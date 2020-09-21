Power Rankings: Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth

The Korn Ferry Tour is back this week after the U.S. Open and it returns to one of the most storied events on the schedule.

Moved from June due to COVID-19, the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita’s Youth is the third-to-last event on the schedule during the 2020 part of the wraparound season.

The event is one of four that remains on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule from the inaugural season in 1990.

Played annually at Crestview Country Club since 2001, this par-70 Robert Trent Jones Sr. beauty plays at 7,000 yards and is the only 36-hole facility in the state of Kansas. There will be no spectators on site due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A year ago it was Sweden’s Henrik Norlander who won at 15-under par. He topped Bryan Bigley, Erik Compton, Kevin Dougherty, and 2014 winner Sebastian Cappelen in a five-man playoff. It was the third event in four years that went to extra holes.

While we come down to the wire in 2020 on the Korn Ferry Tour, here’s who to keep an eye on at one of the most iconic events on the schedule.

1. Davis Riley: Certainly not the week at Winged Foot Riley would have liked, but with two wins on the season already he’s looking to accomplish what Wesley Bryan did in the same state in 2016 – win for a third time and earn an automatic promotion to the PGA TOUR.

2. Taylor Pendrith: The long-hitting Canadian tested his mettle against the best in the world at the U.S. Open and finished T23. That boost of confidence – not to mention knowing he’s just a couple weeks away from seeing his fiancé back home in Canada – should be inspiring enough to push him across the finish line.

3. Curtis Thompson: Thompson hasn’t missed a cut since mid-July, and his steady play was rewarded at the Evans Scholars Invitational with a victory. Has now catapulted up to 12th in the Points List.

4. Ollie Schniederjans: The Georgia Tech alum is doing everything he can to dig it out of the dirt and so far it’s been paying off. He’s had four top-15 finishes in his last seven tournaments, and now returns to the place of his inaugural Korn Ferry Tour victory.

5. Brandon Wu: Wu got to hit the first tee-shot at the U.S. Open last week (as a New York native). Although the week didn’t end on the same high as it started, Wu has made the most of his limited Korn Ferry Tour season so far. He has three top-10 finishes in just six events, including a win.

6. Anders Albertson: Like Schniederjans, the fellow Georgia Tech alum is looking for a magic spark to get him back to the PGA TOUR. He’s been playing the best golf of the season over the last month or so, including a T5 at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS.

7. Jimmy Stanger: Stanger comes into the week after a T2 result at the Evans Scholars Invitational – his best-career finish on the Korn Ferry Tour. He’s fifth on Tour in Putting Average this year.

8. Max McGreevy: It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Oklahoma alum with 10 missed cuts in 17 events, but three top-10s including a victory. Although he comes into this week off two missed cuts in a row, he’s already proven when he runs hot after a tough stretch, watch out.

9. Paul Barjon: Despite a missed cut at the U.S. Open, it was beneficial for Barjon to learn on a major stage. He returns to the Korn Ferry Tour after a T7 at the Evans Scholars Invitational. Although he’s missed four of his last eight cuts, when he did find the weekend those other four times he finished T3-T2-T2-T7.

10. Kevin Dougherty: Although he fell just short in the playoff a year ago, look for Dougherty to have some sweet revenge this week. He’s had an up-and-down season to this point (eight early exists and the same about of made-cuts).