Power Rankings: LECOM Suncoast Classic

After a four-month winter vacation of sorts, the Korn Ferry Tour 2020-21 combined season resumes at this week’s LECOM Suncoast Classic, contested at Lakewood National GC (Commander) in the Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida metroplex.

This marks the second LECOM Suncoast Classic of the season, with Andrew Novak returning to defend his 2020 title. The Wofford alum famously finished birdie-birdie – draining a 50-footer on No. 17 and a 15-footer on No. 18 – to edge John Chin by a stroke.

The 25 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded upon the conclusion of the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in August, with another 25 to awarded via the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals. For TOUR card earners in this marathon season, the accomplishment will be all the sweeter. (No TOUR cards were awarded via the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020, but all Points accrued in 2020 are included on the 2020-21 Points List.)

Lakewood National GC measures 7,113 yards and is known for its wide fairways and sprawling, undulating greens. After two years as a par-72, the course will play to par-71 in 2021 – the 515-yard 16th hole has been converted from a par-5 to a par-4.

Who’s slated to contend as the Korn Ferry Tour returns to competition at Lakewood National GC? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Stephan Jaeger: The five-time Korn Ferry Tour winner found strong form just before the winter break, with four top-seven showings in six starts, and the Germany native known as Mr. 58 is never afraid of an event that requires birdies in bunches.

2. Nick Hardy: The Illinois alum successfully Monday qualified into two TOUR events in the past month, and he made the cut in both (T14 at Sony Open in Hawaii, T42 at Waste Management Phoenix Open). He stands No. 15 on The 25.

3. Davis Riley: The Alabama alum holds two Korn Ferry Tour titles this season – Panama Championship and TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks – and returns to the Korn Ferry Tour after back-to-back weeks on the PGA TOUR.

4. Jared Wolfe: The Murray State alum has won twice this season, most recently at the Wichita Open in September, and he stands No. 5 on The 25. He’s yet to make a TOUR start and could quickly change that with a Three-Victory Promotion.

5. Andrew Novak: The 25-year-old thrilled the fans of west Florida with his birdie-birdie finish en route to victory in 2020, and he’ll aim accomplish the unique feat of winning the same event twice in the same season.

6. Taylor Pendrith: The long-hitting Canadian has been a frequent presence on Korn Ferry Tour leaderboards this season, with 11 top-25 finishes in 21 starts, including five top-threes. All that’s missing is that first win.

7. Jimmy Stanger: The local favorite has found a comfort zone at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, with showings of T3 and T20 in the first two iterations. He returns from the Korn Ferry Tour’s winter break at No. 33 on The 25.

8. Erik Barnes: The local hero gained national recognition for his work as a Grocery Replenishment Specialist during the pandemic hiatus, and he has crafted a strong season with seven top-25s in 16 starts.

9. J.T. Griffin: The Georgia Tech alum enjoys his time at Lakewood National, having finished fifth and T7 in the first two LECOM Suncoast Classic iterations. He stands No. 74 on The 25; another big week would go a long way.

10. Brandon Hagy: The Cal-Berkeley alum has shown flashes of brilliance on the PGA TOUR of late – including an opening-round 64 at The American Express last month – and wouldn’t mind taking it deep as he makes a Korn Ferry Tour appearance.