is hungry for a Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR, and he has made the cut at each of his two prior starts at The Landings Club. Wolfe lives in the Jacksonville, Florida, metroplex, less than three hours from Savannah.

10. Ryan McCormick. The St. John’s alum maintains good vibes at The Landings Club after a breakthrough week in 2018, where he finished T11 as a Monday qualifier. Now he’s a Korn Ferry Tour member chasing a TOUR card.