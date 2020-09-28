Power Rankings: Savannah Golf Championship

The Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020-ending southeast swing begins at this week’s Savannah Golf Championship, contested for the third consecutive year at the Landings Club (Deer Creek) in the Savannah metroplex.

The Landings Club includes six courses, with the Tom Fazio-designed Deer Creek measuring 7,128 yards and playing to par 72. Although Deer Creek will provide this week’s field with relatively wide fairways, players are traditionally challenged as they approach the green. A variety of slopes and closely mown chipping areas provide a strategic test, allowing players to benefit greatly from correct positioning in the fairway.

With pure greens, though, birdies are to be had. 2018 champion Sam Burns posted 21-under, while defending champion Dan McCarthy attained 16-under.

Two events remain in the 2020 portion of the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020-21 combined season. Who’s slated to finish with a flourish? Here are 10 players to watch at the Savannah Golf Championship.

1. Taylor Pendrith. The proud Canadian has accomplished the impressive feat of standing No. 2 on the Points List without a win – on the strength of four runner-up finishes, including last week in Wichita – and he’s motivated to add a trophy to the resume.

2. Jared Wolfe. Propelled by the strength of his second 2020 victory at the Wichita Open, the 11th-year pro arrives in Savannah with plenty of motivation to earn win No. 3 and an automatic promotion to the PGA TOUR.

3. Brad Hopfinger. The Iowa alum has been one of the most consistent players on Tour this summer, with six top-20s in his last seven starts, including a T3 in Wichita to move inside The 25.

4. Brandon Wu. The Stanford alum has converted conditional status into a top-10 spot on the Points List in the past two months, his stellar run highlighted by a win at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

5. Dan McCarthy. Last year’s Savannah Golf Championship winner has seen his game round into form of late, with three top-five finishes in his last seven Korn Ferry Tour starts, and an appearance in his home-state U.S. Open.

6. Ben Kohles. The Virginia alum has been a familiar presence on Korn Ferry Tour leaderboards in recent years, including nine top-25s this season, as he eyes his first win since 2012. He has gone T2-T21-T8 in his last three starts.

7. Nick Hardy. The Illinois alum has made 17 cuts in 20 starts this season, including five top-25s in his last six starts, and he appears to be tracking toward his first Korn Ferry Tour title.

8. Dawson Armstrong. The Lipscomb alum has found some strong form of late, with two top-five finishes in his last three starts, including a T3 at last week’s Wichita Open.

9. Chandler Blanchet. The Jacksonville-area resident isn’t too far from home at The Landings Club, and he’ll arrive with no shortage of confidence after a T5 in the Air Capital of the World.

10. Cameron Young. The Wake Forest product converted non-membership into Special Temporary status via four consecutive top-14s this summer, including a runner-up at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.