Power Rankings: Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS

After a three-week hiatus, the Korn Ferry Tour returns to competition at this week’s Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS.

The long-standing Korn Ferry Tour event, which has been contested since 1992, returns after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The Lafayette region has proved a favorite amongst Korn Ferry Tour pros through the years, providing a blend of Cajun hospitality and authentic cuisine.

Host venue Le Triomphe G&CC plays to par-71 and measures 7,067 yards. Vince Covello emerged victorious at the most recent Chitimacha Louisiana Open, outlasting Justin Lower with a playoff birdie in 2019.

Who’s set to follow in Covello’s footsteps and triumph at Le Triomphe? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Davis Riley: The Alabama alum has earned two Korn Ferry Tour titles in the 2020-21 season, and he’s hungry to join former roommate Will Zalatoris on the PGA TOUR. A triumph this week would bring just that, a Three-Victory Promotion to the TOUR.

2. Jared Wolfe: Like Riley, the Murray State alum has won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, and he aims to secure a Three-Victory Promotion this week in Acadiana. He maintains good vibes at Le Triomphe, where he finished T11 in 2018, his career-best Korn Ferry Tour showing at the time.

3. Hayden Buckley: The Missouri product authored a Cinderella tale at the 2021-opening LECOM Suncoast Classic, gaining tournament entry Thursday morning as an alternate and proceeding to his first Korn Ferry Tour title. He also finished fourth at a mini-tour event last week, staying on the grind.

4. Lee Hodges: The Alabama alum has been the epitome of consistency this season, with 19 made cuts in 21 starts, including 10 top-25s. He also finished T13 at the TOUR’s Puerto Rico Open two weeks back.

5. Dawson Armstrong: The proud Nashville resident has gained confidence as his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season has progressed, and the results show it, with three top-five finishes in his past six starts.

6. Taylor Pendrith: The long-hitting Canadian has integrated a combination of brute strength and sublime all-around play to the tune of the No. 2 position on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, with five top-three finishes this season. All that’s missing is a trophy.

7. Greyson Sigg: The Georgia alum has demonstrated an accelerated learning curve throughout his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season, with 15 top-25 finishes in 21 starts, highlighted by a runner-up at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship last summer. He stands No. 6 on the Points List.

8. Ollie Schniederjans: The Georgia Tech alum has displayed a refreshed vibe in his return to the Korn Ferry Tour, with nine top-25s in 18 starts. He also finished third at the TOUR’s Bermuda Championship last fall.

9. Taylor Montgomery: The UNLV product finished runner-up at last month’s LECOM Suncoast Classic and continues to develop a comfort zone as he plays his way into final-round contention.

10. Curtis Thompson: The LSU alum traditionally draws rabid fan support in Acadiana, and he has fashioned his best Korn Ferry Tour campaign to date, with a breakthrough victory at last fall’s Evans Scholars Invitational.