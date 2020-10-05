Power Rankings: Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39

After a year unlike any other – and on the 30th anniversary of the Korn Ferry Tour, to boot – we’ve reached the final event of the 2020 portion of the 2020-21 wraparound season on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39 is a new addition to the schedule added in after the impact of COVID-19. It will be contested on the Panther Lake Course at the Winter Garden, Florida facility – about 25 minutes outside of Orlando.

It’s a memorable facility for many on the Korn Ferry Tour, as it, in the past, played host to the Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.

Last week in Savannah it was Evan Harmeling who topped Kevin Dougherty in a playoff to capture his first Korn Ferry Tour title.

This week closes the book on 2020 for the Korn Ferry Tour – here’s who to watch as we turn the page into 2021.

1. Jared Wolfe: A two-time winner already in 2020, this Florida resident is looking for his third victory and an automatic promotion to the PGA TOUR. He finished T28 last week in Georgia and is 10th on Tour in the All-Around Ranking.

2. Evan Harmeling: Fear the beard. The Princeton University product jumped to 32nd on the Points List after his victory in Savannah. Despite an overall up-and-down 2020, he’s quietly been playing the best golf of the year right now, with three top-25 results in his last four tournaments.

3. Curtis Thompson: A winner already this season, Thompson was in the mix again through three rounds in Savannah before he stalled on Sunday. The LSU alum was co-medalist at Orange County National at the 2019 Final Stage of Q-School.

4. Taylor Pendrith: After a rare missed cut in Savannah Pendrith, who now calls Florida home, is looking to break through for his first victory of the season – after four runner-up results. Despite the late exit in Georgia, the Canadian is still second on the Points List.

5. Davis Riley: While roommate Will Zalatoris will play his third-straight PGA TOUR event this week, Riley is looking for his third Korn Ferry Tour victory of the season and an automatic berth on TOUR. He missed the cut last week at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

6. Chad Ramey: Ramey notched his fifth top-10 result last week in Savannah (he was T3) and slid up to 10th on the Points List. Ramey is one of the Tour’s straightest hitters, sitting third in Driving Accuracy.

7. Brandon Wu: Wu finished T10 in Georgia – his fourth top-10 result in just eight events on the Korn Ferry Tour this season. When Wu gets it going, he’s better than almost anyone on Tour. He’s second in Scoring Average and will need to fire four low ones to stay in contention at Orange County National.



8. Braden Thornberry: The former collegiate standout was on his best run of the season (four-straight made cuts and his first top-10 of the season) before falling just short of the weekend in Georgia. However, Thornberry returns to Orange County National for the first time since finishing as co-medalist at Final Stage in December.



9. Greyson Sigg: One of the most solid 2020 Korn Ferry Tour campaigns belongs to Sigg, who just keeps showing up on leaderboards. Currently in his best run of the year, Sigg has gone 2-T7-T15 in his last three weeks. Fourth on Tour in Scoring Average, and 3rd in All-Around Ranking.



10. Lee Hodges: Hodges remains steady near the top of the Points List at No.5. He hasn’t missed a cut on the Korn Ferry Tour since The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village in June. He finished T28 last week in Savannah.